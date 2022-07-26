General Electric : 2Q 2022 Press release

GE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Strong quarter; planned spin-offs on track

Total orders $18.7B, +2%; organic orders +4%

Total revenues (GAAP) $18.6B, +2%; adjusted revenues* $17.9B, +5.0% organically*

Profit margin (GAAP) of (1.3)%, +440 bps; adjusted profit margin* 9.3%, +380 bps organically*

Continuing EPS (GAAP) of $(0.59), $(0.02); adjusted EPS* $0.78, +$0.56

Cash from Operating Activities (GAAP) $0.5B, +$0.9B; free cash flow* $0.2B, $(0.0)B, ex. disc. factoring* +$0.0B

BOSTON - July 26, 2022 - GE (NYSE:GE) announced results today for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

GE Chairman and CEO and GE Aerospace CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, "The GE team delivered a strong second quarter with growth in orders, revenue, and profit, as well as positive free cash flow. Aerospace was a key driver of our performance this quarter as the industry recovery builds momentum. In higher-margin services, GE delivered double-digit revenue growth, with Aerospace up 47 percent compared to last year."

Culp added, "We are improving delivery, price, and cost performance via lean and decentralization. Notwithstanding this progress, much is still uncertain about the external pressures companies are facing at this moment. We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics except cash, which is lower due to timing of working capital and Renewable Energy-related orders."

Culp concluded, "We're building meaningfully stronger businesses as we focus on serving our customers and investing through these constraints. We are on track and confident in our plans to form three independent companies positioned to create long-term value."

GE continued to take recent action on its priorities: