GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : 4Q 2020 Presentation

01/26/2021 | 06:24am EST
GE 2020 fourth quarter performance

Financial results & company highlights

January 26, 2021

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the appendix of this presentation, as applicable.

Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH and our financial services business as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company as GE Industrial.

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

4Q & FY 2020 snapshot

GE Industrial

organic revenue

decline*

Adjusted GE Industrial

organic margin

contraction*

Adjusted EPS*

(includes impact of restructuring)

GE Industrial

free cash flow*

4Q'20

FY'20

2020 Dynamics

• Organic top-line pressured… ~95% of order & revenue

(13.7)%

(12.9)%

declines Aviation-related

• GE Industrial margins* of 3.4%... sequential

improvement throughout year as more than $2B cost

(350) bps

(520) bps

actions took hold

• Adjusted EPS* of $0.01 includes $(0.05) for

restructuring recast

$0.08

$0.01

• Positive GE Industrial FCF* of $0.6B… working capital

improvement across businesses; more than $3B of

cash actions realized

$4.4B

$0.6B

• Momentum growing across businesses

Strong free cash flow* finish to a challenging year

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

2

Meaningful progress against priorities

Continuing to strengthen

our businesses

  • Protecting safety, serving customers & communities
  • Building & empowering team with humility, transparency, focus
  • Progress in operational execution driving improved results… $0.6B
    FCF* in 2020 (>$3B cash actions realized)

Solidifying our

financial position

  • Strong liquidity & maintaining flexibility… $37B of cash
  • De-riskingbalance sheet & pension… reduced debt $16B in
    2020, $30B since 2019
  • Committed to reducing leverage over time

Driving long-term profitable growth

  • Purpose … leading in energy transition, precision health, future of flight
  • Lean… foundation built, scaling company-wide, driving performance & cultural change
  • Focus… ruthless prioritization, unlocking upside potential with cash generation & deployment

Proud of how our team rose to the challenge… well-positioned into FY'21

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

3

Earnings performance

($ in billions - except EPS)

4Q'20

y/y

y/y (org.)

FY'20

Orders

$23.2

(7)%

(3)%

$72.0

Backlog

386.5

(4)%

386.5

Revenues

21.9

(16)%

79.6

- GE Industrial

20.3

(17)%

(14)%*

73.1

Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-a)

1.3

(52)%

(45)%

2.5

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-a)

6.4%

(460)bps

(350)bps

3.4%

GAAP Continuing EPS

0.27

F

0.59

Adjusted EPS*

0.08

(60)%

0.01

Adjusted EPS* excluding restructuring-c)

0.10

(52)%

0.06

4Q'20 EPS walk

GAAP Continuing EPS

$0.27

Less: MTM & Gains

0.27

Less: Restructuring & other-b)

(0.03)

Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits (0.05)

Adjusted EPS*

$0.08

Improving results while managing through market volatility… actions taking hold

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments4 (b - Includes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit

(c - Excluding $0.2B of after tax restructuring programs spend that are now included in segment profit and adjusted EPS

Industrial free cash flow*

($ in billions)

4Q'20

y/y

FY'20

y/y

Net earnings (loss)-a)

2.5

1.9

6.9

6.4

Goodwill impairments

-

(0.0)

0.9

(0.6)

Depreciation & amortization

0.8

(0.1)

3.5

(0.1)

Operating working capital-b)

3.4

1.3

(0.5)

2.0

Current receivables

(0.4)

1.1

(0.6)

3.3

Inventory

1.6

0.6

1.2

2.5

Accounts payable

0.5

0.2

(2.6)

(2.9)

Progress collections

1.0

(0.6)

(0.2)

(1.7)

Current contract assets

0.8

0.1

1.6

0.7

Other CFOA-c)

(2.0)

(3.1)

(8.4)

(10.2)

Gross CAPEX-d)

(0.3)

0.4

(1.7)

0.8

GE Industrial FCF*

4.4

0.5

0.6

(1.7)

4Q'20 commentary

Positive FCF* across all businesses… sequential improvement in earnings & working capital; +$0.9B y/y ex BioPharma

Healthcare earnings growth a highlight; earnings include non-cash items, offset in Other CFOA (primarily BKR MTM)

Revised definition of working capital to better align financials to operations:

  • Receivables a use… billings on seasonal volume & reduced factoring
  • Significant inventory release across all businesses, notably in Renewables & Aviation
  • Progress inflow on large orders in Renewables… continued demand in Onshore Wind

4Q'20 GE Industrial FCF* results better y/y despite Aviation & BioPharma disposition headwinds

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations

(b - Aggregates the following: current receivables, inventory (including deferred inventory), accounts payable (& equipment project accruals), progress collections & deferred income, current contract assets

5

(c - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating

activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions

(d - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software

4Q'20 Industrial segments results

($ in billions)

Aviation

Healthcare

Power

Renewable Energy

y/y

y/y

y/y

y/y

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

Orders

$6.3

(41)%

(40)%

$5.0

(15)%

1%

$5.6

26%

27%

$6.3

34%

32%

Revenue

$5.8

(35)%

(34)%

$4.8

(11)%

6%

$5.4

-%

(1)%

$4.4

(6)%

(7)%

Segment

$0.6

(73)%

(72)%

$0.9

(17)%

27%

$0.3

3%

6%

$(0.1)

62%

63%

profit

Segment

9.6%

(1,340)bps

(1,360)bps

19.7%

(140)bps

310bps

5.7%

20bps

40bps

(2.0)%

280bps

290bps

margin

Momentum growing across our businesses … Aviation still hardest hit

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic segment revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.)

6

4Q'20 GE Capital & Corporate results

($ in billions)

GE Capital

Corporate

$

y/y /

sequential

Adjusted continuing

$(0.0)

U

earnings*-a)

y/y

GE Capital cash-b)

$13.4

$(0.7)

sequential

Assets

$103.0

$1.2

(ex-liquidity)*

sequential

  • Adjusted earnings* down y/y: lower gains and higher taxes partially offset by lower marks & impairments
  • GECAS earnings $120M, down y/y primarily due to sale of PK platform in prior year; $50M-d) FY'20 ex Goodwill impairment despite COVID-19 challenges

$

y/y

Functions & Operations

$(0.3)

5%

EH&S-c) and other items

$(0.1)

20%

Eliminations

$(0.0)

89%

Adjusted Corporate costs*

$(0.4)

23%

  • Adjusted Corporate costs* better driven by continued functional cost-out & GE Digital progress
  • Corporate headcount down ~(13)% in FY'20
  • Accelerating decentralization across the organization

GE Capital pressured by end markets ...

continuing to streamline Corporate

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit

(b - Excludes $0.5B of discontinued operations cash and $0.5B of insurance cash.

7

(c - Environmental, Health, and Safety

(d - GECAS 2020 Net Income ($786)M excluding Goodwill charge $836M after-tax

Liquidity and de-leveraging update

($ in billions)

Liquidity

4Q'20

GE Industrial cash

$23.2

GE Capital cash -a)

$13.4

Consolidated cash

$36.6

  • Reduced liquidity needs $10.5B through '24
  • Continue to improve cash operating processes
  • Expect Industrial go-forward cash needs to be lower, reducing intra-quarter borrowing by $3.6B y/y
  • Continue to hold elevated cash through this period of uncertainty

GE Capital

Debt

GE Industrial

Borrowings

Borrowings

$66

$59

$52

$40

$33

$24

'18

'19

'20

'18

'19

'20

Pension / Preferred / Op Lease

28

28

26

Cash at 75%

(12)

(13)

(17)

GE Industrial Net Debt*-b)

$55

$48

$32

  • Debt reduced by $16B in '20… $30B since the beginning of '19, down 28%
  • GE Industrial net debt* reduced $16B in '20… $23B since the beginning of '19, down 41%
  • Actively de-risking the pension… pre-funded $2.5B to cover through 2023-c)

Significant progress in FY'20 on improving our financial position

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes $0.5B of discontinued operations cash and $0.5B of insurance cash.

(b - Includes GE Industrial borrowings, pension, preferred stock, operating leases offset by 75% cash

8

(c - GE Pension Plan ERISA funding requirement based on current assumptions

2021 overview

Revenues

Margins

LSD

250+ bps expansion

(GE Industrial organic*)

(Adjusted GE Industrial

organic margin*)

Free cash flow*

EPS

$2.5B to $4.5B

$0.15 - $0.25

(GE Industrial FCF*)

(Adjusted EPS*)

Outlook assumptions

  • Aviation market recovery beginning 2H… top line flat to up
  • Gas continues to play important role in the energy transition… services growth, selective equipment deals
  • Renewable market growth… expand international & services in Onshore, ramp up Offshore, optimize cost base
  • Attractive Healthcare market with scans at pre-COVID levels… invest in Healthcare systems growth, PDx recovery
  • FCF* performance driven by earnings growth & working capital, offsetting headwinds from '20 non-repeats

Key variables

  • Aviation market recovery, timing of aircraft deliveries
  • Renewable Energy operational execution, working capital
  • Healthcare market recovery & growth
  • Restructuring timing & execution

Positive trajectory in 2021, though still challenged by Aviation

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

9

Wrap-up

Strong free cash flow* finish to a challenging year

Momentum growing across businesses

Delivering value for the long-term

  • Sustaining lean efforts will drive performance improvements and cultural change
  • Purpose… leadership positions in energy transition, precision health, future of flight
  • Leading to HSD free cash flow* margin over time… unlocking upside potential with cash generation/deployment, profit, growth

