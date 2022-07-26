General Electric : 2Q 2022 Press release

BOSTON - July 26, 2022 - GE (NYSE:GE) announced results today for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.
GE Chairman and CEO and GE Aerospace CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, "The GE team delivered a strong second quarter with growth in orders, revenue, and profit, as well as positive free cash flow. Aerospace was a key driver of our performance this quarter as the industry recovery builds momentum. In higher-margin services, GE delivered double-digit revenue growth, with Aerospace up 47 percent compared to last year."
Culp added, "We are improving delivery, price, and cost performance via lean and decentralization. Notwithstanding this progress, much is still uncertain about the external pressures companies are facing at this moment. We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics except cash, which is lower due to timing of working capital and Renewable Energy-related orders."
Culp concluded, "We're building meaningfully stronger businesses as we focus on serving our customers and investing through these constraints. We are on track and confident in our plans to form three independent companies positioned to create long-term value."
GE continued to take recent action on its priorities:
On track to create three independent companies:
Announced the new branding of GE's planned future companies: GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare, and GE Vernova, GE's portfolio of energy businesses.
Achieved key milestones on the planned GE HealthCare spin: planning to file GE's confidential Form 10 shortly; submitted request for IRS private letter ruling; completed consultation with the European Works Council; announced GE HealthCare will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "GEHC."
Continued to deliver commercial execution and technology innovations:
Future of Flight: announced in July thatDelta Air Linesand Qatar Airwaysselected CFM- International LEAP-1B engines to power their fleets of 737-10 aircraft. Completed the world's first testof a megawatt-class,multi-kilovolt hybrid electric propulsion system at altitude simulating single- aisle commercial flight.
Precision Health: launchedVoluson Expert 22, artificial intelligence powered ultrasound unlocking new imaging and processing power. Announced partnershipwith Medtronic, enabling personalized care on the CARESCAPE precision monitoring platform.
Energy Transition:secured an orderfor 9HA combined cycle power plants in Vietnam, the first HA- powered plant in the country. LaunchedOpus One Distributed Energy Resource Management System to help keep the electric grid safe, secure, and resilient.IntroducedRenewable Energy's newest onshore 3.0-3.4 MW wind turbine platform designed specifically for the North American region.
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Total Company Results
We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Please see pages 5 - 11 for explanations of why we use these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
Dollars in millions; per-share amounts in dollars, diluted
2022
2021
Year on Year
2022
2021
Year on Year
GAAP Metrics
Cash from Operating Activities (CFOA)
$508
$(351)
F
$(27)
$(2,991)
99 %
Continuing EPS
(0.59)
(0.57)
(4)%
(1.33)
(0.55)
U
Net EPS
(0.78)
(1.08)
28 %
(1.78)
(3.70)
52 %
Total Revenues
18,646
18,253
2 %
35,686
35,323
1 %
Profit Margin
(1.3)%
(5.7)%
440 bps
(2.2)%
(2.3)%
10 bps
Non-GAAP Metrics
Free Cash Flow (FCF)-a)
$162
$199
(19)%
$(718)
$(3,162)
77 %
Adjusted EPS-b)
0.78
0.22
F
1.02
0.35
F
Organic Revenues
18,280
17,407
5 %
34,713
33,702
3 %
Adjusted Profit-c)
1,663
918
81 %
2,609
1,716
52 %
Adjusted Profit Margin-c)
9.3 %
5.3 %
400 bps
7.6 %
5.1 %
250 bps
(a- Includes gross additions to PP&E and internal-use software. Excludes Insurance CFOA, CFOA impact from factoring programs discontinued in 2021, CFOA impact from receivables factoring and supply chain finance eliminations, and other items
(b- Excludes Insurance, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other charges and other items
(c- Excludes Insurance, interest and other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other charges and other items, with EFS on a net earnings basis
In the second quarter:
Following the GE Board authorization of common share repurchases up to $3.0 billion, GE repurchased approximately 4.6 million shares for $0.3 billion under this authorization.
