General Electric : 4Q 2020 Presentation

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the appendix of this presentation, as applicable. Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH and our financial services business as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company as GE Industrial. GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. 4Q & FY 2020 snapshot GE Industrial organic revenue decline* Adjusted GE Industrial organic margin contraction* Adjusted EPS* (includes impact of restructuring) GE Industrial free cash flow* 4Q'20 FY'20 2020 Dynamics • Organic top-line pressured… ~95% of order & revenue (13.7)% (12.9)% declines Aviation-related • GE Industrial margins* of 3.4%... sequential improvement throughout year as more than $2B cost (350) bps (520) bps actions took hold • Adjusted EPS* of $0.01 includes $(0.05) for restructuring recast $0.08 $0.01 • Positive GE Industrial FCF* of $0.6B… working capital improvement across businesses; more than $3B of cash actions realized $4.4B $0.6B • Momentum growing across businesses Strong free cash flow* finish to a challenging year * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 2 Meaningful progress against priorities Continuing to strengthen our businesses Protecting safety, serving customers & communities

Building & empowering team with humility, transparency, focus

Progress in operational execution driving improved results… $0.6B

FCF* in 2020 (>$3B cash actions realized) Solidifying our financial position Strong liquidity & maintaining flexibility… $37B of cash

De-risking balance sheet & pension… reduced debt $16B in

2020, $30B since 2019

balance sheet & pension… reduced debt $16B in 2020, $30B since 2019 Committed to reducing leverage over time Driving long-term profitable growth Purpose … leading in energy transition, precision health, future of flight

Lean… foundation built, scaling company-wide, driving performance & cultural change

company-wide, driving performance & cultural change Focus… ruthless prioritization, unlocking upside potential with cash generation & deployment Proud of how our team rose to the challenge… well-positioned into FY'21 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 3 Earnings performance ($ in billions - except EPS) 4Q'20 y/y y/y (org.) FY'20 Orders $23.2 (7)% (3)% $72.0 Backlog 386.5 (4)% 386.5 Revenues 21.9 (16)% 79.6 - GE Industrial 20.3 (17)% (14)%* 73.1 Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-a) 1.3 (52)% (45)% 2.5 Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-a) 6.4% (460)bps (350)bps 3.4% GAAP Continuing EPS 0.27 F 0.59 Adjusted EPS* 0.08 (60)% 0.01 Adjusted EPS* excluding restructuring-c) 0.10 (52)% 0.06 4Q'20 EPS walk GAAP Continuing EPS $0.27 Less: MTM & Gains 0.27 Less: Restructuring & other-b) (0.03) Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits (0.05) Adjusted EPS* $0.08 Improving results while managing through market volatility… actions taking hold * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments4 (b - Includes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit (c - Excluding $0.2B of after tax restructuring programs spend that are now included in segment profit and adjusted EPS Industrial free cash flow* ($ in billions) 4Q'20 y/y FY'20 y/y • Net earnings (loss)-a) 2.5 1.9 6.9 6.4 Goodwill impairments - (0.0) 0.9 (0.6) Depreciation & amortization 0.8 (0.1) 3.5 (0.1) • Operating working capital-b) 3.4 1.3 (0.5) 2.0 Current receivables (0.4) 1.1 (0.6) 3.3 Inventory 1.6 0.6 1.2 2.5 • Accounts payable 0.5 0.2 (2.6) (2.9) Progress collections 1.0 (0.6) (0.2) (1.7) Current contract assets 0.8 0.1 1.6 0.7 Other CFOA-c) (2.0) (3.1) (8.4) (10.2) Gross CAPEX-d) (0.3) 0.4 (1.7) 0.8 GE Industrial FCF* 4.4 0.5 0.6 (1.7) 4Q'20 commentary Positive FCF* across all businesses… sequential improvement in earnings & working capital; +$0.9B y/y ex BioPharma Healthcare earnings growth a highlight; earnings include non-cash items, offset in Other CFOA (primarily BKR MTM) Revised definition of working capital to better align financials to operations: Receivables a use… billings on seasonal volume & reduced factoring

Significant inventory release across all businesses, notably in Renewables & Aviation

Progress inflow on large orders in Renewables… continued demand in Onshore Wind 4Q'20 GE Industrial FCF* results better y/y despite Aviation & BioPharma disposition headwinds * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations (b - Aggregates the following: current receivables, inventory (including deferred inventory), accounts payable (& equipment project accruals), progress collections & deferred income, current contract assets 5 (c - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions (d - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software 4Q'20 Industrial segments results ($ in billions) Aviation Healthcare Power Renewable Energy y/y y/y y/y y/y $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* Orders $6.3 (41)% (40)% $5.0 (15)% 1% $5.6 26% 27% $6.3 34% 32% Revenue $5.8 (35)% (34)% $4.8 (11)% 6% $5.4 -% (1)% $4.4 (6)% (7)% Segment $0.6 (73)% (72)% $0.9 (17)% 27% $0.3 3% 6% $(0.1) 62% 63% profit Segment 9.6% (1,340)bps (1,360)bps 19.7% (140)bps 310bps 5.7% 20bps 40bps (2.0)% 280bps 290bps margin Momentum growing across our businesses … Aviation still hardest hit * Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic segment revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.) 6 4Q'20 GE Capital & Corporate results ($ in billions) GE Capital Corporate $ y/y / sequential Adjusted continuing $(0.0) U earnings*-a) y/y GE Capital cash-b) $13.4 $(0.7) sequential Assets $103.0 $1.2 (ex-liquidity)* sequential Adjusted earnings* down y/y: lower gains and higher taxes partially offset by lower marks & impairments

GECAS earnings $120M, down y/y primarily due to sale of PK platform in prior year; $50M -d) FY'20 ex Goodwill impairment despite COVID-19 challenges $ y/y Functions & Operations $(0.3) 5% EH&S-c) and other items $(0.1) 20% Eliminations $(0.0) 89% Adjusted Corporate costs* $(0.4) 23% Adjusted Corporate costs* better driven by continued functional cost-out & GE Digital progress

cost-out & GE Digital progress Corporate headcount down ~(13)% in FY'20

Accelerating decentralization across the organization GE Capital pressured by end markets ... continuing to streamline Corporate * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit (b - Excludes $0.5B of discontinued operations cash and $0.5B of insurance cash. 7 (c - Environmental, Health, and Safety (d - GECAS 2020 Net Income ($786)M excluding Goodwill charge $836M after-tax Liquidity and de-leveraging update ($ in billions) Liquidity 4Q'20 GE Industrial cash $23.2 GE Capital cash -a) $13.4 Consolidated cash $36.6 Reduced liquidity needs $10.5B through '24

Continue to improve cash operating processes

Expect Industrial go-forward cash needs to be lower, reducing intra-quarter borrowing by $3.6B y/y

go-forward cash needs to be lower, reducing intra-quarter borrowing by $3.6B y/y Continue to hold elevated cash through this period of uncertainty GE Capital Debt GE Industrial Borrowings Borrowings $66 $59 $52 $40 $33 $24 '18 '19 '20 '18 '19 '20 Pension / Preferred / Op Lease 28 28 26 Cash at 75% (12) (13) (17) GE Industrial Net Debt*-b) $55 $48 $32 Debt reduced by $16B in '20… $30B since the beginning of '19, down 28%

GE Industrial net debt* reduced $16B in '20… $23B since the beginning of '19, down 41%

Actively de-risking the pension… pre-funded $2.5B to cover through 2023 -c) Significant progress in FY'20 on improving our financial position * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes $0.5B of discontinued operations cash and $0.5B of insurance cash. (b - Includes GE Industrial borrowings, pension, preferred stock, operating leases offset by 75% cash 8 (c - GE Pension Plan ERISA funding requirement based on current assumptions 2021 overview Revenues Margins LSD 250+ bps expansion (GE Industrial organic*) (Adjusted GE Industrial organic margin*) Free cash flow* EPS $2.5B to $4.5B $0.15 - $0.25 (GE Industrial FCF*) (Adjusted EPS*) Outlook assumptions Aviation market recovery beginning 2H… top line flat to up

Gas continues to play important role in the energy transition… services growth, selective equipment deals

Renewable market growth… expand international & services in Onshore, ramp up Offshore, optimize cost base

Attractive Healthcare market with scans at pre-COVID levels… invest in Healthcare systems growth, PDx recovery

pre-COVID levels… invest in Healthcare systems growth, PDx recovery FCF* performance driven by earnings growth & working capital, offsetting headwinds from '20 non-repeats Key variables Aviation market recovery, timing of aircraft deliveries

Renewable Energy operational execution, working capital

Healthcare market recovery & growth

Restructuring timing & execution Positive trajectory in 2021, though still challenged by Aviation * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 9 Wrap-up Strong free cash flow* finish to a challenging year Momentum growing across businesses Delivering value for the long-term Sustaining lean efforts will drive performance improvements and cultural change

Purpose… leadership positions in energy transition, precision health, future of flight