Strengthening GE for the long-term

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

10

Q&A

Appendix - supplemental information

  1. GE Industrial free cash flow* by segment
  2. Aviation & GECAS update: what we're seeing & doing
  3. 2020 Earnings performance
  4. Supplemental Information - Industrials Orders & backlog by segment
  5. Supplemental Information - Industrial Equipment/Service revenue by segment
  6. Supplemental Information - Units summary - orders & sales
  7. Liquidity update
  8. Maturity profile
  9. Debt walk - 4Q'19 - 4Q'20
  10. Supplemental Information - GE Capital segment results & assets
  1. GECAS supplemental information
  2. Financial reporting presentation updates
  3. GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense
  4. GE Industrial restructuring and other expense and cash
  5. Balance sheet presentation - assets
  6. Balance sheet presentation - liabilities
  7. Balance sheet as of December 31, 2020
  8. Changes to Statement of Cash Flows presentation
  9. Statement of Earnings - Changes in presentation
  10. 2020 Industrial Earnings
  11. 2020 GE Industrial free cash flow* details
  12. 2020 Industrial segments results

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

GE Industrial free cash flow* by segment

($ in billions)

2019

2020

y/y

2021

GE Industrial

2.3

0.6

(1.7)

2.5 to 4.5

Aviation

4.4

(0.0)

(4.4)

Up, partial recovery

Healthcare

2.5

2.9

0.3

Healthcare, ex. BP

1.2

2.6

1.3

Flat to slightly up

~Flat

Power

(1.5)

0.0

1.5

(GP up & PP down)

Renewable Energy

(1.0)

(0.6)

0.3

Up & positive

Corporate

(2.1)

(1.6)

0.5

Steady with

some improvement

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

13

Aviation & GECAS update: what we're seeing & doing

End market dynamics: departures-a)

Aviation-b)

GECAS

125

GE/CFM departures

~(48)% compared to

100

weekly baseline

75

50

25

0

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

Jan

GE/CFM engines

Domestic departures

Int'l departures

  • ~26% of GE/CFM fleet parked-c)
  • Freight up ~14% vs. baseline-d)
  • China now ~(26)% decline, Americas ~(39)% & Europe ~(75)% vs. baseline-d)
  • Commercial Engines: installs and spares ~(30-40)%y/y; aligned to airframer production rates; managing MAX RTS
  • Commercial Aftermarket: shop visits trend ~(45)% y/y and flat q/q; CSA billings ~(35)%
  • Military: demand remains strong - supply chain execution impacted '20 growth
  • $1B+ cost / $2B+ cash actions realized:
    ~25% workforce reduction in '20; further cost actions underway in '21
  • Watching: 1) travel restrictions, 2) carrier and passenger behavior, 3) case trends, vaccine distribution/impact, 4) freight
  • Current trending:
  1. ~$0.4B deferral balance as of year end… customers paying with ~84% of invoices collected
  1. Continue to restructure credit risk customers & maintain economics
    1. 27 AOG… primarily driven by repossessions
  • Reduced skyline, pursuing secondary volume deals
  • Regulatory approval of PIMCO JV in 4Q supports additional off-book capacity

Demand remains challenged… planning for roughly flat market through the first half of '21 and acceleration thereafter

(a - Normalized rolling 7-day avg global departures vs. baseline global departures (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27 of 2020) (b - 1Q trending as of January

(c - as of January 21st

14

(d - Normalized rolling 7-day avg through January 23rd (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27 of 2020)

2020 Earnings performance

($ in billions - except EPS)

2020

y/y

y/y (org.)

Orders

$72.0

(20)%

(17)%

Backlog

386.5

(4)%

Revenues

79.6

(16)%

- GE Industrial

73.1

(17)%

(13)%*

Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-a)

2.5

(70)%

(65)%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-a)

3.4%

(610)bps

(520)bps

GAAP Continuing EPS

0.59

F

Adjusted EPS*

0.01

(98)%

Adjusted EPS* excluding restructuring-c)

0.06

(91)%

2020 EPS walk

GAAP Continuing EPS

$0.59

Less: MTM & Gains

1.13

Less: Restructuring & other-b)

(0.10)

Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits

(0.22)

Less: Goodwill impairment & related

(0.20)

Less: Steam asset impairment

(0.04)

Adjusted EPS*

$0.01

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments

(b - Includes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit15 (c - Excluding $0.4B of after tax restructuring programs spend that are now included in segment profit and adjusted EPS

Supplemental information

($ in billions)

Orders by segment

4Q'20

y/y

y/y (org.)

2020

y/y

y/y (org.)

$4.7

Gas Power

46%

47%

$12.2

(2)%

(2)%

Portfolio Power

0.9

(27)%

(27)%

3.8

(14)%

(11)%

Power

5.6

26%

27%

16.0

(5)%

(4)%

Renewable Energy

6.3

34%

32%

16.3

(3)%

(3)%

Aviation

6.3

(41)%

(40)%

21.6

(41)%

(41)%

Healthcare

5.0

(15)%

1%

18.6

(12)%

1%

GE Industrial

$23.2

(7)%

(3)%

$72.0

(20)%

(17)%

Backlog by segment

4Q'20

y/y

Power

$79.6

(7)%

Renewable Energy

30.0

9%

Aviation

260.4

(5)%

Healthcare

17.1

(7)%

GE Industrial

$386.5

(4)%

*Note: GE Industrial orders and backlog include Digital orders and backlog as well as eliminations between Industrial Segments. As a result, the sum of the segments may not add to the total.

16

Supplemental information

($ in billions)

Equipment revenue

Service revenue

y/y

y/y

y/y

y/y

4Q'20

(org.)*

2020

(org.)*

4Q'20

(org.)*

2020

(org.)*

Gas Power

$1.4

12%

$4.7

17%

$2.4

(10)%

7.9

(12)%

Power

$0.8

28%

$2.0

(8)%

$0.8

(11)%

$2.9

(8)%

Portfolio

Power

2.1

18%

6.7

8%

3.3

(10)%

10.9

(11)%

Renewable

$3.8

(1)%

$12.9

7%

$0.7

(32)%

$2.8

(8)%

Energy

Aviation

$2.3

(31)%

$8.6

(31)%

$3.5

(36)%

$13.5

(33)%

Healthcare

$2.7

10%

$10.0

8%

$2.1

2%

$8.0

(1)%

GE Industrial

$10.7

(5)%

$37.6

(5)%

$9.6

(22)%

$35.5

(20)%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

17

Supplemental information

(in units unless otherwise noted)

Power

  • GE Gas Turbines
  • Heavy-DutyGas Turbines-a)
  • HA-Turbines-b)
  • Aeroderivative-a)
  • GE Gas Turbine Gigawatts-c)
    Renewable Energy
  • Wind Turbines-f)
  • Wind Turbine Megawatts-c), -f)
  • Repower Upgrades

Aviation

  • Commercial Engines
  • LEAP Engines-d)
  • Military Engines

Orders

4Q'20

2020

Power

36

68

-

GE Gas Turbine

34

57

-

Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine-a)

15

20

-

HA-Turbine-b)

2

11

-

Aeroderivative-a)

9

15

Renewable Energy

1,266

3,602

-

Wind Turbines-f)

4,915

12,666

-

Wind Turbine Megawatts-c) -f)

305

504

-

Repower Upgrades

Aviation

387

678

-

Commercial engines

305

351

-

LEAP Engines-d)

172

1,023

-

Military Engines

- Spares rate-e) ($ in millions)

Sales

4Q'202020

28

71

22

51

  1. 21
  1. 20

1,013 3,744

3,066 10,836

146 1,022

366 1,487

  1. 815
  1. 683

$17.5 $18.0

(a - Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines and Aeroderivatives are subsets of GE Gas Turbines (b - HA-Turbines are a subset of Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines

(c - Gigawatts / Megawatts reported associated with financial orders in the periods presented (d - LEAP engines are a subset of commercial engines

(e - Commercial externally shipped spares and spares used in time & material shop visits in millions of dollars per day (f - Includes Onshore and Offshore units

18

Liquidity update

($ in billions)

GE Industrial cash balance walk

Industrial cash beginning balance - 3Q'20

GE Industrial FCF*

Pension pre-funding

Intercompany debt repayment

Capital contribution to GE Capital

All Other (includes BKR proceeds of $0.4B)

Industrial cash ending balance - 4Q'20

$24.3

4.4

(2.5)

(1.5)

(2.0)

0.6

$23.2

GE Capital cash balance walk

Capital cash beginning balance - 3Q'20 -a)

Business operations / other

Contractual debt maturities

Debt tender

Intercompany debt repayment

Capital contribution from GE Industrial

Capital cash ending balance - 4Q'20 -a)

$14.1

0.7

(2.8)

(2.2)

1.5

2.0

$13.4

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes discontinued operations cash and Insurance cash of $1.2B in 3Q'20 and $1.0B in 4Q'20.

19

Maturity profile

($ in billions)

GE Industrial

$19.2B long term debt maturities

outstanding as of December 31, 2020-a)

9.6

1.9

2.4

2.1

1.8

0.9

0.4

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029 '30-'50

GE Capital

$50.9B long term debt maturities

outstanding as of December 31, 2020-a)

3.7

32.1

2.7

2.9

3.7

3.6

2.1

1.7

1.0

0.8

0.3

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029 '30-'55

(a - Principal amount outstanding on publicly traded long term debt

20

Debt walk - 4Q'19 to 4Q'20-a)

($ in billions)

GE Industrial

GE Capital

Beginning balance - 1/1/20

Debt issuance

Intercompany debt repayment

Debt tender

Commercial paper reduction

Other

Ending balance 4Q'20

$32.9

7.5 $6 in April, $1.5 in June

(9.0)

$6 in April (w/ BP proceeds), $1.5 June,

$1.5 in December

(4.2)

'20 - '24 maturities

(3.0)

(0.6)

Other borrowings $(0.8), Maturity

$(0.3), FX $0.6

$23.5

Beginning balance - 1/1/20

$59.0

Debt issuance

6.0

$4.5B in May; $1.5B in June

Intercompany debt repayment

9.0

$6 in April (w/ BP proceeds),

$1.5 June, $1.5 in December

Debt tender

(11.9)

$5.4B April, $4.4B May, $2.2B

December

Contractual debt maturities

(10.5)

Other

0.5

MTM $1.4, Alt Funding (1.3),

Ending balance 4Q'20

FX/Other $0.4

$52.1

Variance

$(6.9)

Variance

$(9.4)

4Q activity: Intercompany debt repayment $(1.5B)

4Q activity: $(2.8B) contractual debt maturities; $(2.2B) debt tender, $1.5B intercompany loan and $0.4B alternative funding

(a - Consolidated debt of $90.9B in 4Q'19 and $75.1 in 4Q'20, after intercompany eliminations of $(1.0)B at 4Q'19 and $(0.6B) in 4Q'20.