GE incurred separation costs of $0.2 billion, primarily related to business separation and employee costs, costs to establish stand-alone functions and information technology systems, professional fees, and other costs to transition to three standalone companies.
GE estimated the impact on equity of changes in connection with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's new guidance on accounting for long duration insurance contracts, as well as the adoption of first principles models, that will take effect at the beginning of 2023. Under the accounting guidance, the transition adjustment is to be applied retroactively to January 1, 2021, and GE expects a negative equity impact of about $7.0-8.0 billion after tax, driven primarily by a lower discount rate. Using June 30, 2022 rates, the impact would be $4.0-5.0 billion. This includes a $1.5-2.0 billion after-tax equity impact primarily from adopting the long-term care first principles approach. GE expects to maintain a positive GAAP margin and does not expect any additional cash funding needs as a result of these changes.
In discontinued operations, GE recorded charges of approximately $0.2 billion related to its run-off Polish BPH mortgage portfolio, primarily driven by more adverse results for banks in ongoing litigation with borrowers. This brings GE's total litigation reserves related to this matter to approximately $1.0 billion. The portfolio has a current gross balance of $2.1 billion1.
2022 Outlook
GE continues to trend toward the low end of its 2022 outlook on all metrics except free cash flow*. Working capital will be pressured as GE protects customers from the impact of supply chain challenges, as well as Renewable Energy-related orders, which together are likely to push out approximately $1 billion of free cash flow* into the future.
1Prior to lower of cost or market (LOCOM) adjustment * Non-GAAP Financial Measure
2
Results by Reporting Segment
The following segment discussions and variance explanations are intended to reflect management's view of the relevant comparisons of financial results.
GE Aerospace
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(in millions)
2022
2021
Year on Year
2022
2021
Year on Year
Orders
$6,918
$5,492
26 %
$14,124
$10,984
29 %
Revenues
6,127
4,840
27 %
11,730
9,832
19 %
Segment Profit/(Loss)
1,148
176
F
2,057
818
F
Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin
18.7 %
3.6 %
1,510 bps
17.5 %
8.3 %
920 bps
Orders of $6.9 billion increased 26% reported and organically with both Commercial Engines and Commercial Services up substantially year-over-year, reflecting continued robust customer demand. Revenues of $6.1 billion were up 27% reported and organically*, with total services up 47% organically*, driven by continued Commercial Services strength from higher shop visit volume and spare part sales. Military also grew due to higher services. Commercial Engines was down, driven by supply chain disruptions impacting deliveries. Segment margin of 18.7% expanded by 1,510 basis points reported and 1,470 basis points organically*, driven by Commercial Services growth, lower Commercial Engine shipments, actions improving pricing structures to address inflation, and contract margin review performance. Looking ahead, GE expects demand to remain strong. The business still expects to achieve greater than 20% growth and $3.8 to $4.3 billion operating profit.
GE HealthCare
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(in millions)
2022
2021
Year on Year
2022
2021
Year on Year
Orders
$4,807
$4,849
(1)%
$9,616
$9,320
3 %
Revenues
4,519
4,454
1 %
8,882
8,761
1 %
Segment Profit/(Loss)
651
801
(19)%
1,189
1,500
(21)%
Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin
14.4 %
18.0 %
(360) bps
13.4 %
17.1 %
(370) bps
Orders of $4.8 billion decreased 1% reported and increased 1% organically against a tough comparison to the second quarter of 2021 when total orders increased 11% organically, as well as COVID-19 impact in China. Services orders increased 5% organically year-over-year, partially offset by a slight decline in equipment orders. Revenues of $4.5 billion increased 1% reported and 4% organically*, with services growing 3% organically* and equipment increasing 5% organically*. Growth was driven by Imaging, Ultrasound, and Healthcare Systems Services, but constrained by continued supply chain challenges as well as COVID-19 impact in China. Segment margin of 14.4% contracted 360 basis points reported and 300 basis points organically* driven by material and logistics inflation. GE now expects mid- single-digit revenue growth versus prior guidance of low-to-mid-single digit growth in 2022 in HealthCare, while closely monitoring hospital capital spending. Due largely to inflation pressure, segment profit is expected to be approximately $3.0 billion, slightly below prior outlook.
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
3
Renewable Energy
Will be part of GE Vernova, GE's portfolio of energy businesses
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(in millions)
2022
2021
Year on Year
2022
2021
Year on Year
Orders
$3,109
$3,209
(3)%
$5,901
$6,724
(12)%
Revenues
3,099
4,049
(23)%
5,970
7,297
(18)%
Segment Profit/(Loss)
(419)
(99)
U
(853)
(333)
U
Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin
(13.5)%
(2.4)%
(1,110) bps
(14.3)%
(4.6)%
(970) bps
Orders of $3.1 billion decreased 3% reported and organically due to continued pressure in the Onshore Wind equipment market reflecting lower U.S. volume resulting from the PTC expiration, as well as the business' international selectivity strategy. This decline was partially offset by growth at Grid and Hydro. Revenues of $3.1 billion decreased 23% reported and 20% organically* due to lower Onshore Wind North America deliveries. Partially offsetting this decline was growth at Grid and Onshore Wind services, excluding repower. Segment margin of (13.5)% contracted 1,110 basis points reported and 1,210 basis points organically*, driven by lower U.S. volume at Onshore Wind, higher net inflation, and new product costs. Grid partially offset this pressure as margins improved from higher volume and benefits of prior restructuring actions. In 2022, GE no longer expects a step-up in profit in Renewable Energy in the second half due to additional U.S. Onshore demand pressure, inflation, and fleet durability actions. Renewable Energy is taking swift action to turn around this business. Given its strong portfolio and fundamental importance in the energy transition, GE is confident in the business' ability to drive profitability over time.
Power
Will be part of GE Vernova, GE's portfolio of energy businesses
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(in millions)
2022
2021
Year on Year
2022
2021
Year on Year
Orders
$4,047
$4,805
(16)%
$8,203
$8,438
(3)%
Revenues
4,202
4,295
(2)%
7,703
8,216
(6)%
Segment Profit/(Loss)
320
299
7 %
383
212
81 %
Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin
7.6 %
7.0 %
60 bps
5.0 %
2.6 %
240 bps
Orders of $4.0 billion decreased 16% reported and 13% organically, driven by lower heavy-duty gas turbine and aeroderivative equipment orders at Gas Power. Services orders also declined, due to lower Gas Power contractual outages. Revenues of $4.2 billion decreased 2% reported but increased 4% organically*. Equipment increased with higher aeroderivative unit shipments. Services was flat on an organic* basis as strong transactional services growth in Gas Power and Power Conversion offset lower Gas Power contractual planned outage volume. Segment margin of 7.6% expanded 60 basis points reported and 30 basis points organically*. Gas Power margins remained resilient from improving price structure to address inflation, as well as aeroderivative and transactional services volume growth, offsetting services mix headwinds. In Steam, margins continued to improve significantly as the business becomes more services focused. Power is set up well to grow profit in 2022 and GE is reaffirming its outlook in the segment for low-single-digit revenue growth, $1.0 to $1.2 billion of operating profit, and margin expansion.
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
4
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Financial Measures That Supplement GAAP
We believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides management and investors useful measures to evaluate performance and trends of the total company and its businesses. This includes adjustments in recent periods to GAAP financial measures to increase period-to-period comparability following actions to strengthen our overall financial position and how we manage our business.
In addition, management recognizes that certain non-GAAP terms may be interpreted differently by other companies under different circumstances. In various sections of this report we have made reference to the following non-GAAP financial measures in describing our (1) revenues, specifically organic revenues by segment; organic revenues; Aerospace services organic revenues; HealthCare equipment and services organic revenues; and Power services organic revenues (2) profit, specifically organic profit and profit margin by segment; Adjusted profit and profit margin; Adjusted organic profit and profit margin; Adjusted earnings (loss); and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (EPS), and (3) cash flows, specifically free cash flows (FCF) and FCF excluding discontinued factoring.
The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures follow. Certain columns, rows or percentages within these reconciliations may not add or recalculate due to the use of rounded numbers. Totals and percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in millions.
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.