Leading to HSD free cash flow* margin over time… unlocking upside potential with cash generation/deployment, profit, growth Strengthening GE for the long-term * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 10 Q&A Appendix - supplemental information GE Industrial free cash flow* by segment Aviation & GECAS update: what we're seeing & doing 2020 Earnings performance Supplemental Information - Industrials Orders & backlog by segment Supplemental Information - Industrial Equipment/Service revenue by segment Supplemental Information - Units summary - orders & sales Liquidity update Maturity profile Debt walk - 4Q'19 - 4Q'20 Supplemental Information - GE Capital segment results & assets GECAS supplemental information Financial reporting presentation updates GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense GE Industrial restructuring and other expense and cash Balance sheet presentation - assets Balance sheet presentation - liabilities Balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 Changes to Statement of Cash Flows presentation Statement of Earnings - Changes in presentation 2020 Industrial Earnings 2020 GE Industrial free cash flow* details 2020 Industrial segments results * Non-GAAP Financial Measure GE Industrial free cash flow* by segment ($ in billions) 2019 2020 y/y 2021 GE Industrial 2.3 0.6 (1.7) 2.5 to 4.5 Aviation 4.4 (0.0) (4.4) Up, partial recovery Healthcare 2.5 2.9 0.3 Healthcare, ex. BP 1.2 2.6 1.3 Flat to slightly up ~Flat Power (1.5) 0.0 1.5 (GP up & PP down) Renewable Energy (1.0) (0.6) 0.3 Up & positive Corporate (2.1) (1.6) 0.5 Steady with some improvement * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 13 Aviation & GECAS update: what we're seeing & doing End market dynamics: departures-a) Aviation-b) GECAS 125 GE/CFM departures ~(48)% compared to 100 weekly baseline 75 50 25 0 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Jan GE/CFM engines Domestic departures Int'l departures ~26% of GE/CFM fleet parked -c)

parked Freight up ~14% vs. baseline -d)

baseline China now ~(26)% decline, Americas ~(39)% & Europe ~(75)% vs. baseline -d) Commercial Engines: installs and spares ~(30-40)% y/y; aligned to airframer production rates; managing MAX RTS

Commercial Aftermarket: shop visits trend ~(45)% y/y and flat q/q; CSA billings ~(35)%

Military: demand remains strong - supply chain execution impacted '20 growth

demand remains strong - supply chain execution impacted '20 growth $1B+ cost / $2B+ cash actions realized :

~25% workforce reduction in '20; further cost actions underway in '21

~25% workforce reduction in '20; further cost actions underway in '21 Watching: 1) travel restrictions, 2) carrier and passenger behavior, 3) case trends, vaccine distribution/impact, 4) freight Current trending: ~$0.4B deferral balance as of year end… customers paying with ~84% of invoices collected Continue to restructure credit risk customers & maintain economics 27 AOG… primarily driven by repossessions

Reduced skyline, pursuing secondary volume deals

Regulatory approval of PIMCO JV in 4Q supports additional off-book capacity Demand remains challenged… planning for roughly flat market through the first half of '21 and acceleration thereafter (a - Normalized rolling 7-day avg global departures vs. baseline global departures (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27 of 2020) (b - 1Q trending as of January (c - as of January 21st 14 (d - Normalized rolling 7-day avg through January 23rd (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27 of 2020) 2020 Earnings performance ($ in billions - except EPS) 2020 y/y y/y (org.) Orders $72.0 (20)% (17)% Backlog 386.5 (4)% Revenues 79.6 (16)% - GE Industrial 73.1 (17)% (13)%* Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-a) 2.5 (70)% (65)% Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-a) 3.4% (610)bps (520)bps GAAP Continuing EPS 0.59 F Adjusted EPS* 0.01 (98)% Adjusted EPS* excluding restructuring-c) 0.06 (91)% 2020 EPS walk GAAP Continuing EPS $0.59 Less: MTM & Gains 1.13 Less: Restructuring & other-b) (0.10) Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits (0.22) Less: Goodwill impairment & related (0.20) Less: Steam asset impairment (0.04) Adjusted EPS* $0.01 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments (b - Includes legal reserves associated with the SEC investigation, debt extinguishment cost & BP related tax benefit15 (c - Excluding $0.4B of after tax restructuring programs spend that are now included in segment profit and adjusted EPS Supplemental information ($ in billions) Orders by segment 4Q'20 y/y y/y (org.) 2020 y/y y/y (org.) $4.7 Gas Power 46% 47% $12.2 (2)% (2)% Portfolio Power 0.9 (27)% (27)% 3.8 (14)% (11)% Power 5.6 26% 27% 16.0 (5)% (4)% Renewable Energy 6.3 34% 32% 16.3 (3)% (3)% Aviation 6.3 (41)% (40)% 21.6 (41)% (41)% Healthcare 5.0 (15)% 1% 18.6 (12)% 1% GE Industrial $23.2 (7)% (3)% $72.0 (20)% (17)% Backlog by segment 4Q'20 y/y Power $79.6 (7)% Renewable Energy 30.0 9% Aviation 260.4 (5)% Healthcare 17.1 (7)% GE Industrial $386.5 (4)% *Note: GE Industrial orders and backlog include Digital orders and backlog as well as eliminations between Industrial Segments. As a result, the sum of the segments may not add to the total. 16 Supplemental information ($ in billions) Equipment revenue Service revenue y/y y/y y/y y/y 4Q'20 (org.)* 2020 (org.)* 4Q'20 (org.)* 2020 (org.)* Gas Power $1.4 12% $4.7 17% $2.4 (10)% 7.9 (12)% Power $0.8 28% $2.0 (8)% $0.8 (11)% $2.9 (8)% Portfolio Power 2.1 18% 6.7 8% 3.3 (10)% 10.9 (11)% Renewable $3.8 (1)% $12.9 7% $0.7 (32)% $2.8 (8)% Energy Aviation $2.3 (31)% $8.6 (31)% $3.5 (36)% $13.5 (33)% Healthcare $2.7 10% $10.0 8% $2.1 2% $8.0 (1)% GE Industrial $10.7 (5)% $37.6 (5)% $9.6 (22)% $35.5 (20)% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 17 Supplemental information (in units unless otherwise noted) Power GE Gas Turbines

Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines -a)

Gas Turbines HA-Turbines -b)

Aeroderivative -a)

GE Gas Turbine Gigawatts -c)

Renewable Energy

Gigawatts Renewable Energy Wind Turbines -f)

Turbines Wind Turbine Megawatts -c), -f)

Megawatts Repower Upgrades Aviation Commercial Engines

LEAP Engines -d)

Engines Military Engines Orders 4Q'20 2020 Power 36 68 - GE Gas Turbine 34 57 - Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine-a) 15 20 - HA-Turbine-b) 2 11 - Aeroderivative-a) 9 15 Renewable Energy 1,266 3,602 - Wind Turbines-f) 4,915 12,666 - Wind Turbine Megawatts-c) -f) 305 504 - Repower Upgrades Aviation 387 678 - Commercial engines 305 351 - LEAP Engines-d) 172 1,023 - Military Engines - Spares rate-e) ($ in millions) Sales 4Q'202020 28 71 22 51 21 20 1,013 3,744 3,066 10,836 146 1,022 366 1,487 815 683 $17.5 $18.0 (a - Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines and Aeroderivatives are subsets of GE Gas Turbines (b - HA-Turbines are a subset of Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines (c - Gigawatts / Megawatts reported associated with financial orders in the periods presented (d - LEAP engines are a subset of commercial engines (e - Commercial externally shipped spares and spares used in time & material shop visits in millions of dollars per day (f - Includes Onshore and Offshore units 18 Liquidity update ($ in billions) GE Industrial cash balance walk Industrial cash beginning balance - 3Q'20 GE Industrial FCF* Pension pre-funding Intercompany debt repayment Capital contribution to GE Capital All Other (includes BKR proceeds of $0.4B) Industrial cash ending balance - 4Q'20 $24.3 4.4 (2.5) (1.5) (2.0) 0.6 $23.2 GE Capital cash balance walk Capital cash beginning balance - 3Q'20 -a) Business operations / other Contractual debt maturities Debt tender Intercompany debt repayment Capital contribution from GE Industrial Capital cash ending balance - 4Q'20 -a) $14.1 0.7 (2.8) (2.2) 1.5 2.0 $13.4 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes discontinued operations cash and Insurance cash of $1.2B in 3Q'20 and $1.0B in 4Q'20. 19 Maturity profile ($ in billions) GE Industrial $19.2B long term debt maturities outstanding as of December 31, 2020-a) 9.6 1.9 2.4 2.1 1.8 0.9 0.4 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 '30-'50 GE Capital $50.9B long term debt maturities outstanding as of December 31, 2020-a) 3.7 32.1 2.7 2.9 3.7 3.6 2.1 1.7 1.0 0.8 0.3 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 '30-'55 (a - Principal amount outstanding on publicly traded long term debt 20 Debt walk - 4Q'19 to 4Q'20-a) ($ in billions) GE Industrial GE Capital Beginning balance - 1/1/20 Debt issuance Intercompany debt repayment Debt tender Commercial paper reduction Other Ending balance 4Q'20 $32.9 7.5 $6 in April, $1.5 in June (9.0) $6 in April (w/ BP proceeds), $1.5 June, $1.5 in December (4.2) '20 - '24 maturities (3.0) (0.6) Other borrowings $(0.8), Maturity $(0.3), FX $0.6 $23.5 Beginning balance - 1/1/20 $59.0 Debt issuance 6.0 $4.5B in May; $1.5B in June Intercompany debt repayment 9.0 $6 in April (w/ BP proceeds), $1.5 June, $1.5 in December Debt tender (11.9) $5.4B April, $4.4B May, $2.2B December Contractual debt maturities (10.5) Other 0.5 MTM $1.4, Alt Funding (1.3), Ending balance 4Q'20 FX/Other $0.4 $52.1 Variance $(6.9) Variance $(9.4) 4Q activity: Intercompany debt repayment $(1.5B) 4Q activity: $(2.8B) contractual debt maturities; $(2.2B) debt tender, $1.5B intercompany loan and $0.4B alternative funding (a - Consolidated debt of $90.9B in 4Q'19 and $75.1 in 4Q'20, after intercompany eliminations of $(1.0)B at 4Q'19 and $(0.6B) in 4Q'20. 21 Supplemental information GE Capital segment results ($ in millions) 4Q'20 y/y 2020 y/y GECAS $120 (44)% $(786) U EFS 39 F 52 (57)% WCS 15 (50)% 66 (72)% Insurance 112 69% 189 F Other continuing (438) (73)% (1,232) 6% Continuing earnings $(151) U $(1,710) U Less: goodwill impairment - -% (836) U Less: Insurance LRT - -% - F Less: debt extinguishment (75) U (194) U Less: tax adjustments 47 F 145 46% Less: SEC charge (100) U (100) U Adjusted continuing $(24) U $(724) U earnings* GE Capital segment assets ($ in billions) 4Q'20 3Q'20 Seq. GECAS $35.9 $35.8 0% EFS 2.4 1.6 47% WCS 5.9 6.8 (13)% Insurance 50.8 50.0 2% Other continuing 18.6 18.7 (1)% Total segment assets $113.5 $112.9 1% Plus: assets of discontinued 3.4 3.4 (1)% operations Less: discontinued operations 0.5 0.5 3% cash Less: GE Capital cash 13.4 14.1 (5)% Assets ex-liquidity* $103.0 $101.7 1% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 22 GECAS supplemental information ($ in billions) Loans and leases Collateral type 4Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'19 Narrow-body aircraft $14.1 $13.9 $14.0 Wide-body aircraft 6.0 6.3 6.8 Cargo 1.6 1.6 1.4 Regional jets 1.4 1.5 1.7 Helicopters 5.0 4.9 5.0 Engines 3.7 3.7 3.4 Total by collateral type-a) $31.9 $31.8 $32.2 Airline region U.S. $7.6 $7.7 $6.8 Europe 5.6 5.8 6.1 Pacific Basin 6.6 6.5 6.5 Americas 2.7 2.6 3.0 Other 4.4 4.2 4.8 Total by airline region-b) $26.9 $26.9 $27.2 Aircraft vintage profile 0 - 5 years $11.7 $11.3 $11.4 6 - 10 years 2.9 3.2 3.3 11 - 15 years 4.2 4.4 5.0 15+ years 3.9 4.0 3.8 Total by aircraft vintage profile-c) $22.7 $22.8 $23.5 (a - Includes loans and financing leases of $2.7 billion, $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion (less non-aircraft loans and financing leases of $0.0 billion, $0.0 billion and $0.0 billion) and ELTO of $29.2 billion, $29.1 billion and $29.4 billion at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 respectively, related to commercial aircraft at GECAS23 (b - Excludes helicopters (c - Includes aircraft owned by GECAS and leased to others; excludes engines, loans and helicopters Financial reporting presentation updates As part of our continued efforts to align our financial statements with the way we operate the company, and for improved comparability with peers and best practices, we voluntarily elected to implement the below-referenced financial reporting changes. These changes are reflected in all periods presented in our presentation today and will be reflected in our 2020 10-K. A summary of these changes is enclosed in today's appendix. Changed our presentation of GE Industrial restructuring program costs | To drive increased visibility and accountability for restructuring expense in our businesses, we now include this in our segment profit and adjusted EPS, except for significant, higher-cost programs that continue to be recorded within Corporate Items and Eliminations. This change better aligns our restructuring expense with our cash spend at the segments, driving accountability in both managing costs and benefits. See pages 25-26.