21

Supplemental information

GE Capital segment results ($ in millions)

4Q'20

y/y

2020

y/y

GECAS

$120

(44)%

$(786)

U

EFS

39

F

52

(57)%

WCS

15

(50)%

66

(72)%

Insurance

112

69%

189

F

Other continuing

(438)

(73)%

(1,232)

6%

Continuing earnings

$(151)

U

$(1,710)

U

Less: goodwill impairment

-

-%

(836)

U

Less: Insurance LRT

-

-%

-

F

Less: debt extinguishment

(75)

U

(194)

U

Less: tax adjustments

47

F

145

46%

Less: SEC charge

(100)

U

(100)

U

Adjusted continuing

$(24)

U

$(724)

U

earnings*

GE Capital segment assets ($ in billions)

4Q'20

3Q'20

Seq.

GECAS

$35.9

$35.8

0%

EFS

2.4

1.6

47%

WCS

5.9

6.8

(13)%

Insurance

50.8

50.0

2%

Other continuing

18.6

18.7

(1)%

Total segment assets

$113.5

$112.9

1%

Plus: assets of discontinued

3.4

3.4

(1)%

operations

Less: discontinued operations

0.5

0.5

3%

cash

Less: GE Capital cash

13.4

14.1

(5)%

Assets ex-liquidity*

$103.0

$101.7

1%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

22

GECAS supplemental information

($ in billions)

Loans and leases

Collateral type

4Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'19

Narrow-body aircraft

$14.1

$13.9

$14.0

Wide-body aircraft

6.0

6.3

6.8

Cargo

1.6

1.6

1.4

Regional jets

1.4

1.5

1.7

Helicopters

5.0

4.9

5.0

Engines

3.7

3.7

3.4

Total by collateral type-a)

$31.9

$31.8

$32.2

Airline region

U.S.

$7.6

$7.7

$6.8

Europe

5.6

5.8

6.1

Pacific Basin

6.6

6.5

6.5

Americas

2.7

2.6

3.0

Other

4.4

4.2

4.8

Total by airline region-b)

$26.9

$26.9

$27.2

Aircraft vintage profile

0 - 5 years

$11.7

$11.3

$11.4

6 - 10 years

2.9

3.2

3.3

11 - 15 years

4.2

4.4

5.0

15+ years

3.9

4.0

3.8

Total by aircraft vintage profile-c)

$22.7

$22.8

$23.5

(a - Includes loans and financing leases of $2.7 billion, $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion (less non-aircraft loans and financing leases of $0.0 billion, $0.0 billion and $0.0 billion) and ELTO of

$29.2 billion, $29.1 billion and $29.4 billion at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 respectively, related to commercial aircraft at GECAS23 (b - Excludes helicopters

(c - Includes aircraft owned by GECAS and leased to others; excludes engines, loans and helicopters

Financial reporting presentation updates

As part of our continued efforts to align our financial statements with the way we operate the company, and for improved comparability with peers and best practices, we voluntarily elected to implement the below-referenced financial reporting changes. These changes are reflected in all periods presented in our presentation today and will be reflected in our 2020 10-K. A summary of these changes is enclosed in today's appendix.

  • Changed our presentation of GE Industrial restructuring program costs | To drive increased visibility and accountability for restructuring expense in our businesses, we now include this in our segment profit and adjusted EPS, except for significant, higher-costprograms that continue to be recorded within Corporate Items and Eliminations. This change better aligns our restructuring expense with our cash spend at the segments, driving accountability in both managing costs and benefits. See pages 25-26.
  • Classification of Statement of Financial Position (current and non-current) and revised working capital definition | To drive increased transparency to operational drivers for near- and long-termcash needs and enhanced linkage to Free Cash Flow metrics. See pages 27-30.
  • Presentation of research and development (R&D) expenses separately as part of costs and expenses in our consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) | Provides increased transparency to R&D spend and trends as part of our total investment in innovation. See page 31.
  • Ceased reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column of our financial statements | The GE Industrial column now contains only the earnings and cash flows of GE Industrial. This change has no impact on the GE Capital or Consolidated columns. All commercial transactions between GE Industrial and GE Capital continue to be reported on arms-lengthterms and are eliminated upon consolidation. See page 31.

24

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense

(Dollars in millions)

Power

Renewable Energy

Aviation

Healthcare

Corporate

GE Industrial

2020

2019

2018

2020

2019

2018

2020

2019

2018

2020

2019

2018

2020

2019

2018

2020

2019

2018

Total revenues (GAAP)

$

17,589

$

18,625

$

22,150

$

15,666

$

15,337

$

14,288

$

22,042

$ 32,875

$

30,566

$

18,009

$ 19,942

$

19,784

$

(932)

$

(305)

$

673

$

73,100

$

87,719

$

89,038

Profit (GAAP)

$

274

$

291

$

(1,105)

$

(715)

$

(791)

$

140

$

1,229

$

6,812

$

6,454

$

3,060

$

3,737

$

3,522

$

(1,328)

$ (1,736)

$

(1,514)

$

2,520

$

8,313

$

7,496

Less: restructuring expense

(16)

(94)

(297)

(200)

(125)

(152)

(26)

(8)

(12)

(134)

(159)

(176)

(172)

(43)

(260)

(549)

(430)

(896)

Profit excluding restructuring expense

$

290

$

386

$

(808)

$

(515)

$

(666)

$

292

$

1,255

$

6,820

$

6,466

$

3,194

$

3,896

$

3,698

$

(1,155)

$ (1,693)

$

(1,255)

$

3,069

$

8,743

$

8,392

(Non-GAAP)

Profit margin (GAAP)

1.6%

1.6%

(5.0%)

(4.6%)

(5.2%)

1.0%

5.6%

20.7%

21.1%

17.0%

18.7%

17.8%

3.4%

9.5%

8.4%

Profit margin excluding restructuring

1.6%

2.1%

(3.6%)

(3.3%)

(4.3%)

2.0%

5.7%

20.7%

21.2%

17.7%

19.5%

18.7%

4.2%

10.0%

9.4%

expense (Non-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

Power

Renewable Energy

Aviation

Healthcare

Corporate

GE Industrial

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

4Q'20

4Q'19

4Q'18

Total revenues (GAAP)

$

5,383

$

5,401

$

5,381

$

4,442

$

4,747

$

4,646

$

5,847

$

8,936

$

8,456

$

4,823

$

5,402

$

5,398

$

(362)

$

(343)

$

142

$

20,271

$

24,460

$

24,437

Profit (GAAP)

$

306

$

297

$

(920)

$

(87)

$

(227)

$

(37)

$

564

$

2,054

$

1,721

$

949

$

1,138

$

1,140

$

(443)

$

(573)

$

(377)

$

1,289

$

2,689

$

1,527

Less: restructuring expense

(3)

(5)

(134)

(65)

(30)

(16)

(10)

(2)

(1)

(34)

(45)

(36)

(93)

3

(38)

(204)

(78)

(226)

Profit excluding restructuring expense

$

309

$

302

$

(786)

$

(22)

$

(197)

$

(21)

$

574

$

2,056

$

1,723

$

983

$

1,183

$

1,176

$

(350)

$

(577)

$

(339)

$

1,493

$

2,767

$

1,753

(Non-GAAP)

Profit margin (GAAP)

5.7%

5.5%

(17.1%)

(2.0%)

(4.8%)

(0.8%)

9.6%

23.0%

20.4%

19.7%

21.1%

21.1%

6.4%

11.0%

6.2%

Profit margin excluding restructuring

5.7%

5.6%

(14.6%)

(0.5%)

(4.1%)

(0.5%)

9.8%

23.0%

20.4%

20.4%

21.9%

21.8%

7.4%

11.3%

7.2%

expense (Non-GAAP)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

25

GE Industrial restructuring and other expense and cash

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V$

2Q'20

2Q'19

V$

3Q'20

3Q'19

V$

4Q'20

4Q'19

V$

2020

2019

V$

Power

$

26

$

17

$

9

$

85

$

105

$

(20)

$

20

$

21

$

(1)

$

75

$

227

$

(152)

$

206

$

371

$

(165)

Renewable Energy

25

30

(5)

56

37

19

56

35

21

66

55

11

202

157

45

Aviation

68

1

67

176

3

173

65

2

63

87

2

85

397

8

389

Healthcare

30

49

(19)

44

27

17

27

39

(12)

34

45

(11)

134

159

(25)

Corporate

33

132

(99)

54

120

(66)

46

55

(9)

91

29

62

224

336

(112)

GE Industrial restructuring expense(a)

$

181

$

230

$

(49)

$

415

$

291

$

124

$

214

$

152

$

62

$

353

$

357

$

(4)

$

1,163

$

1,031

$

132

Other expense

27

28

(1)

19

53

(34)

12

170

(158)

9

34

(25)

66

285

(219)

GE Industrial restructuring and other

$

207

$

258

$

(51)

$

433

$

345

$

88

$

226

$

322

$

(96)

$

362

$

391

$

(29)

$

1,229

$

1,315

$

(86)

expense

GE Industrial restructuring and other

$

198

$

266

$

(68)

$

320

$

348

$

(28)

$

316

$

240

$

76

$

311

$

303

$

8

$

1,146

$

1,157

$

(11)

cash(b)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'19

1Q'18

V$

2Q'19

2Q'18

V$

3Q'19

3Q'18

V$

4Q'19

4Q'18

V$

2019

2018

V$

Power

$

17

$

82

$

(65)

$

105

$

63

$

42

$

21

$

258

$

(237)

$

227

$

140

$

87

$

371

$

544

$

(173)

Renewable Energy

30

25

5

37

76

(39)

35

88

(53)

55

20

35

157

209

(52)

Aviation

1

6

(5)

3

3

-

2

1

1

2

1

1

8

12

(4)

Healthcare

49

62

(13)

27

42

(15)

39

37

2

45

36

9

159

176

(17)

Corporate

132

79

53

120

114

6

55

164

(109)

29

285

(256)

336

641

(305)

GE Industrial restructuring expense(a)

$

230

$

253

$

(23)

$

291

$

298

$

(7)

$

152

$

548

$

(396)

$

357

$

481

$

(124)

$

1,031

$

1,581

$

(550)

Other expense

28

131

(103)

53

170

(117)

170

942

(772)

34

128

(94)

285

1,371

(1,086)

GE Industrial restructuring and other

$

258

$

384

$

(126)

$

345

$

468

$

(123)

$

322

$

1,491

$ (1,169)

$

391

$

609

$

(218)

$

1,315

$

2,952

$

(1,637)

expense

GE Industrial restructuring and other

$

266

$

339

$

(73)

$

348

$

258

$

90

$

240

$

378

$

(138)

$

303

$

500

$

(197)

$

1,157

$

1,474

$

(317)

cash(b)

(a - expense amounts shown reflect total restructuring expense

26

(b - cash amounts shown recorded in segment CFOA (GAAP) and Other expense cash recorded in Corporate

Statement of Financial Position presentation - assets

(December 31, 2019 as presented in 3Q'20 10-Q; $ in million)

Prior presentation

Current presentation

GE

Consolidated

GE

GE Capital Classification

Consolidated Industrial GE Capital

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

$36,394

$17,613

$18,781

Current

Investment securities

48,521

10,008

38,514

Split

1)

Current receivables

16,769

13,883

-

Current

Financing receivables - net

3,134

-

6,979

Split

2)

Inventories

14,104

14,104

-

Current

Other GE Capital receivables

7,144

-

11,767

Split

Property, plant and equipment - net

46,186

17,447

29,886

Non-current

Receivable from GE Capital

-

19,142

-

Split

Investment in GE Capital

-

15,299

-

Ceased

4)

Goodwill

26,734

25,895

839

Non-current

Other intangible assets - net

10,653

10,461

192

Non-current

Contract and other deferred assets

16,801

16,833

-

Split

3)

All other assets

16,461

8,399

8,648

Split

Deferred income taxes

9,889

8,189

1,700

Non-current

Assets of businesses held for sale

9,149

8,626

241

Current

Assets of discontinued operations

4,109

202

3,907

Non-current

Total assets

$266,048

$186,100

$121,454

  1. Investment in Baker Hughes current; Investments in GE Capital insurance business non-current
  2. Loan receivables current and lease receivables non-current
  3. Long-termservices agreements, Short-term & other services agreements and equipment contract current; Non-recurring engineering and customer advances and other non-current
  4. Ceased reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column
  5. Reclassified cash in GE Capital insurance entities of $583 million to All other assets

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 5)

$35,811

$17,613

$18,198

Investment securities

9,888

9,888

-

Current receivables

16,568

13,682

-

Financing receivables - net

1,077

-

4,922

Inventories, incl. deferred inventory costs 6)

17,215

17,215

-

Other GE Capital receivables

2,635

-

6,881

Receivable from GE Capital

-

2,104

-

Current contract assets 6)

7,390

7,390

-

All other current assets

3,362

852

2,936

Assets of businesses held for sale

9,149

8,626

241

Current assets

$103,096

$77,371

$33,177

Investment securities

$38,632

$120

$38,514

Financing receivables - net

2,057

-

2,057

Other GE Capital receivables

4,509

-

4,886

Property, plant and equipment-net

45,879

17,447

29,886

Receivable from GE Capital

-

17,038

-

Goodwill

26,734

25,895

839

Other intangible assets - net

10,653

10,461

192

Contract and other deferred assets 7)

5,737

5,769

-

All other assets 5)

13,882

7,748

6,294

Deferred income taxes

9,889

8,189

1,700

Assets of discontinued operations

4,109

202

3,907

6) Reclassified deferred inventory costs of $3,111 million from Current contract assets to Inventories

Total assets

$265,177

$170,238

$121,454

  1. Reclassified $564 million from deferred income in liabilities to contract and other deferred assets for finance discount associated with customer advances at Aviation

27

Statement of Financial Position presentation - liabilities

(December 31, 2019 as presented in 3Q'20 10-Q; $ in million)

Prior presentation

Current presentation

GE

Consolidated

GE

GE Capital

Classification

Consolidated

Industrial GE Capital

Short-term borrowings

$22,072

$5,606

$12,030

Current

Short-term borrowings 2)

$23,641

$5,606

$13,598

Short-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

5,473

2,104

Current

Short-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

5,473

2,104

Accounts payable

15,926

17,702

886

Current

Accounts payable & equipment project accruals 5)17,357

19,134

886

Progress collections and deferred income

20,508

20,694

-

Split

1)

Progress collections and deferred income

18,389

18,575

-

Other GE current liabilities

15,753

16,833

-

Current 4)

All other current liabilities 5)

17,821

15,251

4,052

Non-recourse borrowings

1,655

-

1,655

Split

2)

Liabilities of business held for sale

1,658

1,620

52

Long-term borrowings

67,155

15,085

26,175

Non-current

Current liabilities

$78,865

$65,660

$20,691

Long-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

25,895

17,038

Non-current

Deferred income 6)

$1,555

$1,555

$-

Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits

39,826

-

40,232

Non-current3)

Long-term borrowings 2)

67,241

15,085

26,261

Non-current compensation and benefits

31,687

31,208

472

Non-current

Long-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

25,895

17,038

All other liabilities

19,745

16,156

5,278

Split

4)

Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits

39,826

-

40,232

Liabilities of businesses held for sale

1,658

1,620

52

Current

Non-current compensation and benefits

31,687

31,208

472

Liabilities of discontinued operations

203

106

97

Non-current

All other liabilities

15,938

16,306

1,226

Total liabilities

$236,187

$156,379

$106,016

Liabilities of discontinued operations

203

106

97

Total liabilities

$235,316

$155,815

$106,016

  1. Progress collections current; Deferred income split
  2. Amounts for non-recourse borrowings split in Short-term and Long-term borrowings lines
  3. GE Capital Insurance liabilities are classified as non-current
  4. Added split of GE Capital All other liabilities in current and non-current
  5. Reclassified equipment project costs accruals of $1,432 million from Other current liabilities to Accounts payable
  6. Reclassified $564 million from deferred income in liabilities to contract and other deferred assets for finance discount associated with customer advances at Aviation

28

Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2020

($ in million)

Assets

Liabilities

GE

GE

Consolidated Industrial GE Capital

Consolidated Industrial GE Capital

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

$36,630

$23,209

$13,421

Investment securities

7,319

7,319

-

Current receivables

16,691

13,442

-

Financing receivables - net

1,265

-

5,110

Inventories, incl. deferred inventory costs

15,890

15,890

-

Other GE Capital receivables

3,331

-

5,069

Receivable from GE Capital

-

2,432

-

Current contract assets

5,764

5,764

-

All other current assets

1,522

835

1,021

Assets of businesses held for sale

-

-

-

Current assets

$88,412

$68,892

$24,621

Investment securities

$42,549

$36

$42,515

Financing receivables - net

1,771

-

1,771

Other GE Capital receivables

4,661

-

5,076

Property, plant and equipment - net

44,662

16,433

29,600

Receivable from GE Capital

-

16,780

-

Goodwill

25,524

25,524

-

Other intangible assets - net

9,774

9,632

143

Contract and other deferred assets

5,888

5,921

-

All other assets

14,597

7,948

7,068

Deferred income taxes

12,081

9,350

2,731

Assets of discontinued operations

3,532

144

3,388

Total assets

$253,452

$160,658

$116,914

Short-term borrowings

$4,778

$918

$2,028

Short-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

2,432

2,432

Accounts payable & equipment project accruals

16,476

16,380

947

Progress collections and deferred income

18,215

18,371

-

All other current liabilities

16,600

14,131

3,890

Liabilities of business held for sale

-

-

-

Current liabilities

$56,069

$52,232

$9,297

Deferred income

$1,801

$1,801

$-

Long-term borrowings

70,288

19,428

30,902

Long-term borrowings assumed by GE

-

19,957

16,780

Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits

42,191

-

42,565

Non-current compensation and benefits

29,752

29,291

453

All other liabilities

16,077

16,440

1,151

Liabilities of discontinued operations

200

139

61

Total liabilities

$216,378

$139,289

$101,210

29

Changes to Statement of Cash Flows presentation

Prior

Current

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (EXTRACT) - GE Industrial

presentation -a)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (EXTRACT) - GE Industrial

presentation

For the year ended December 31 (in billions)

2019

For the years ended December 31 (in billions)

2019

Net earnings (loss)

(5.4)

Net earnings (loss)

(5.0)

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations

5.3

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations

5.5

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided from

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided from operating

operating activities:

activities:

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment

2.0

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment

2.0

Amortization of intangible assets

1.5

Amortization of intangible assets

1.5

Goodwill impairments

1.5

Goodwill impairments

1.5

(Earnings) loss from continuing operations retained by GE Capital

0.5

(Gains) losses on purchases and sales of business interests

(0.0)

(Gains) losses on purchases and sales of business interests

(0.0)

(Gains) losses on equity securities

(0.7)

(Gains) losses on equity securities

(0.7)

Principal pension plans cost

3.9

Principal pension plans cost

3.9

Principal pension plans employee contributions

(0.3)

Principal pension plans employee contributions

(0.3)

Other postretirement benefit plans (net)

(1.2)

Other postretirement benefit plans (net)

(1.2)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1.3

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1.3

Cash recovered (paid) during the year for income taxes

(1.9)

Cash recovered (paid) during the year for income taxes

(1.9)

Changes in operating working capital:

Decrease (increase) in GE current receivables

(3.9)

Decrease (increase) in GE current receivables

(3.9)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(0.9)

Decrease (increase) in inventories, including deferred inventory costs

(1.3)

Decrease (increase) in contract and other deferred assets

0.1

Decrease (increase) in current contract assets

0.9

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

0.7

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and equipment project accruals

0.4

Increase (decrease) in GE progress collections

1.3

Increase (decrease) in GE progress collections and deferred income

1.5

All other operating activities

0.8

All other operating activities

0.5

Cash from (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

4.6

Cash from (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

4.6

Free Cash Flow*

2.3

Free Cash Flow*

2.3

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

30

(a - Based on 3Q'20 presentation

Statement of Earnings | Changes in presentation

($ in million)

Current Presentation

Prior Presentation

2020

2019

2019

Consolidated

GE Industrial

GE Capital

Consolidated

GE Industrial

GE Capital

Consolidated

GE

GE Capital

Sales of goods

$

49,464

$

49,443

$

57

$

58,949

$

59,138

$

79

$

58,949

$

59,138

$

79

Sales of services

23,558

23,656

-

28,538

28,581

-

28,538

28,581

-

GE Capital revenues from services

6,597

-

7,188

7,728

-

8,662

7,728

-

8,662

Total revenues

79,619

73,100

7,245

95,214

87,719

8,741

95,214

87,719

8,741

Cost of goods sold

42,041

42,030

48

45,902

46,115

61

48,406

48,620

61

Cost of services sold

18,380

15,951

2,527

21,009

19,051

2,019

21,622

19,665

2,019

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,621

12,073

823

13,949

13,404

931

13,949

13,404

931

Research and development

2,565

2,565

-

3,118

3,118

-

-

-

-

Interest and other financial charges

3,273

1,333

2,186

4,227

2,115

2,532

4,227

2,115

2,532

Insurance losses and insurance annuity benefits

2,397

-

2,438

3,294

-

3,353

3,294

-

3,353

Goodwill impairments

1,717

877

839

1,486

1,486

-

1,486

1,486

-

Non-operating benefit costs

2,433

2,424

9

2,844

2,828

16

2,844

2,828

16

Other costs and expenses

384

-

469

458

-

480

458

-

480

Total costs and expenses

85,809

77,252

9,339

96,287

88,118

9,392

96,287

88,118

9,392

Other income

11,387

11,444

-

2,222

2,200

-

2,222

2,200

-

GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(530)

-

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes

5,197

7,291

(2,095)

1,149

1,801

(652)

1,149

1,271

(652)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

474

(388)

862

(726)

(1,309)

582

(726)

(1,309)

582

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

5,672

6,904

(1,232)

423

492

(69)

423

(38)

(69)

Earnings (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(125)

(35)

(90)

(5,335)

(5,527)

192

(5,335)

(5,335)

192

Net earnings (loss)

5,546

6,868

(1,322)

(4,912)

(5,035)

123

(4,912)

(5,373)

123

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling Interests

(158)

(161)

3

66

66

1

66

66

1

Net earnings (loss) attributable to the Company

5,704

7,029

(1,325)

(4,979)

(5,101)

122

(4,979)

(5,439)

122

Preferred stock dividends

(474)

-

(474)

(460)

-

(460)

(460)

-

(460)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to GE common

shareowners

$

5,230

$

7,029

$

(1,800)

$

(5,439)

$

(5,101)

$

(338)

$

(5,439)

$

(5,439)

$

(338)

Reflects 4Q'20 reporting change for research and development costs (previously reported in costs of goods/services sold). No change to total costs and no impact to GE Capital column.

31

Reflects cessation of reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column. The line "GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations" has been removed from

the income statement effective 4Q'20. No impact to GE Capital or Consolidated columns.

2020 GE Industrial earnings

($ in millions) (unaudited)

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

2020

Industrial Revenue

18,844

16,066

17,918

20,271

73,100

Cost of goods sold

9,949

9,796

10,564

11,721

42,030

Cost of services sold

4,526

3,849

3,525

4,051

15,951

Research & development

723

611

595

635

2,565

Selling, general, & administrative expenses

2,949

2,979

3,105

3,039

12,073

Interest & other financial charges

370

396

313

254

1,333

Goodwill impairments

-

877

-

-

877

Non-operating benefit costs

616

596

603

609

2,424

Other costs & expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Total costs and expenses

19,133

19,105

18,705

20,310

77,252

Other income

6,874

2,116

(509)

2,964

11,444

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

6,585

(922)

(1,296)

2,925

7,291

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(187)

66

143

(410)

(388)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

6,398

(856)

(1,153)

2,515

6,904

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(14)

(10)

(10)

(2)

(35)

Net Earnings (loss)

6,384

(866)

(1,163)

2,513

6,868

Less net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

34

(147)

(51)

2

(161)

Net Earnings (loss) attributable to the Company

6,350

(720)

(1,112)

2,511

7,029

Continuing EPS

0.72

(0.27)

(0.13)

0.27

0.59

Adjusted EPS* -a)

0.04

(0.16)

0.05

0.08

0.01

Adjusted GE Industrial profit*

1,032

(666)

865

1,289

2,520

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*

5.5%

(4.1)%

4.8%

6.4%

3.4%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

32

(a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments

2020 GE Industrial free cash flow* details

($ in millions)

2020

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

Industrial

Power

Renewable

Aviation

Healthcare

Corporate

Energy

Net earnings (loss)-a)

6,398

(856)

(1,153)

2,515

6,904

146

(618)

841

2,344

4,191

Depreciation & amortization

768

760

1,165

763

3,456

749

413

1,142

628

523

Goodwill impairments

-

877

-

-

877

-

-

-

-

877

Operating Working capital

(2,499)

(1,148)

(268)

3,373

(542)

(66)

407

(665)

75

(293)

Other CFOA-b)

(6,312)

(1,165)

1,096

(1,986)

(8,367)

(545)

(530)

(555)

95

(6,833)

Gross capex-c)

(563)

(535)

(326)

(299)

(1,722)

(269)

(313)

(798)

(279)

(63)

GE Industrial FCF*

(2,207)

(2,067)

514

4,367

606

15

(641)

(34)

2,863

(1,598)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations

(b - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all 33 other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions

(c - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software

2020 Industrial segments results

($ in billions)

Aviation

Healthcare

Power

Renewable Energy

y/y

y/y

y/y

y/y

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

Orders

$21.6

(41)%

(41)%

$18.6

(12)%

1%

$16.0

(5)%

(4)%

$16.3

(3)%

(3)%

Revenue

$22.0

(33)%

(32)%

$18.0

(10)%

4%

$17.6

(6)%

(5)%

$15.7

2%

4%

Segment

$1.2

(82)%

(82)%

$3.1

(18)%

17%

$0.3

(6)%

(7)%

$(0.7)

10%

6%

profit

Segment

5.6%

(1,510)bps

(1,540)bps

17.0%

(170)bps

190bps

1.6%

-bps

(10)bps

(4.6)%

60bps

50bps

margin

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic segment revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.)

34

Non-GAAP reconciliations

  1. Consolidated & GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma
  2. Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma
  3. Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma
  4. BioPharma organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin
  5. GE Industrial & GE Healthcare free cash flow (FCF) excluding BioPharma FCF
  6. Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues
  7. Healthcare Systems & PDx organic revenues
  8. Aviation Commercial Services, Commercial Engines & Military organic revenues
  9. GE Industrial equipment & service organic revenues
  10. Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues
  11. Power Portfolio equipment & service organic revenues
  12. Power equipment & service organic revenues
  13. Renewable Energy equipment & service organic revenues
  14. Aviation equipment & service organic revenues
  15. Healthcare equipment & service organic revenues
  1. GE Industrial organic revenue & profit
  2. Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin, 2020 by quarter
  3. Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit & profit margin excluding Aviation
  4. Organic revenue, profit (loss) & profit margin by segment - quarter
  5. Organic revenue, profit (loss) & profit margin by segment - full year
  6. GE Industrial net-debt
  7. GE Industrial leverage EBITDA & net-debt/EBITDA ratio
  8. Adjusted total Corporate costs
  9. Adjusted earnings (loss)
  10. Adjusted earnings (loss), 2020 by quarter
  11. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
  12. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, 2020 by quarter
  13. Adjusted earnings & adjusted EPS excluding restructuring
  14. GE Industrial free cash flow
  15. Free cash flow by segment
  16. Gas Power fixed costs
  17. 2021 operating framework

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Consolidated revenues (GAAP)

$ 21,928

$ 26,238

(16%)

$ 79,619

$ 95,214

(16%)

Adjustments:

Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP)

-

911

830

3,289

Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP)

21,928

25,327

(13%)

78,789

91,926

(14%)

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma

GE INDUSTRIAL REVENUES (GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

GE Industrial revenues (GAAP)

$ 20,271

$ 24,460

(17%)

$ 73,100

$ 87,719

(17%)

Adjustments:

Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP)

-

911

830

3,289

GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP)

20,271

23,549

(14%)

72,270

84,430

(14%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

36

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

GE Industrial total revenues (GAAP)

$

20,271

$

24,460

(17%)

$

73,100

$

87,719

(17%)

GE Industrial total costs and expenses (GAAP)

20,310

23,917

(15%)

77,252

88,118

(12%)

Less: GE Industrial interest and other financial charges

254

423

1,333

2,115

Less: non-operating benefit costs

609

1,144

2,424

2,828

Less: restructuring & other

170

340

693

922

Less: Steam asset impairments

-

-

363

-

Less: SEC settlement

-

-

100

-

Less: goodwill impairments

-

2

728

1,486

Add: noncontrolling interests

(0)