Classification of Statement of Financial Position (current and non-current) and revised working capital definition | To drive increased transparency to operational drivers for near- and long-term cash needs and enhanced linkage to Free Cash Flow metrics. See pages 27-30.

non-current) and revised working capital definition Presentation of research and development (R&D) expenses separately as part of costs and expenses in our consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) | Provides increased transparency to R&D spend and trends as part of our total investment in innovation. See page 31.

Ceased reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column of our financial statements | The GE Industrial column now contains only the earnings and cash flows of GE Industrial. This change has no impact on the GE Capital or Consolidated columns. All commercial transactions between GE Industrial and GE Capital continue to be reported on arms-length terms and are eliminated upon consolidation. See page 31. 24 Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate GE Industrial 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Total revenues (GAAP) $ 17,589 $ 18,625 $ 22,150 $ 15,666 $ 15,337 $ 14,288 $ 22,042 $ 32,875 $ 30,566 $ 18,009 $ 19,942 $ 19,784 $ (932) $ (305) $ 673 $ 73,100 $ 87,719 $ 89,038 Profit (GAAP) $ 274 $ 291 $ (1,105) $ (715) $ (791) $ 140 $ 1,229 $ 6,812 $ 6,454 $ 3,060 $ 3,737 $ 3,522 $ (1,328) $ (1,736) $ (1,514) $ 2,520 $ 8,313 $ 7,496 Less: restructuring expense (16) (94) (297) (200) (125) (152) (26) (8) (12) (134) (159) (176) (172) (43) (260) (549) (430) (896) Profit excluding restructuring expense $ 290 $ 386 $ (808) $ (515) $ (666) $ 292 $ 1,255 $ 6,820 $ 6,466 $ 3,194 $ 3,896 $ 3,698 $ (1,155) $ (1,693) $ (1,255) $ 3,069 $ 8,743 $ 8,392 (Non-GAAP) Profit margin (GAAP) 1.6% 1.6% (5.0%) (4.6%) (5.2%) 1.0% 5.6% 20.7% 21.1% 17.0% 18.7% 17.8% 3.4% 9.5% 8.4% Profit margin excluding restructuring 1.6% 2.1% (3.6%) (3.3%) (4.3%) 2.0% 5.7% 20.7% 21.2% 17.7% 19.5% 18.7% 4.2% 10.0% 9.4% expense (Non-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate GE Industrial 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 Total revenues (GAAP) $ 5,383 $ 5,401 $ 5,381 $ 4,442 $ 4,747 $ 4,646 $ 5,847 $ 8,936 $ 8,456 $ 4,823 $ 5,402 $ 5,398 $ (362) $ (343) $ 142 $ 20,271 $ 24,460 $ 24,437 Profit (GAAP) $ 306 $ 297 $ (920) $ (87) $ (227) $ (37) $ 564 $ 2,054 $ 1,721 $ 949 $ 1,138 $ 1,140 $ (443) $ (573) $ (377) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 $ 1,527 Less: restructuring expense (3) (5) (134) (65) (30) (16) (10) (2) (1) (34) (45) (36) (93) 3 (38) (204) (78) (226) Profit excluding restructuring expense $ 309 $ 302 $ (786) $ (22) $ (197) $ (21) $ 574 $ 2,056 $ 1,723 $ 983 $ 1,183 $ 1,176 $ (350) $ (577) $ (339) $ 1,493 $ 2,767 $ 1,753 (Non-GAAP) Profit margin (GAAP) 5.7% 5.5% (17.1%) (2.0%) (4.8%) (0.8%) 9.6% 23.0% 20.4% 19.7% 21.1% 21.1% 6.4% 11.0% 6.2% Profit margin excluding restructuring 5.7% 5.6% (14.6%) (0.5%) (4.1%) (0.5%) 9.8% 23.0% 20.4% 20.4% 21.9% 21.8% 7.4% 11.3% 7.2% expense (Non-GAAP) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 25 GE Industrial restructuring and other expense and cash (Dollars in millions) 1Q'20 1Q'19 V$ 2Q'20 2Q'19 V$ 3Q'20 3Q'19 V$ 4Q'20 4Q'19 V$ 2020 2019 V$ Power $ 26 $ 17 $ 9 $ 85 $ 105 $ (20) $ 20 $ 21 $ (1) $ 75 $ 227 $ (152) $ 206 $ 371 $ (165) Renewable Energy 25 30 (5) 56 37 19 56 35 21 66 55 11 202 157 45 Aviation 68 1 67 176 3 173 65 2 63 87 2 85 397 8 389 Healthcare 30 49 (19) 44 27 17 27 39 (12) 34 45 (11) 134 159 (25) Corporate 33 132 (99) 54 120 (66) 46 55 (9) 91 29 62 224 336 (112) GE Industrial restructuring expense(a) $ 181 $ 230 $ (49) $ 415 $ 291 $ 124 $ 214 $ 152 $ 62 $ 353 $ 357 $ (4) $ 1,163 $ 1,031 $ 132 Other expense 27 28 (1) 19 53 (34) 12 170 (158) 9 34 (25) 66 285 (219) GE Industrial restructuring and other $ 207 $ 258 $ (51) $ 433 $ 345 $ 88 $ 226 $ 322 $ (96) $ 362 $ 391 $ (29) $ 1,229 $ 1,315 $ (86) expense GE Industrial restructuring and other $ 198 $ 266 $ (68) $ 320 $ 348 $ (28) $ 316 $ 240 $ 76 $ 311 $ 303 $ 8 $ 1,146 $ 1,157 $ (11) cash(b) (Dollars in millions) 1Q'19 1Q'18 V$ 2Q'19 2Q'18 V$ 3Q'19 3Q'18 V$ 4Q'19 4Q'18 V$ 2019 2018 V$ Power $ 17 $ 82 $ (65) $ 105 $ 63 $ 42 $ 21 $ 258 $ (237) $ 227 $ 140 $ 87 $ 371 $ 544 $ (173) Renewable Energy 30 25 5 37 76 (39) 35 88 (53) 55 20 35 157 209 (52) Aviation 1 6 (5) 3 3 - 2 1 1 2 1 1 8 12 (4) Healthcare 49 62 (13) 27 42 (15) 39 37 2 45 36 9 159 176 (17) Corporate 132 79 53 120 114 6 55 164 (109) 29 285 (256) 336 641 (305) GE Industrial restructuring expense(a) $ 230 $ 253 $ (23) $ 291 $ 298 $ (7) $ 152 $ 548 $ (396) $ 357 $ 481 $ (124) $ 1,031 $ 1,581 $ (550) Other expense 28 131 (103) 53 170 (117) 170 942 (772) 34 128 (94) 285 1,371 (1,086) GE Industrial restructuring and other $ 258 $ 384 $ (126) $ 345 $ 468 $ (123) $ 322 $ 1,491 $ (1,169) $ 391 $ 609 $ (218) $ 1,315 $ 2,952 $ (1,637) expense GE Industrial restructuring and other $ 266 $ 339 $ (73) $ 348 $ 258 $ 90 $ 240 $ 378 $ (138) $ 303 $ 500 $ (197) $ 1,157 $ 1,474 $ (317) cash(b) (a - expense amounts shown reflect total restructuring expense 26 (b - cash amounts shown recorded in segment CFOA (GAAP) and Other expense cash recorded in Corporate Statement of Financial Position presentation - assets (December 31, 2019 as presented in 3Q'20 10-Q; $ in million) Prior presentation Current presentation GE Consolidated GE GE Capital Classification Consolidated Industrial GE Capital Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash $36,394 $17,613 $18,781 Current Investment securities 48,521 10,008 38,514 Split 1) Current receivables 16,769 13,883 - Current Financing receivables - net 3,134 - 6,979 Split 2) Inventories 14,104 14,104 - Current Other GE Capital receivables 7,144 - 11,767 Split Property, plant and equipment - net 46,186 17,447 29,886 Non-current Receivable from GE Capital - 19,142 - Split Investment in GE Capital - 15,299 - Ceased 4) Goodwill 26,734 25,895 839 Non-current Other intangible assets - net 10,653 10,461 192 Non-current Contract and other deferred assets 16,801 16,833 - Split 3) All other assets 16,461 8,399 8,648 Split Deferred income taxes 9,889 8,189 1,700 Non-current Assets of businesses held for sale 9,149 8,626 241 Current Assets of discontinued operations 4,109 202 3,907 Non-current Total assets $266,048 $186,100 $121,454 Investment in Baker Hughes current; Investments in GE Capital insurance business non-current Loan receivables current and lease receivables non-current Long-term services agreements, Short-term & other services agreements and equipment contract current; Non-recurring engineering and customer advances and other non-current Ceased reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column Reclassified cash in GE Capital insurance entities of $583 million to All other assets Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 5) $35,811 $17,613 $18,198 Investment securities 9,888 9,888 - Current receivables 16,568 13,682 - Financing receivables - net 1,077 - 4,922 Inventories, incl. deferred inventory costs 6) 17,215 17,215 - Other GE Capital receivables 2,635 - 6,881 Receivable from GE Capital - 2,104 - Current contract assets 6) 7,390 7,390 - All other current assets 3,362 852 2,936 Assets of businesses held for sale 9,149 8,626 241 Current assets $103,096 $77,371 $33,177 Investment securities $38,632 $120 $38,514 Financing receivables - net 2,057 - 2,057 Other GE Capital receivables 4,509 - 4,886 Property, plant and equipment-net 45,879 17,447 29,886 Receivable from GE Capital - 17,038 - Goodwill 26,734 25,895 839 Other intangible assets - net 10,653 10,461 192 Contract and other deferred assets 7) 5,737 5,769 - All other assets 5) 13,882 7,748 6,294 Deferred income taxes 9,889 8,189 1,700 Assets of discontinued operations 4,109 202 3,907 6) Reclassified deferred inventory costs of $3,111 million from Current contract assets to Inventories Total assets $265,177 $170,238 $121,454 Reclassified $564 million from deferred income in liabilities to contract and other deferred assets for finance discount associated with customer advances at Aviation 27 Statement of Financial Position presentation - liabilities (December 31, 2019 as presented in 3Q'20 10-Q; $ in million) Prior presentation Current presentation GE Consolidated GE GE Capital Classification Consolidated Industrial GE Capital Short-term borrowings $22,072 $5,606 $12,030 Current Short-term borrowings 2) $23,641 $5,606 $13,598 Short-term borrowings assumed by GE - 5,473 2,104 Current Short-term borrowings assumed by GE - 5,473 2,104 Accounts payable 15,926 17,702 886 Current Accounts payable & equipment project accruals 5)17,357 19,134 886 Progress collections and deferred income 20,508 20,694 - Split 1) Progress collections and deferred income 18,389 18,575 - Other GE current liabilities 15,753 16,833 - Current 4) All other current liabilities 5) 17,821 15,251 4,052 Non-recourse borrowings 1,655 - 1,655 Split 2) Liabilities of business held for sale 1,658 1,620 52 Long-term borrowings 67,155 15,085 26,175 Non-current Current liabilities $78,865 $65,660 $20,691 Long-term borrowings assumed by GE - 25,895 17,038 Non-current Deferred income 6) $1,555 $1,555 $- Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits 39,826 - 40,232 Non-current3) Long-term borrowings 2) 67,241 15,085 26,261 Non-current compensation and benefits 31,687 31,208 472 Non-current Long-term borrowings assumed by GE - 25,895 17,038 All other liabilities 19,745 16,156 5,278 Split 4) Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits 39,826 - 40,232 Liabilities of businesses held for sale 1,658 1,620 52 Current Non-current compensation and benefits 31,687 31,208 472 Liabilities of discontinued operations 203 106 97 Non-current All other liabilities 15,938 16,306 1,226 Total liabilities $236,187 $156,379 $106,016 Liabilities of discontinued operations 203 106 97 Total liabilities $235,316 $155,815 $106,016 Progress collections current; Deferred income split Amounts for non-recourse borrowings split in Short-term and Long-term borrowings lines GE Capital Insurance liabilities are classified as non-current Added split of GE Capital All other liabilities in current and non-current Reclassified equipment project costs accruals of $1,432 million from Other current liabilities to Accounts payable Reclassified $564 million from deferred income in liabilities to contract and other deferred assets for finance discount associated with customer advances at Aviation 28 Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 ($ in million) Assets Liabilities GE GE Consolidated Industrial GE Capital Consolidated Industrial GE Capital Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash $36,630 $23,209 $13,421 Investment securities 7,319 7,319 - Current receivables 16,691 13,442 - Financing receivables - net 1,265 - 5,110 Inventories, incl. deferred inventory costs 15,890 15,890 - Other GE Capital receivables 3,331 - 5,069 Receivable from GE Capital - 2,432 - Current contract assets 5,764 5,764 - All other current assets 1,522 835 1,021 Assets of businesses held for sale - - - Current assets $88,412 $68,892 $24,621 Investment securities $42,549 $36 $42,515 Financing receivables - net 1,771 - 1,771 Other GE Capital receivables 4,661 - 5,076 Property, plant and equipment - net 44,662 16,433 29,600 Receivable from GE Capital - 16,780 - Goodwill 25,524 25,524 - Other intangible assets - net 9,774 9,632 143 Contract and other deferred assets 5,888 5,921 - All other assets 14,597 7,948 7,068 Deferred income taxes 12,081 9,350 2,731 Assets of discontinued operations 3,532 144 3,388 Total assets $253,452 $160,658 $116,914 Short-term borrowings $4,778 $918 $2,028 Short-term borrowings assumed by GE - 2,432 2,432 Accounts payable & equipment project accruals 16,476 16,380 947 Progress collections and deferred income 18,215 18,371 - All other current liabilities 16,600 14,131 3,890 Liabilities of business held for sale - - - Current liabilities $56,069 $52,232 $9,297 Deferred income $1,801 $1,801 $- Long-term borrowings 70,288 19,428 30,902 Long-term borrowings assumed by GE - 19,957 16,780 Insurance liabilities and annuity benefits 42,191 - 42,565 Non-current compensation and benefits 29,752 29,291 453 All other liabilities 16,077 16,440 1,151 Liabilities of discontinued operations 200 139 61 Total liabilities $216,378 $139,289 $101,210 29 Changes to Statement of Cash Flows presentation Prior Current STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (EXTRACT) - GE Industrial presentation -a) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (EXTRACT) - GE Industrial presentation For the year ended December 31 (in billions) 2019 For the years ended December 31 (in billions) 2019 Net earnings (loss) (5.4) Net earnings (loss) (5.0) (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 5.3 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 5.5 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided from Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided from operating operating activities: activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 2.0 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 2.0 Amortization of intangible assets 1.5 Amortization of intangible assets 1.5 Goodwill impairments 1.5 Goodwill impairments 1.5 (Earnings) loss from continuing operations retained by GE Capital 0.5 (Gains) losses on purchases and sales of business interests (0.0) (Gains) losses on purchases and sales of business interests (0.0) (Gains) losses on equity securities (0.7) (Gains) losses on equity securities (0.7) Principal pension plans cost 3.9 Principal pension plans cost 3.9 Principal pension plans employee contributions (0.3) Principal pension plans employee contributions (0.3) Other postretirement benefit plans (net) (1.2) Other postretirement benefit plans (net) (1.2) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1.3 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1.3 Cash recovered (paid) during the year for income taxes (1.9) Cash recovered (paid) during the year for income taxes (1.9) Changes in operating working capital: Decrease (increase) in GE current receivables (3.9) Decrease (increase) in GE current receivables (3.9) Decrease (increase) in inventories (0.9) Decrease (increase) in inventories, including deferred inventory costs (1.3) Decrease (increase) in contract and other deferred assets 0.1 Decrease (increase) in current contract assets 0.9 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 0.7 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and equipment project accruals 0.4 Increase (decrease) in GE progress collections 1.3 Increase (decrease) in GE progress collections and deferred income 1.5 All other operating activities 0.8 All other operating activities 0.5 Cash from (used for) operating activities - continuing operations 4.6 Cash from (used for) operating activities - continuing operations 4.6 Free Cash Flow* 2.3 Free Cash Flow* 2.3 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 30 (a - Based on 3Q'20 presentation Statement of Earnings | Changes in presentation ($ in million) Current Presentation Prior Presentation 2020 2019 2019 Consolidated GE Industrial GE Capital Consolidated GE Industrial GE Capital Consolidated GE GE Capital Sales of goods $ 49,464 $ 49,443 $ 57 $ 58,949 $ 59,138 $ 79 $ 58,949 $ 59,138 $ 79 Sales of services 23,558 23,656 - 28,538 28,581 - 28,538 28,581 - GE Capital revenues from services 6,597 - 7,188 7,728 - 8,662 7,728 - 8,662 Total revenues 79,619 73,100 7,245 95,214 87,719 8,741 95,214 87,719 8,741 Cost of goods sold 42,041 42,030 48 45,902 46,115 61 48,406 48,620 61 Cost of services sold 18,380 15,951 2,527 21,009 19,051 2,019 21,622 19,665 2,019 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,621 12,073 823 13,949 13,404 931 13,949 13,404 931 Research and development 2,565 2,565 - 3,118 3,118 - - - - Interest and other financial charges 3,273 1,333 2,186 4,227 2,115 2,532 4,227 2,115 2,532 Insurance losses and insurance annuity benefits 2,397 - 2,438 3,294 - 3,353 3,294 - 3,353 Goodwill impairments 1,717 877 839 1,486 1,486 - 1,486 1,486 - Non-operating benefit costs 2,433 2,424 9 2,844 2,828 16 2,844 2,828 16 Other costs and expenses 384 - 469 458 - 480 458 - 480 Total costs and expenses 85,809 77,252 9,339 96,287 88,118 9,392 96,287 88,118 9,392 Other income 11,387 11,444 - 2,222 2,200 - 2,222 2,200 - GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations - - - - - - - (530) - Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 5,197 7,291 (2,095) 1,149 1,801 (652) 1,149 1,271 (652) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 474 (388) 862 (726) (1,309) 582 (726) (1,309) 582 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 5,672 6,904 (1,232) 423 492 (69) 423 (38) (69) Earnings (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (125) (35) (90) (5,335) (5,527) 192 (5,335) (5,335) 192 Net earnings (loss) 5,546 6,868 (1,322) (4,912) (5,035) 123 (4,912) (5,373) 123 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling Interests (158) (161) 3 66 66 1 66 66 1 Net earnings (loss) attributable to the Company 5,704 7,029 (1,325) (4,979) (5,101) 122 (4,979) (5,439) 122 Preferred stock dividends (474) - (474) (460) - (460) (460) - (460) Net earnings (loss) attributable to GE common shareowners $ 5,230 $ 7,029 $ (1,800) $ (5,439) $ (5,101) $ (338) $ (5,439) $ (5,439) $ (338) Reflects 4Q'20 reporting change for research and development costs (previously reported in costs of goods/services sold). No change to total costs and no impact to GE Capital column. 31 Reflects cessation of reporting GE Capital as an equity method investment within the GE Industrial column. The line "GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations" has been removed from the income statement effective 4Q'20. No impact to GE Capital or Consolidated columns. 2020 GE Industrial earnings ($ in millions) (unaudited) 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 2020 Industrial Revenue 18,844 16,066 17,918 20,271 73,100 Cost of goods sold 9,949 9,796 10,564 11,721 42,030 Cost of services sold 4,526 3,849 3,525 4,051 15,951 Research & development 723 611 595 635 2,565 Selling, general, & administrative expenses 2,949 2,979 3,105 3,039 12,073 Interest & other financial charges 370 396 313 254 1,333 Goodwill impairments - 877 - - 877 Non-operating benefit costs 616 596 603 609 2,424 Other costs & expenses - - - - - Total costs and expenses 19,133 19,105 18,705 20,310 77,252 Other income 6,874 2,116 (509) 2,964 11,444 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 6,585 (922) (1,296) 2,925 7,291 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (187) 66 143 (410) (388) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 6,398 (856) (1,153) 2,515 6,904 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (14) (10) (10) (2) (35) Net Earnings (loss) 6,384 (866) (1,163) 2,513 6,868 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 (147) (51) 2 (161) Net Earnings (loss) attributable to the Company 6,350 (720) (1,112) 2,511 7,029 Continuing EPS 0.72 (0.27) (0.13) 0.27 0.59 Adjusted EPS* -a) 0.04 (0.16) 0.05 0.08 0.01 Adjusted GE Industrial profit* 1,032 (666) 865 1,289 2,520 Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin* 5.5% (4.1)% 4.8% 6.4% 3.4% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 32 (a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, Steam asset impairment, and goodwill impairments 2020 GE Industrial free cash flow* details ($ in millions) 2020 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Industrial Power Renewable Aviation Healthcare Corporate Energy Net earnings (loss)-a) 6,398 (856) (1,153) 2,515 6,904 146 (618) 841 2,344 4,191 Depreciation & amortization 768 760 1,165 763 3,456 749 413 1,142 628 523 Goodwill impairments - 877 - - 877 - - - - 877 Operating Working capital (2,499) (1,148) (268) 3,373 (542) (66) 407 (665) 75 (293) Other CFOA-b) (6,312) (1,165) 1,096 (1,986) (8,367) (545) (530) (555) 95 (6,833) Gross capex-c) (563) (535) (326) (299) (1,722) (269) (313) (798) (279) (63) GE Industrial FCF* (2,207) (2,067) 514 4,367 606 15 (641) (34) 2,863 (1,598) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations (b - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all 33 other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions (c - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software 2020 Industrial segments results ($ in billions) Aviation Healthcare Power Renewable Energy y/y y/y y/y y/y $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* Orders $21.6 (41)% (41)% $18.6 (12)% 1% $16.0 (5)% (4)% $16.3 (3)% (3)% Revenue $22.0 (33)% (32)% $18.0 (10)% 4% $17.6 (6)% (5)% $15.7 2% 4% Segment $1.2 (82)% (82)% $3.1 (18)% 17% $0.3 (6)% (7)% $(0.7) 10% 6% profit Segment 5.6% (1,510)bps (1,540)bps 17.0% (170)bps 190bps 1.6% -bps (10)bps (4.6)% 60bps 50bps margin * Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic segment revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.) 34 Non-GAAP reconciliations Consolidated & GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma BioPharma organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin GE Industrial & GE Healthcare free cash flow (FCF) excluding BioPharma FCF Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues Healthcare Systems & PDx organic revenues Aviation Commercial Services, Commercial Engines & Military organic revenues GE Industrial equipment & service organic revenues Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues Power Portfolio equipment & service organic revenues Power equipment & service organic revenues Renewable Energy equipment & service organic revenues Aviation equipment & service organic revenues Healthcare equipment & service organic revenues GE Industrial organic revenue & profit Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin, 2020 by quarter Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit & profit margin excluding Aviation Organic revenue, profit (loss) & profit margin by segment - quarter Organic revenue, profit (loss) & profit margin by segment - full year GE Industrial net-debt GE Industrial leverage EBITDA & net-debt/EBITDA ratio Adjusted total Corporate costs Adjusted earnings (loss) Adjusted earnings (loss), 2020 by quarter Adjusted earnings (loss) per share Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, 2020 by quarter Adjusted earnings & adjusted EPS excluding restructuring GE Industrial free cash flow Free cash flow by segment Gas Power fixed costs 2021 operating framework Non-GAAP reconciliation: Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Consolidated revenues (GAAP) $ 21,928 $ 26,238 (16%) $ 79,619 $ 95,214 (16%) Adjustments: Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP) - 911 830 3,289 Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP) 21,928 25,327 (13%) 78,789 91,926 (14%) Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma GE INDUSTRIAL REVENUES (GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% GE Industrial revenues (GAAP) $ 20,271 $ 24,460 (17%) $ 73,100 $ 87,719 (17%) Adjustments: Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP) - 911 830 3,289 GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP) 20,271 23,549 (14%) 72,270 84,430 (14%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 36 Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% GE Industrial total revenues (GAAP) $ 20,271 $ 24,460 (17%) $ 73,100 $ 87,719 (17%) GE Industrial total costs and expenses (GAAP) 20,310 23,917 (15%) 77,252 88,118 (12%) Less: GE Industrial interest and other financial charges 254 423 1,333 2,115 Less: non-operating benefit costs 609 1,144 2,424 2,828 Less: restructuring & other 170 340 693 922 Less: Steam asset impairments - - 363 - Less: SEC settlement - - 100 - Less: goodwill impairments - 2 728 1,486 Add: noncontrolling interests (0) (11) (161) 6 Adjusted GE Industrial costs (Non-GAAP) 19,276 21,998 (12%) 71,450 80,773 (12%) GE Industrial other income (GAAP) 2,964 1,023 F 11,444 2,200 F Less: unrealized gains (losses) 2,817 917 (1,911) 793 Less: restructuring & other 13 27 13 36 Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (160) (148) 12,472 4 Adjusted GE Industrial other income (Non-GAAP) 294 227 30% 871 1,367 (36%) GE Industrial profit (GAAP) $ 2,925 $ 1,565 87% $ 7,291 $ 1,801 F GE Industrial profit margin (GAAP) 14.4% 6.4% 8.0pts 10.0% 2.1% 7.9pts Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 (52%) $ 2,520 $ 8,313 (70%) Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 11.0% (4.6)pts 3.4% 9.5% (6.1)pts Less: BioPharma profit (GAAP) - 409 382 1,472 Adjusted GE Industrial profit excluding BioPharma profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,289 $ 2,279 (43%) $ 2,139 $ 6,841 (69%) Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin excluding BioPharma profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 9.7% (3.3)pts 3.0% 8.1% (5.1)pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the 37 effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 (52%) $ 2,520 $ 8,313 (70%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 5 12 (4) 6 Less: business dispositions - 368 (3) 1,064 Less: foreign currency effect 7 - 22 - Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,277 $ 2,308 (45%) $ 2,505 $ 7,244 (65%) Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 9.9% (3.5)pts 3.4% 8.6% (5.2)pts BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP) - - 380 311 Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,277 $ 2,308 (45%) $ 2,125 $ 6,933 (69%) Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin excluding BioPharma organic profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 9.9% (3.5)pts 2.9% 8.3% (5.4)pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 38 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: BioPharma organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin (Dollars in millions) Revenue Segment profit (loss) Profit margin 2020 2019 V% 2020 2019 V% 2020 2019 V pts BioPharma (GAAP) $ 830 $ 3,289 (75%) $ 382 $ 1,472 (74%) 46.0% 44.8% 1.2pts Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - 2,527 - 1,161 Less: foreign currency effect (9) - 2 - BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP) $ 839 $ 762 10% $ 380 $ 311 22% 45.3% 40.8% 4.5pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 39 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial and GE Healthcare free cash flow* (FCF) excluding BioPharma FCF GE INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V$ 2020 2019 V$ GE Industrial CFOA (GAAP) $ 1,921 $ 4,537 $ (2,616) $ (1,254) $ 4,614 $ (5,868) Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment (276) (620) (1,579) (2,216) Add: gross additions to internal-use software (23) (71) (143) (274) Less: GE Pension Plan funding (2,500) - (2,500) - Less: taxes related to business sales (245) (38) (1,082) (198) GE Industrial free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 4,367 $ 3,884 $ 483 $ 606 $ 2,322 $ (1,716) Less: BioPharma CFOA - 434 315 1,446 Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment - (37) (17) (123) Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software - (4) (2) (11) GE Industrial excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 4,367 $ 3,491 $ 876 $ 310 $ 1,010 $ (700) HEALTHCARE FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 V$ Healthcare CFOA (GAAP) $ 3,143 $ 3,024 $ 119 Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment (256) (395) Add: gross additions to internal-use software (24) (79) Healthcare free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,863 $ 2,550 $ 313 Less: BioPharma CFOA 315 1,446 (1,131) Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment (17) (123) Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software (2) (11) Healthcare excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,568 $ 1,238 $ 1,330 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe investors may find it useful to compare GE's Industrial free cash flow* performance without the effects of cash used for taxes related to business sales and contributions to the GE Pension 40 Plan. We believe this measure will better allow management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our industrial operations to generate free cash flows. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues GAS POWER ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Gas Power revenues (GAAP) $ 3,778 $ 3,880 (3%) $ 12,655 $ 13,122 (4%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - 3 Less: foreign currency effect 9 - (16) - Gas Power organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 3,769 $ 3,880 (3%) $ 12,671 $ 13,118 (3%) POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Power Portfolio revenues (GAAP) $ 1,605 $ 1,521 6% $ 4,935 $ 5,503 (10%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 19 19 Less: business dispositions - 22 15 100 Less: foreign currency effect 38 - (48) - Power Portfolio organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 1,567 $ 1,499 5% $ 4,948 $ 5,384 (8%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 41 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare Systems & PDx organic revenues HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Healthcare Systems revenues (GAAP) $ 4,331 $ 3,984 9% $ 15,387 $ 14,648 5% Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 18 21 Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect 60 - (26) - Healthcare Systems organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 4,271 $ 3,984 7% $ 15,395 $ 14,627 5% PDx ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% PDx revenues (GAAP) $ 492 $ 508 (3%) $ 1,792 $ 2,005 (11%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 19 - 36 - Less: business dispositions - 37 21 76 Less: foreign currency effect 9 - (10) - PDx organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 465 $ 471 (1%) $ 1,744 $ 1,929 (10%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 42 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation Commercial Services, Military & Commercial Engines organic revenues AVIATION COMMERCIAL SERVICES ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Aviation commercial services revenues (GAAP) $ 2,083 $ 4,104 (49%) $ 8,177 $ 15,259 (46%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect - - - - Aviation commercial services organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,083 $ 4,104 (49%) $ 8,177 $ 15,259 (46%) AVIATION COMMERCIAL ENGINES ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Aviation commercial engines revenues (GAAP) $ 1,229 $ 2,318 (47%) $ 4,839 $ 8,958 (46%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - 150 Less: foreign currency effect - - - - Aviation commercial engines organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 1,229 $ 2,318 (47%) $ 4,839 $ 8,808 (45%) AVIATION MILITARY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Aviation military revenues (GAAP) $ 1,314 $ 1,316 (0%) $ 4,572 $ 4,389 4% Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect - - (1) - Aviation military organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 1,314 $ 1,316 (0%) $ 4,573 $ 4,389 4% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the 43 effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial equipment & service organic revenues GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% GE Industrial equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 10,692 $ 12,213 (12%) $ 37,620 $ 43,080 (13%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 13 14 Less: business dispositions - 1,081 19 3,193 Less: foreign currency effect 125 - (174) - GE Industrial organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 10,567 $ 11,132 (5%) $ 37,761 $ 39,873 (5%) GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% GE Industrial service revenues (GAAP) $ 9,579 $ 12,246 (22%) $ 35,480 $ 44,639 (21%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 35 (8) 125 23 Less: business dispositions - 147 39 438 Less: foreign currency effect 59 - (102) - GE Industrial organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 9,484 $ 12,108 (22%) $ 35,419 $ 44,178 (20%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 44 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues GAS POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Gas Power equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 1,350 $ 1,194 13% $ 4,711 $ 4,048 16% Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - 3 Less: foreign currency effect 9 - (2) - Gas Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 1,342 $ 1,194 12% $ 4,713 $ 4,044 17% GAS POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Gas Power service revenues (GAAP) $ 2,428 $ 2,686 (10%) $ 7,944 $ 9,074 (12%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect - - (14) - Gas Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,427 $ 2,686 (10%) $ 7,958 $ 9,074 (12%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 45 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Power Portfolio equipment & service organic revenues POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Power Portfolio equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 767 $ 587 31% $ 1,996 $ 2,199 (9%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 18 14 Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect 15 - (31) - Power Portfolio organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 752 $ 587 28% $ 2,009 $ 2,185 (8%) POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Power Portfolio service revenues (GAAP) $ 838 $ 934 (10%) $ 2,939 $ 3,304 (11%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 1 4 Less: business dispositions - 22 15 100 Less: foreign currency effect 23 - (17) - Power Portfolio organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 815 $ 912 (11%) $ 2,939 $ 3,199 (8%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 46 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Power equipment & service organic revenues POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Power equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 2,117 $ 1,780 19% $ 6,707 $ 6,247 7% Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 18 14 Less: business dispositions - - - 3 Less: foreign currency effect 23 - (33) - Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,094 $ 1,780 18% $ 6,722 $ 6,229 8% POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Power service revenues (GAAP) $ 3,266 $ 3,620 (10%) $ 10,883 $ 12,378 (12%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - 1 4 Less: business dispositions - 22 15 100 Less: foreign currency effect 24 - (31) - Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 3,242 $ 3,598 (10%) $ 10,897 $ 12,273 (11%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 47 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Renewable Energy equipment & service organic revenues RENEWABLE ENERGY ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Renewable energy equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 3,790 $ 3,811 (1%) $ 12,859 $ 12,267 5% Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - 34 8 94 Less: foreign currency effect 52 - (140) - Renewable energy organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 3,738 $ 3,777 (1%) $ 12,990 $ 12,174 7% RENEWABLE ENERGY ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Renewable energy service revenues (GAAP) $ 651 $ 936 (30%) $ 2,807 $ 3,069 (9%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - - - - Less: foreign currency effect 11 - (27) - Renewable energy organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 641 $ 936 (32%) $ 2,834 $ 3,069 (8%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 48 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation equipment & service organic revenues AVIATION ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Aviation equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 2,348 $ 3,442 (32%) $ 8,582 $ 12,737 (33%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - 50 11 332 Less: foreign currency effect (1) - 1 - Aviation organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,349 $ 3,392 (31%) $ 8,571 $ 12,405 (31%) AVIATION ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Aviation service revenues (GAAP) $ 3,498 $ 5,494 (36%) $ 13,460 $ 20,138 (33%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - - - Less: business dispositions - 20 2 38 Less: foreign currency effect (1) - (3) - Aviation organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 3,499 $ 5,474 (36%) $ 13,461 $ 20,100 (33%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 49 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare equipment & service organic revenues HEALTHCARE ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Healthcare equipment revenues (GAAP) $ 2,706 $ 3,265 (17%) $ 9,992 $ 11,585 (14%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions - - (4) - Less: business dispositions - 843 - 2,328 Less: foreign currency effect 43 - (5) - Healthcare organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,663 $ 2,423 10% $ 10,002 $ 9,257 8% HEALTHCARE ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Healthcare service revenues (GAAP) $ 2,118 $ 2,137 (1%) $ 8,017 $ 8,357 (4%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 19 - 59 21 Less: business dispositions - 105 21 275 Less: foreign currency effect 26 - (41) - Healthcare organic service revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 2,073 $ 2,032 2% $ 7,977 $ 8,061 (1%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 50 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial organic revenue & profit GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% GE Industrial revenues (GAAP) $ 20,271 $ 24,460 (17%) $ 73,100 $ 87,719 (17%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 35 (8) 138 37 Less: business dispositions - 1,228 58 3,631 Less: foreign currency effect 185 - (276) - GE Industrial organic revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 20,051 $ 23,240 (14%) $ 73,180 $ 84,051 (13%) ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Adjusted GE Industrial profit (GAAP) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 (52%) $ 2,520 $ 8,313 (70%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 5 12 (4) 6 Less: business dispositions - 368 (3) 1,064 Less: foreign currency effect 7 - 22 - Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,277 $ 2,308 (45%) $ 2,505 $ 7,244 (65%) Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 11.0% (4.6)pts 3.4% 9.5% (6.1)pts Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 9.9% (3.5)pts 3.4% 8.6% (5.2)pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 51 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin, 2020 by quarter (Dollars in millions) 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 2020 GE Industrial total revenues (GAAP) $ 18,844 $ 16,066 $ 17,918 $ 20,271 $ 73,100 GE Industrial total costs and expenses (GAAP) 19,133 19,105 18,705 20,310 77,252 Less: GE Industrial interest and other financial charges 370 396 313 254 1,333 Less: non-operating benefit costs 616 596 603 609 2,424 Less: restructuring & other 143 289 91 170 693 Less: Steam asset impairments - - 363 - 363 Less: SEC settlement - - 100 - 100 Less: goodwill impairments - 728 - - 728 Add: noncontrolling interests 36 (147) (51) - (161) Adjusted GE Industrial costs (Non-GAAP) 18,040 16,949 17,185 19,276 71,450 GE Industrial other income (GAAP) 6,874 2,116 (509) 2,964 11,444 Less: unrealized gains (losses) (5,794) 1,825 (760) 2,817 (1,911) Less: restructuring & other - - - 13 13 Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses 12,439 74 119 (160) 12,472 Adjusted GE Industrial other income (Non-GAAP) 228 217 132 294 871 GE Industrial profit (GAAP) $ 6,585 $ (922) $ (1,296) $ 2,925 $ 7,291 GE Industrial profit margin (GAAP) 34.9% (5.7%) (7.2%) 14.4% 10.0% Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,032 $ (666) $ 865 $ 1,289 $ 2,520 Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP) 5.5% (4.1%) 4.8% 6.4% 3.4% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that GE Industrial profit and profit margins adjusted for these items included in the above reconciliation are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period- 52 to-period results. Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted GE Industrial organic profit and profit margin excluding Aviation ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 (52%) Adjustments: Less: acquisitions 5 12 Less: business dispositions - 368 Less: foreign currency effect 7 - Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,277 $ 2,308 (45%) Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP) 6.4% 9.9% (3.5)pts Aviation organic profit (Non-GAAP) 571 2,072 Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding Aviation organic profit (Non-GAAP) $ 706 $ 236 F Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin excluding Aviation organic profit margin (Non-GAAP) 5.0% 1.6% 3.4pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 53 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin by segment - quarter (Dollars in millions) Power (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Power organic (Non-GAAP) $ Renewable Energy (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Renewable Energy organic (Non-GAAP) $ Aviation (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Aviation organic (Non-GAAP) $ Healthcare (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Healthcare organic (Non-GAAP) $ Less: BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP) Healthcare excluding BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP) $ Revenue Segment profit (loss) Profit margin 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 4Q'20 4Q'19 V pts 5,383 $ 5,401 0% $ 306 $ 297 3% 5.7% 5.5% 0.2pts - - - - - 22 - 3 47 - (7) - 5,336 $ 5,379 (1%) $ 313 $ 294 6% 5.9% 5.5% 0.4pts 4,442 $ 4,747 (6%) $ (87) $ (227) 62% (2.0%) (4.8%) 2.8pts - - - - - 34 - (3) 63 - (4) - 4,379 $ 4,713 (7%) $ (82) $ (224) 63% (1.9%) (4.8%) 2.9pts 5,847 $ 8,936 (35%) $ 564 $ 2,054 (73%) 9.6% 23.0% (13.4)pts - - - - - 70 - (18) (1) - (8) - 5,848 $ 8,866 (34%) $ 571 $ 2,072 (72%) 9.8% 23.4% (13.6)pts 4,823 $ 5,402 (11%) $ 949 $ 1,138 (17%) 19.7% 21.1% (1.4)pts 19 - 4 - - 947 - 409 68 - 22 - 4,736 $ 4,455 6% $ 923 $ 729 27% 19.5% 16.4% 3.1pts - - - - 4,736 $ 4,455 6% $ 923 $ 729 27% 19.5% 16.4% 3.1pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 54 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: organic revenue, profit (loss) and profit margin by segment - full year (Dollars in millions) Revenue Segment profit (loss) Profit margin 2020 2019 V% 2020 2019 V% 2020 2019 V pts Power (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Power organic (Non-GAAP) $ Renewable Energy (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Renewable Energy organic (Non-GAAP) $ Aviation (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Aviation organic (Non-GAAP) $ Healthcare (GAAP) $ Less: acquisitions Less: business dispositions Less: foreign currency effect Healthcare organic (Non-GAAP) $ Less: BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP) Healthcare excluding BioPharma organic (Non-GAAP) $ 17,589 $ 18,625 (6%) $ 274 $ 19 19 (3) 15 104 2 (64) - 10 17,619 $ 18,502 (5%) $ 266 $ 15,666 $ 15,337 2% $ (715) $ - - - 8 94 - (167) - 16 15,824 $ 15,243 4% $ (731) $ 22,042 $ 32,875 (33%) $ 1,229 $ - - - 13 369 (2) (3) - (5) 22,032 $ 32,506 (32%) $ 1,237 $ 18,009 $ 19,942 (10%) $ 3,060 $ 55 21 (13) 21 2,603 (2) (46) - (6) 17,979 $ 17,318 4% $ 3,081 $ 839 762 380 17,140 $ 16,557 4% $ 2,701 $ 291 (6%) 1.6% 1.6% (0.0)pts (2) 7 - 287 (7%) 1.5% 1.6% (0.1)pts (791) 10% (4.6%) (5.2%) 0.6pts - (11) - (781) 6% (4.6%) (5.1%) 0.5pts 6,812 (82%) 5.6% 20.7% (15.1)pts - (2) - 6,814 (82%) 5.6% 21.0% (15.4)pts 3,737 (18%) 17.0% 18.7% (1.7)pts (4) 1,111 - 2,630 17% 17.1% 15.2% 1.9pts 311 2,319 16% 15.8% 14.0% 1.8pts * Non-GAAP Financial Measure We believe that these measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues* and organic profit* separately for our 55 industrial businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies. Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial net-debt GE INDUSTRIAL NET DEBT (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total GE Industrial short- and long-term borrowings (GAAP) $ 42,736 $ 52,059 Less: GE Capital short- and long-term debt assumed by GE Industrial 22,390 31,368 Add: intercompany loans from GE Capital 3,177 12,226 Total adjusted GE Industrial borrowings 23,523 32,917 Pension and principal retiree benefit plan liabilities (pre-tax)(a) 25,492 27,773 Less: taxes at 21% 5,353 5,832 Pension and principal retiree benefit plan liabilities (net of tax) 20,139 21,941 GE Industrial operating lease liabilities 3,133 3,369 GE Industrial preferred stock 5,918 5,738 Less: 50% of GE Industrial preferred stock 2,959 2,869 50% of preferred stock 2,959 2,869 Deduction for total GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,209) (17,613) Less: 25% of GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,802) (4,403) Deduction for 75% of GE Industrial cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,407) (13,210) Total GE Industrial net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 32,347 $ 47,886 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure a) Represents the total net deficit status of principal pension plans, other pension plans and retiree benefit plans. 56 In this document we use GE Industrial net debt*, which is calculated based on rating agency methodologies. We are including the calculation of GE industrial net debt* to provide investors more clarity regarding how the credit rating agencies measure GE Industrial leverage. Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial leverage EBITDA & net-debt/EBITDA ratio GE INDUSTRIAL LEVERAGE EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GE Industrial earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (GAAP) $ 7,291 $ 1,801 Less: Interest and other financial charges (1,333) (2,115) Less: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (3,456) (3,513) Less: Non-operating benefit costs (2,424) (2,828) Less: goodwill impairments (877) (1,486) Less: Other items(a) 10,196 739 Add: Disposition related adjustments(b) 267 350 Total GE Industrial leverage EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 5,453 $ 11,354 GE INDUSTRIAL NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total GE Industrial net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 32,347 $ 47,886 Total GE Industrial leverage EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 5,453 $ 11,354 GE Industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio (Non-GAAP) 5.9x 4.2x * Non-GAAP Financial Measure a) Other items is mainly comprised of adjustments for other income, long-term fixed operating lease expense and stock-related compensation expense. b) Includes the BKR dividend in both 2019 and 2020. In this document we use GE Industrial leverage EBITDA*, which is calculated based on rating agency methodologies. We are including the calculation of GE Industrial leverage EBITDA* to 57 provide investors more clarity regarding how the credit rating agencies measure GE Industrial leverage. Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted total Corporate costs (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Revenues Corporate revenues $ 275 $ 397 (31%) $ 1,313 $ 1,791 (27%) Eliminations and other (637) (740) (2,245) (2,096) Total Corporate Items and Eliminations (362) (343) (6%) (932) (305) U Operating profit (cost) Gains (losses) on disposals and held for sale businesses (160) (148) 12,472 4 Restructuring and other charges (157) (313) (680) (886) Unrealized gains (losses)(a) 2,817 917 (1,911) 793 Steam asset impairments - - (363) - SEC settlement - - (100) - Goodwill impairments(b) - (2) (728) (1,486) Adjusted total corporate operating costs (Non-GAAP) (443) (573) (1,328) (1,736) Total Corporate Items and Eliminations (GAAP) 2,057 (119) F 7,362 (3,311) F Less: gains (losses) and restructuring & other 2,500 454 8,689 (1,575) Adjusted total corporate operating costs (Non-GAAP) $ (443) $ (573) 23% $ (1,328) $ (1,736) 24% Included non-cashpre-tax impairment charges of $429 million, net of $65 million attributable to noncontrolling interests for the Steam business within our Power segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Included non-cashpre-tax impairment charge of $877 million, net of $149 million attributable to noncontrolling interests for the Additive reporting unit within our Aviation segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. * Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted total corporate operating costs* excludes gains (losses) on disposals and held for sale businesses, restructuring and other charges, unrealized gains (losses), Steam asset impairment and goodwill impairments. We believe that adjusting corporate costs* to exclude the effects of items that are not closely associated with ongoing corporate operations provides management and investors 58 with a meaningful measure that increases the period-to-period comparability of our ongoing corporate costs. Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss) (Dollars in millions) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) $ 2,341 $ 654 F $ 5,342 $ (45) F Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI) (10) - (151) - Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (151) 69 U (1,710) (530) U GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 2,482 585 F 6,901 485 F Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP) (609) (1,144) (2,424) (2,828) Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs 128 240 509 594 Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax) (481) (904) (1,915) (2,234) Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax) (160) (148) 12,472 4 Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses 190 31 (1,080) 34 Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax) 30 (117) 11,392 39 Restructuring & other (pre-tax) (157) (313) (680) (886) Tax effect on restructuring & other 33 68 151 187 Less: restructuring & other (net of tax) (124) (244) (529) (699) Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) - - (100) - Steam asset impairments (pre-tax) - - (363) - Tax effect on Steam asset impairment - - 37 - Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax) - - (326) - Goodwill impairments (pre-tax) - (2) (728) (1,486) Tax effect on goodwill impairments - - (23) (55) Less: goodwill impairments (net of tax) - (2) (751) (1,541) Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax) 2,817 917 (1,911) 793 Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses) (491) (140) 460 (114) Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax) 2,326 777 (1,451) 679 Debt extinguishment costs - (63) (255) Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs - 13 53 Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) - (50) (201) BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax) - - - Tax on BioPharma deal expense - (633) - (647) Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax) - (633) - (647) Accretion of RNCI (10) (151) - - Tax effect on accretion of RNCI - - - - Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax) (10) - (151) - Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - (51) (101) Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 742 1,708 (57%) 833 5,191 (84%) GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (151) 69 U (1,710) (530) U Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax) - - - (972) Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge - - - 204 Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax) - - - (768) Good will impairment (pre-tax) - - (839) - Tax effect on goodwill impairment - - 3 - Less: goodwill impairment (net of tax) - - (836) - Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) (100) - (100) - Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax) (95) - (238) - Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs 20 - 44 - Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) (75) - (194) - Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - 2 99 Less GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale 47 - 143 - Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (24) 69 U (724) 139 U Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 742 1,708 (57%) 833 5,191 (84%) 59 Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (24) 69 U (724) 139 U Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 718 $ 1,777 (60%) $ 109 $ 5,330 (98%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss), 2020 by quarter (Dollars in millions) 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 2020 Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) $ 6,315 $ (2,186) $ (1,155) $ 2,341 $ 5,342 Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI) - (135) (6) (10) (151) Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (30) (1,476) (52) (151) (1,710) GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 6,345 (845) (1,109) 2,482 6,901 Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP) (616) (596) (603) (609) (2,424) Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs 129 125 127 128 509 Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax) (487) (471) (476) (481) (1,915) Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax) 12,439 74 119 (160) 12,472 Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (1,265) 30 (35) 190 (1,080) Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax) 11,174 104 84 30 11,392 Restructuring & other (pre-tax) (143) (289) (91) (157) (680) Tax effect on restructuring & other 30 61 27 33 151 Less: restructuring & other (net of tax) (114) (228) (63) (124) (529) Less: SEC settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) - - (100) - (100) Steam asset impairments (pre-tax) - - (363) - (363) Tax on Steam asset impairments - - 37 - 37 Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax) - - (326) - (326) Goodwill impairments (pre-tax) - (728) - - (728) Tax effect on goodwill impairments - (23) - - (23) Less: Goodwill impairments (net of tax) - (751) - - (751) Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax) (5,794) 1,825 (760) 2,817 (1,911) Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses) 1,096 (277) 132 (491) 460 Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax) (4,697) 1,548 (628) 2,326 (1,451) Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax) - (63) - - (63) Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs - 13 - - 13 Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) - (50) - - (50) BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax) - - - - - Tax on BioPharma deal expense - - - - - Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax) - - - - - Accretion of RNCI (pre-tax) - (135) (6) (10) (151) Tax on accretion of RNCI - - - - - Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax) - (135) (6) (10) (151) Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - (51) - (51) Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 468 (862) 458 742 833 GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (30) (1,476) (52) (151) (1,710) Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax) - - - - - Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge - - - - - Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax) - - - - - Goodwill impairments (pre-tax) - (839) - - (839) Tax effect on goodwill impairments - 3 - - 3 Less: Goodwill impairments (net of tax) - (836) - - (836) Less: SEC settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) - - - (100) (100) Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax) - (143) - (95) (238) Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs - 24 - 20 44 Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) - (119) - (75) (194) Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - 2 - 2 Less: GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale 88 - 8 47 143 Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (118) (522) (61) (24) (724) Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 468 (862) 458 742 833 60 Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (118) (522) (61) (24) (724) Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 350 $ (1,384) $ 397 $ 718 $ 109 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Per share amounts in dollars) 4Q'20 4Q'19 V% 2020 2019 V% Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.07 F $ 0.61 $ (0.01) F Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI) (0.00) (0.00) (0.02) (0.00) Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (0.02) 0.01 U (0.20) (0.06) U GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 0.28 0.07 F 0.79 0.06 F Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP) (0.07) (0.13) (0.28) (0.32) Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs 0.01 0.03 0.06 0.07 Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax) (0.05) (0.10) (0.22) (0.26) Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax) (0.02) (0.02) 1.42 0.00 Tax effect on gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses 0.02 0.00 (0.12) 0.00 Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (net of tax) 0.00 (0.01) 1.30 0.00 Restructuring & other (pre-tax) (0.02) (0.04) (0.08) (0.10) Tax effect on restructuring & other 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.02 Less: restructuring & other (net of tax) (0.01) (0.03) (0.06) (0.08) Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) - - (0.01) - Steam asset impairments (pre-tax) - - (0.04) - Tax effect on Steam asset impairment - - 0.00 - Less: Steam asset impairments (net of tax) - - (0.04) - Goodwill impairments (pre-tax) - (0.00) (0.08) (0.17) Tax effect on goodwill impairments - - (0.00) (0.01) Less: goodwill impairments (net of tax) - (0.00) (0.09) (0.18) Unrealized gains (losses) (pre-tax) 0.32 0.10 (0.22) 0.09 Tax effect on unrealized gains (losses) (0.06) (0.02) 0.05 (0.01) Less: unrealized gains (losses) (net of tax) 0.26 0.09 (0.17) 0.08 Debt extinguishment costs - (0.01) (0.03) Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs - 0.00 0.01 Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) - (0.01) (0.02) BioPharma deal expense (pre-tax) - - - - Tax on BioPharma deal expense - (0.07) - (0.07) Less: BioPharma deal expense (net of tax) - (0.07) - (0.07) Accretion of RNCI (0.00) - (0.02) - Tax effect on accretion of RNCI - - - - Less: Accretion of RNCI (net of tax) (0.00) - (0.02) - Less: GE Industrial U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 0.08 0.19 (58%) 0.10 0.59 (83%) GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (0.02) 0.01 U (0.20) (0.06) U Insurance premium deficiency test charge (pre-tax) - - - (0.11) Tax effect on insurance premium deficiency test charge - - - 0.02 Less: insurance premium deficiency test charge (net of tax) - - - (0.09) Good will impairment (pre-tax) - - (0.10) - Tax effect on goodwill impairment - - 0.00 - Less: goodwill impairment (net of tax) - - (0.10) - Less: SEC Settlement (pre-tax and net of tax) (0.01) - (0.01) - Debt extinguishment costs (pre-tax) (0.01) - (0.03) - Tax effect on debt extinguishment costs 0.00 - 0.00 - Less: debt extinguishment costs (net of tax) (0.01) - (0.02) - Less: GE Capital U.S. tax reform enactment adjustment - - 0.00 0.01 Less GE Capital tax benefit related to BioPharma sale 0.01 - 0.02 - Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (0.00) 0.01 U (0.08) 0.02 U Adjusted GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 0.08 0.19 (58%) 0.10 0.59 (83%) 61 Add: Adjusted GE Capital earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) (0.00) 0.01 U (0.08) 0.02 U Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.08 $ 0.20 (60%) $ 0.01 $ 0.61 (98%) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure Non-GAAP reconciliation: adjusted earnings (loss) per share, 2020 by quarter (Per share amounts in dollars) 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 2020 Consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.72 $ (0.25) $ (0.13) $ 0.27 $ 0.61 Add: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (RNCI) - (0.02) (0.00) (0.00) (0.02) Less: GE Capital earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GE common shareholders (GAAP) (0.00) (0.17) (0.01) (0.02) (0.20) GE Industrial earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) 0.73 (0.10) (0.13) 0.28 0.79 Non-operating benefits costs (pre-tax) (GAAP) (0.07) (0.07) (0.07) (0.07) (0.28) Tax effect on non-operating benefit costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.06 Less: non-operating benefit costs (net of tax) (0.06) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.22) Gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses (pre-tax) 1.42 0.01 0.01 (0.02)