(11)

(161)

6

Adjusted GE Industrial costs (Non-GAAP)

19,276

21,998

(12%)

71,450

80,773

(12%)

GE Industrial other income (GAAP)

2,964

1,023

F

11,444

2,200

F

Less: unrealized gains (losses)

2,817

917

(1,911)

793

Less: restructuring & other

13

27

13

36

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

(160)

(148)

12,472

4

Adjusted GE Industrial other income (Non-GAAP)

294

227

30%

871

1,367

(36%)

GE Industrial profit (GAAP)

$

2,925

$

1,565

87%

$

7,291

$

1,801

F

GE Industrial profit margin (GAAP)

14.4%

6.4%

8.0pts

10.0%

2.1%

7.9pts

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,289

$

2,689

(52%)

$

2,520

$

8,313

(70%)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

11.0%

(4.6)pts

3.4%

9.5%

(6.1)pts

Less: BioPharma profit (GAAP)

-

409

382

1,472

Adjusted GE Industrial profit excluding BioPharma profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,289

$

2,279

(43%)

$

2,139

$

6,841

(69%)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin excluding BioPharma profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

9.7%

(3.3)pts

3.0%

8.1%

(5.1)pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

37

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma

ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,289

$

2,689

(52%)

$

2,520

$

8,313

(70%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

5

12

(4)

6

Less: business dispositions

-

368

(3)

1,064

Less: foreign currency effect

7

-

22

-

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,277

$

2,308

(45%)

$

2,505

$

7,244

(65%)

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

9.9%

(3.5)pts

3.4%

8.6%

(5.2)pts

BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP)

-

-

380

311

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,277

$

2,308

(45%)

$

2,125

$

6,933

(69%)

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin excluding BioPharma organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

9.9%

(3.5)pts

2.9%

8.3%

(5.4)pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

38

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: BioPharma organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin

(Dollars in millions)

Revenue

Segment profit (loss)

Profit margin

2020

2019

V%

2020

2019

V%

2020

2019

V pts

BioPharma (GAAP)

$

830

$

3,289

(75%)

$

382

$

1,472

(74%)

46.0%

44.8%

1.2pts

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

2,527

-

1,161

Less: foreign currency effect

(9)

-

2

-

BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP)

$

839

$

762

10%

$

380

$

311

22%

45.3%

40.8%

4.5pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

39

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial and GE Healthcare free cash flow* (FCF) excluding BioPharma FCF

GE INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V$

2020

2019

V$

GE Industrial CFOA (GAAP)

$

1,921

$

4,537

$

(2,616)

$

(1,254)

$

4,614

$

(5,868)

Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment

(276)

(620)

(1,579)

(2,216)

Add: gross additions to internal-use software

(23)

(71)

(143)

(274)

Less: GE Pension Plan funding

(2,500)

-

(2,500)

-

Less: taxes related to business sales

(245)

(38)

(1,082)

(198)

GE Industrial free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

4,367

$

3,884

$

483

$

606

$

2,322

$

(1,716)

Less: BioPharma CFOA

-

434

315

1,446

Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment

-

(37)

(17)

(123)

Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software

-

(4)

(2)

(11)

GE Industrial excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

4,367

$

3,491

$

876

$

310

$

1,010

$

(700)

HEALTHCARE FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

V$

Healthcare CFOA (GAAP)

$

3,143

$

3,024

$

119

Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment

(256)

(395)

Add: gross additions to internal-use software

(24)

(79)

Healthcare free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

2,863

$

2,550

$

313

Less: BioPharma CFOA

315

1,446

(1,131)

Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment

(17)

(123)

Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software

(2)

(11)

Healthcare excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

2,568

$

1,238

$

1,330

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe investors may find it useful to compare GE's Industrial free cash flow* performance without the effects of cash used for taxes related to business sales and contributions to the GE Pension

40

Plan. We believe this measure will better allow management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our industrial operations to generate free cash flows.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues

GAS POWER ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Gas Power revenues (GAAP)

$

3,778

$

3,880

(3%)

$

12,655

$

13,122

(4%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

3

Less: foreign currency effect

9

-

(16)

-

Gas Power organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

3,769

$

3,880

(3%)

$

12,671

$

13,118

(3%)

POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Power Portfolio revenues (GAAP)

$

1,605

$

1,521

6%

$

4,935

$

5,503

(10%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

19

19

Less: business dispositions

-

22

15

100

Less: foreign currency effect

38

-

(48)

-

Power Portfolio organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,567

$

1,499

5%

$

4,948

$

5,384

(8%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

41

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare Systems & PDx organic revenues

HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Healthcare Systems revenues (GAAP)

$

4,331

$

3,984

9%

$

15,387

$

14,648

5%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

18

21

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

60

-

(26)

-

Healthcare Systems organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

4,271

$

3,984

7%

$

15,395

$

14,627

5%

PDx ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

PDx revenues (GAAP)

$

492

$

508

(3%)

$

1,792

$

2,005

(11%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

19

-

36

-

Less: business dispositions

-

37

21

76

Less: foreign currency effect

9

-

(10)

-

PDx organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

465

$

471

(1%)

$

1,744

$

1,929

(10%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

42

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation Commercial Services, Military & Commercial Engines organic revenues

AVIATION COMMERCIAL SERVICES ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Aviation commercial services revenues (GAAP)

$

2,083

$

4,104

(49%)

$

8,177

$

15,259

(46%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

-

-

-

-

Aviation commercial services organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,083

$

4,104

(49%)

$

8,177

$

15,259

(46%)

AVIATION COMMERCIAL ENGINES ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Aviation commercial engines revenues (GAAP)

$

1,229

$

2,318

(47%)

$

4,839

$

8,958

(46%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

150

Less: foreign currency effect

-

-

-

-

Aviation commercial engines organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,229

$

2,318

(47%)

$

4,839

$

8,808

(45%)

AVIATION MILITARY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Aviation military revenues (GAAP)

$

1,314

$

1,316

(0%)

$

4,572

$

4,389

4%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

-

-

(1)

-

Aviation military organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,314

$

1,316

(0%)

$

4,573

$

4,389

4%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

43

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial equipment & service organic revenues

GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

GE Industrial equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

10,692

$

12,213

(12%)

$

37,620

$

43,080

(13%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

13

14

Less: business dispositions

-

1,081

19

3,193

Less: foreign currency effect

125

-

(174)

-

GE Industrial organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

10,567

$

11,132

(5%)

$

37,761

$

39,873

(5%)

GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

GE Industrial service revenues (GAAP)

$

9,579

$

12,246

(22%)

$

35,480

$

44,639

(21%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

35

(8)

125

23

Less: business dispositions

-

147

39

438

Less: foreign currency effect

59

-

(102)

-

GE Industrial organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

9,484

$

12,108

(22%)

$

35,419

$

44,178

(20%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

44

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues

GAS POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Gas Power equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

1,350

$

1,194

13%

$

4,711

$

4,048

16%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

3

Less: foreign currency effect

9

-

(2)

-

Gas Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,342

$

1,194

12%

$

4,713

$

4,044

17%

GAS POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Gas Power service revenues (GAAP)

$

2,428

$

2,686

(10%)

$

7,944

$

9,074

(12%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

-

-

(14)

-

Gas Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,427

$

2,686

(10%)

$

7,958

$

9,074

(12%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

45

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Power Portfolio equipment & service organic revenues

POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Power Portfolio equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

767

$

587

31%

$

1,996

$

2,199

(9%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

18

14

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

15

-

(31)

-

Power Portfolio organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

752

$

587

28%

$

2,009

$

2,185

(8%)

POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Power Portfolio service revenues (GAAP)

$

838

$

934

(10%)

$

2,939

$

3,304

(11%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

1

4

Less: business dispositions

-

22

15

100

Less: foreign currency effect

23

-

(17)

-

Power Portfolio organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

815

$

912

(11%)

$

2,939

$

3,199

(8%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

46

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Power equipment & service organic revenues

POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Power equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

2,117

$

1,780

19%

$

6,707

$

6,247

7%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

18

14

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

3

Less: foreign currency effect

23

-

(33)

-

Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,094

$

1,780

18%

$

6,722

$

6,229

8%

POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Power service revenues (GAAP)

$

3,266

$

3,620

(10%)

$

10,883

$

12,378

(12%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

1

4

Less: business dispositions

-

22

15

100

Less: foreign currency effect

24

-

(31)

-

Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

3,242

$

3,598

(10%)

$

10,897

$

12,273

(11%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

47

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Renewable Energy equipment & service organic revenues

RENEWABLE ENERGY ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Renewable energy equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

3,790

$

3,811

(1%)

$

12,859

$

12,267

5%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

34

8

94

Less: foreign currency effect

52

-

(140)

-

Renewable energy organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

3,738

$

3,777

(1%)

$

12,990

$

12,174

7%

RENEWABLE ENERGY ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Renewable energy service revenues (GAAP)

$

651

$

936

(30%)

$

2,807

$

3,069

(9%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

11

-

(27)

-

Renewable energy organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

641

$

936

(32%)

$

2,834

$

3,069

(8%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

48

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation equipment & service organic revenues

AVIATION ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Aviation equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

2,348

$

3,442

(32%)

$

8,582

$

12,737

(33%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

50

11

332

Less: foreign currency effect

(1)

-

1

-

Aviation organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,349

$

3,392

(31%)

$

8,571

$

12,405

(31%)

AVIATION ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Aviation service revenues (GAAP)

$

3,498

$

5,494

(36%)

$

13,460

$

20,138

(33%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

20

2

38

Less: foreign currency effect

(1)

-

(3)

-

Aviation organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

3,499

$

5,474

(36%)

$

13,461

$

20,100

(33%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

49

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare equipment & service organic revenues

HEALTHCARE ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Healthcare equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

2,706

$

3,265

(17%)

$

9,992

$

11,585

(14%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

(4)

-

Less: business dispositions

-

843

-

2,328

Less: foreign currency effect

43

-

(5)

-

Healthcare organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,663

$

2,423

10%

$

10,002

$

9,257

8%

HEALTHCARE ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Healthcare service revenues (GAAP)

$

2,118

$

2,137

(1%)

$

8,017

$

8,357

(4%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

19

-

59

21

Less: business dispositions

-

105

21

275

Less: foreign currency effect

26

-

(41)

-

Healthcare organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,073

$

2,032

2%

$

7,977

$

8,061

(1%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

50

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial organic revenue & profit

GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

GE Industrial revenues (GAAP)

$

20,271

$

24,460

(17%)

$

73,100

$

87,719

(17%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

35

(8)

138

37

Less: business dispositions

-

1,228

58

3,631

Less: foreign currency effect

185

-

(276)

-

GE Industrial organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

20,051

$

23,240

(14%)

$

73,180

$

84,051

(13%)

ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (GAAP)

$

1,289

$

2,689

(52%)

$

2,520

$

8,313

(70%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

5

12

(4)

6

Less: business dispositions

-

368

(3)

1,064

Less: foreign currency effect

7

-

22

-

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,277

$

2,308

(45%)

$

2,505

$

7,244

(65%)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

11.0%

(4.6)pts

3.4%

9.5%

(6.1)pts

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

9.9%

(3.5)pts

3.4%

8.6%

(5.2)pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

51

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin, 2020 by quarter

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

2020

GE Industrial total revenues (GAAP)

$

18,844

$

16,066

$

17,918

$

20,271

$

73,100

GE Industrial total costs and expenses (GAAP)

19,133

19,105

18,705

20,310

77,252

Less: GE Industrial interest and other financial charges

370

396

313

254

1,333

Less: non-operating benefit costs

616

596

603

609

2,424

Less: restructuring & other

143

289

91

170

693

Less: Steam asset impairments

-

-

363

-

363

Less: SEC settlement

-

-

100

-

100

Less: goodwill impairments

-

728

-

-

728

Add: noncontrolling interests

36

(147)

(51)

-

(161)

Adjusted GE Industrial costs (Non-GAAP)

18,040

16,949

17,185

19,276

71,450

GE Industrial other income (GAAP)

6,874

2,116

(509)

2,964

11,444

Less: unrealized gains (losses)

(5,794)

1,825

(760)

2,817

(1,911)

Less: restructuring & other

-

-

-

13

13

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

12,439

74

119

(160)

12,472

Adjusted GE Industrial other income (Non-GAAP)

228

217

132

294

871

GE Industrial profit (GAAP)

$

6,585

$

(922)

$

(1,296)

$

2,925

$

7,291

GE Industrial profit margin (GAAP)

34.9%

(5.7%)

(7.2%)

14.4%

10.0%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,032

$

(666)

$

865

$

1,289

$

2,520

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP)

5.5%

(4.1%)

4.8%

6.4%

3.4%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that GE Industrial profit and profit margins adjusted for these items included in the above reconciliation are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period-

52

to-period results.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial organic profit and profit margin excluding Aviation

ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,289

$

2,689

(52%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

5

12

Less: business dispositions

-

368

Less: foreign currency effect

7

-

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,277

$

2,308

(45%)

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

6.4%

9.9%

(3.5)pts

Aviation organic profit (Non-GAAP)

571

2,072

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding Aviation organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

706

$

236

F

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin excluding Aviation organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

5.0%

1.6%

3.4pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

53

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin by segment - quarter

(Dollars in millions)

Power (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Power organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Renewable Energy (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Renewable Energy organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Aviation (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Aviation organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Healthcare (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Healthcare organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Less: BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP)

Healthcare excluding BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Revenue

Segment profit (loss)

Profit margin

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

4Q'20

4Q'19

V pts

5,383

$

5,401

0%

$

306

$

297

3%

5.7%

5.5%

0.2pts

-

-

-

-

-

22

-

3

47

-

(7)

-

5,336

$

5,379

(1%)

$

313

$

294

6%

5.9%

5.5%

0.4pts

4,442

$

4,747

(6%)

$

(87)

$

(227)

62%

(2.0%)

(4.8%)

2.8pts

-

-

-

-

-

34

-

(3)

63

-

(4)

-

4,379

$

4,713

(7%)

$

(82)

$

(224)

63%

(1.9%)

(4.8%)

2.9pts

5,847

$

8,936

(35%)

$

564

$

2,054

(73%)

9.6%

23.0%

(13.4)pts

-

-

-

-

-

70

-

(18)

(1)

-

(8)

-

5,848

$

8,866

(34%)

$

571

$

2,072

(72%)

9.8%

23.4%

(13.6)pts

4,823

$

5,402

(11%)

$

949

$

1,138

(17%)

19.7%

21.1%

(1.4)pts

19

-

4

-

-

947

-

409

68

-

22

-

4,736

$

4,455

6%

$

923

$

729

27%

19.5%

16.4%

3.1pts

-

-

-

-

4,736

$

4,455

6%

$

923

$

729

27%

19.5%

16.4%

3.1pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

54

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin by segment - full year

(Dollars in millions)

Revenue

Segment profit (loss)

Profit margin

2020

2019

V%

2020

2019

V%

2020

2019

V pts

Power (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Power organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Renewable Energy (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Renewable Energy organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Aviation (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Aviation organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Healthcare (GAAP)

$

Less: acquisitions

Less: business dispositions

Less: foreign currency effect

Healthcare organic (Non-GAAP)

$

Less: BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP)

Healthcare excluding BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP)

$

17,589

$

18,625

(6%)

$

274

$

19

19

(3)

15

104

2

(64)

-

10

17,619

$

18,502

(5%)

$

266

$

15,666

$

15,337

2%

$

(715)

$

-

-

-

8

94

-

(167)

-

16

15,824

$

15,243

4%

$

(731)

$

22,042

$

32,875

(33%)

$

1,229

$

-

-

-

13

369

(2)

(3)

-

(5)

22,032

$

32,506

(32%)

$

1,237

$

18,009

$

19,942

(10%)

$

3,060

$

55

21

(13)

21

2,603

(2)

(46)

-

(6)

17,979

$

17,318

4%

$

3,081

$

839

762

380

17,140

$

16,557

4%

$

2,701

$

291

(6%)

1.6%

1.6%

(0.0)pts

(2)

7

-

287

(7%)

1.5%

1.6%

(0.1)pts

(791)

10%

(4.6%)

(5.2%)

0.6pts

-

(11)

-

(781)

6%

(4.6%)

(5.1%)

0.5pts

6,812

(82%)

5.6%

20.7%

(15.1)pts

-

(2)

-

6,814

(82%)

5.6%

21.0%

(15.4)pts

3,737

(18%)

17.0%

18.7%

(1.7)pts

(4)

1,111

-

2,630

17%

17.1%

15.2%

1.9pts

311

2,319

16%

15.8%

14.0%

1.8pts

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our

55

industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial net-debt

GE INDUSTRIAL NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Total GE Industrial short- and long-term borrowings (GAAP)

$

42,736

$

52,059

Less: GE Capital short- and long-term debt assumed by GE Industrial

22,390

31,368

Add: intercompany loans from GE Capital

3,177

12,226

Total adjusted GE Industrial borrowings

23,523

32,917

Pension and principal retiree benefit plan liabilities (pre-tax)(a)

25,492

27,773

Less: taxes at 21%

5,353

5,832

Pension and principal retiree benefit plan liabilities (net of tax)

20,139

21,941

GE Industrial operating lease liabilities

3,133

3,369

GE Industrial preferred stock

5,918

5,738

Less: 50% of GE Industrial preferred stock

2,959

2,869

50% of preferred stock

2,959

2,869

Deduction for total GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(23,209)

(17,613)

Less: 25% of GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,802)

(4,403)

Deduction for 75% of GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,407)

(13,210)

Total GE Industrial net debt (Non-GAAP)

$

32,347

$

47,886

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

a) Represents the total net deficit status of principal pension plans, other pension plans and retiree benefit plans.

56

In this document we use GE Industrial net debt*, which is calculated based on rating agency methodologies. We are including the calculation of GE industrial net debt* to provide investors

more clarity regarding how the credit rating agencies measure GE Industrial leverage.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial leverage EBITDA & net-debt/EBITDA ratio

GE INDUSTRIAL LEVERAGE EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

GE Industrial earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (GAAP)

$

7,291

$

1,801

Less: Interest and other financial charges

(1,333)

(2,115)

Less: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets

(3,456)

(3,513)

Less: Non-operating benefit costs

(2,424)

(2,828)

Less: goodwill impairments

(877)

(1,486)

Less: Other items(a)

10,196

739

Add: Disposition related adjustments(b)

267

350

Total GE Industrial leverage EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

5,453

$

11,354

GE INDUSTRIAL NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Total GE Industrial net debt (Non-GAAP)

$

32,347

$

47,886

Total GE Industrial leverage EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

5,453

$

11,354

GE Industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio (Non-GAAP)

5.9x

4.2x

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

a) Other items is mainly comprised of adjustments for other income, long-term fixed operating lease expense and stock-related compensation expense. b) Includes the BKR dividend in both 2019 and 2020.

In this document we use GE Industrial leverage EBITDA*, which is calculated based on rating agency methodologies. We are including the calculation of GE Industrial leverage EBITDA* to

57

provide investors more clarity regarding how the credit rating agencies measure GE Industrial leverage.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted total Corporate costs

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Revenues

Corporate revenues

$

275

$

397

(31%)

$

1,313

$

1,791

(27%)

Eliminations and other

(637)

(740)

(2,245)

(2,096)

Total Corporate Items and Eliminations

(362)

(343)

(6%)

(932)

(305)

U

Operating profit (cost)

Gains (losses) on disposals and held for sale businesses

(160)

(148)

12,472

4

Restructuring and other charges

(157)

(313)

(680)

(886)

Unrealized gains (losses)(a)

2,817

917

(1,911)

793

Steam asset impairments

-

-

(363)

-

SEC settlement

-

-

(100)

-

Goodwill impairments(b)

-

(2)

(728)

(1,486)

Adjusted total corporate operating costs (Non-GAAP)

(443)

(573)

(1,328)

(1,736)

Total Corporate Items and Eliminations (GAAP)

2,057

(119)

F

7,362

(3,311)

F

Less: gains (losses) and restructuring & other

2,500

454

8,689

(1,575)

Adjusted total corporate operating costs (Non-GAAP)

$

(443)

$

(573)

23%

$

(1,328)

$

(1,736)

24%

  1. Included non-cashpre-tax impairment charges of $429 million, net of $65 million attributable to noncontrolling interests for the Steam business within our Power segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  2. Included non-cashpre-tax impairment charge of $877 million, net of $149 million attributable to noncontrolling interests for the Additive reporting unit within our Aviation segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted total corporate operating costs* excludes gains (losses) on disposals and held for sale businesses, restructuring and other charges, unrealized gains (losses), Steam asset impairment and

goodwill impairments. We believe that adjusting corporate costs* to exclude the effects of items that are not closely associated with ongoing corporate operations provides management and investors 58 with a meaningful measure that increases the period-to-period comparability of our ongoing corporate costs.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss)

(Dollars in millions)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

$

2,341

$

654

F

$

5,342

$

(45)

F

Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI)

(10)

-

(151)

-

Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(151)

69

U

(1,710)

(530)

U

GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

2,482

585

F

6,901

485

F

Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP)

(609)

(1,144)

(2,424)

(2,828)

Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs

128

240

509

594

Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax)

(481)

(904)

(1,915)

(2,234)

Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax)

(160)

(148)

12,472

4

Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

190

31

(1,080)

34

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax)

30

(117)

11,392

39

Restructuring & other (pre-tax)

(157)

(313)

(680)

(886)

Tax effect on restructuring & other

33

68

151

187

Less: restructuring & other (net of tax)

(124)

(244)

(529)

(699)

Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

-

-

(100)

-

Steam asset impairments (pre-tax)

-

-

(363)

-

Tax effect on Steam asset impairment

-

-

37

-

Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax)

-

-

(326)

-

Goodwill impairments (pre-tax)

-

(2)

(728)

(1,486)

Tax effect on goodwill impairments

-

-

(23)

(55)

Less: goodwill impairments (net of tax)

-

(2)

(751)

(1,541)

Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax)

2,817

917

(1,911)

793

Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses)

(491)

(140)

460

(114)

Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax)

2,326

777

(1,451)

679

Debt extinguishment costs

-

(63)

(255)

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

-

13

53

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

-

(50)

(201)

BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax)

-

-

-

Tax on BioPharma deal expense

-

(633)

-

(647)

Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax)

-

(633)

-

(647)

Accretion of RNCI

(10)

(151)

-

-

Tax effect on accretion of RNCI

-

-

-

-

Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax)

(10)

-

(151)

-

Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

(51)

(101)

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

742

1,708

(57%)

833

5,191

(84%)

GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(151)

69

U

(1,710)

(530)

U

Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax)

-

-

-

(972)

Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge

-

-

-

204

Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax)

-

-

-

(768)

Good will impairment (pre-tax)

-

-

(839)

-

Tax effect on goodwill impairment

-

-

3

-

Less: goodwill impairment (net of tax)

-

-

(836)

-

Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

(100)

-

(100)

-

Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax)

(95)

-

(238)

-

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

20

-

44

-

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

(75)

-

(194)

-

Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

2

99

Less GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale

47

-

143

-

Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(24)

69

U

(724)

139

U

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

742

1,708

(57%)

833

5,191

(84%)

59

Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(24)

69

U

(724)

139

U

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

718

$

1,777

(60%)

$

109

$

5,330

(98%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss), 2020 by quarter

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

2020

Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

$

6,315

$

(2,186)

$

(1,155)

$

2,341

$

5,342

Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI)

-

(135)

(6)

(10)

(151)

Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(30)

(1,476)

(52)

(151)

(1,710)

GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

6,345

(845)

(1,109)

2,482

6,901

Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP)

(616)

(596)

(603)

(609)

(2,424)

Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs

129

125

127

128

509

Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax)

(487)

(471)

(476)

(481)

(1,915)

Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax)

12,439

74

119

(160)

12,472

Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

(1,265)

30

(35)

190

(1,080)

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax)

11,174

104

84

30

11,392

Restructuring & other (pre-tax)

(143)

(289)

(91)

(157)

(680)

Tax effect on restructuring & other

30

61

27

33

151

Less: restructuring & other (net of tax)

(114)

(228)

(63)

(124)

(529)

Less: SEC settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

-

-

(100)

-

(100)

Steam asset impairments (pre-tax)

-

-

(363)

-

(363)

Tax on Steam asset impairments

-

-

37

-

37

Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax)

-

-

(326)

-

(326)

Goodwill impairments (pre-tax)

-

(728)

-

-

(728)

Tax effect on goodwill impairments

-

(23)

-

-

(23)

Less: Goodwill impairments (net of tax)

-

(751)

-

-

(751)

Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax)

(5,794)

1,825

(760)

2,817

(1,911)

Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses)

1,096

(277)

132

(491)

460

Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax)

(4,697)

1,548

(628)

2,326

(1,451)

Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax)

-

(63)

-

-

(63)

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

-

13

-

-

13

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

-

(50)

-

-

(50)

BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on BioPharma deal expense

-

-

-

-

-

Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Accretion of RNCI (pre-tax)

-

(135)

(6)

(10)

(151)

Tax on accretion of RNCI

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax)

-

(135)

(6)

(10)

(151)

Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

(51)

-

(51)

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

468

(862)

458

742

833

GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(30)

(1,476)

(52)

(151)

(1,710)

Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge

-

-

-

-

-

Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill impairments (pre-tax)

-

(839)

-

-

(839)

Tax effect on goodwill impairments

-

3

-

-

3

Less: Goodwill impairments (net of tax)

-

(836)

-

-

(836)

Less: SEC settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

-

-

-

(100)

(100)

Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax)

-

(143)

-

(95)

(238)

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

-

24

-

20

44

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

-

(119)

-

(75)

(194)

Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

2

-

2

Less: GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale

88

-

8

47

143

Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(118)

(522)

(61)

(24)

(724)

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

468

(862)

458

742

833

60

Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(118)

(522)

(61)

(24)

(724)

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

350

$

(1,384)

$

397

$

718

$

109

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss) per share

(Per share amounts in dollars)

4Q'20

4Q'19

V%

2020

2019

V%

Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

$

0.27

$

0.07

F

$

0.61

$

(0.01)

F

Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(0.02)

0.01

U

(0.20)

(0.06)

U

GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

0.28

0.07

F

0.79

0.06

F

Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP)

(0.07)

(0.13)

(0.28)

(0.32)

Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs

0.01

0.03

0.06

0.07

Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax)

(0.05)

(0.10)

(0.22)

(0.26)

Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax)

(0.02)

(0.02)

1.42

0.00

Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

0.02

0.00

(0.12)

0.00

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax)

0.00

(0.01)

1.30

0.00

Restructuring & other (pre-tax)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.10)

Tax effect on restructuring & other

0.00

0.01

0.02

0.02

Less: restructuring & other (net of tax)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.08)

Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

-

-

(0.01)

-

Steam asset impairments (pre-tax)

-

-

(0.04)

-

Tax effect on Steam asset impairment

-

-

0.00

-

Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax)

-

-

(0.04)

-

Goodwill impairments (pre-tax)

-

(0.00)

(0.08)

(0.17)

Tax effect on goodwill impairments

-

-

(0.00)

(0.01)

Less: goodwill impairments (net of tax)

-

(0.00)

(0.09)

(0.18)

Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax)

0.32

0.10

(0.22)

0.09

Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses)

(0.06)

(0.02)

0.05

(0.01)

Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax)

0.26

0.09

(0.17)

0.08

Debt extinguishment costs

-

(0.01)

(0.03)

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

-

0.00

0.01

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

-

(0.01)

(0.02)

BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax)

-

-

-

-

Tax on BioPharma deal expense

-

(0.07)

-

(0.07)

Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax)

-

(0.07)

-

(0.07)

Accretion of RNCI

(0.00)

-

(0.02)

-

Tax effect on accretion of RNCI

-

-

-

-

Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax)

(0.00)

-

(0.02)

-

Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

0.08

0.19

(58%)

0.10

0.59

(83%)

GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(0.02)

0.01

U

(0.20)

(0.06)

U

Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax)

-

-

-

(0.11)

Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge

-

-

-

0.02

Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax)

-

-

-

(0.09)

Good will impairment (pre-tax)

-

-

(0.10)

-

Tax effect on goodwill impairment

-

-

0.00

-

Less: goodwill impairment (net of tax)

-

-

(0.10)

-

Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax)

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax)

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs

0.00

-

0.00

-

Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax)

(0.01)

-

(0.02)

-

Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment

-

-

0.00

0.01

Less GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale

0.01

-

0.02

-

Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(0.00)

0.01

U

(0.08)

0.02

U

Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

0.08

0.19

(58%)

0.10

0.59

(83%)

61

Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

(0.00)

0.01

U

(0.08)

0.02

U

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

0.08

$

0.20

(60%)

$

0.01

$

0.61

(98%)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss) per share, 2020 by quarter

(Per share amounts in dollars)

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

2020

Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

$

0.72

$

(0.25)

$

(0.13)

$

0.27

$

0.61

Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI)

-

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.02)

Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP)

(0.00)

(0.17)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.20)

GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

0.73

(0.10)

(0.13)

0.28

0.79

Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP)

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.28)

Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.06

Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax)

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.22)

Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax)

1.42

0.01

0.01

(0.02)