Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : AirAsia and GE Aviation Implement Group-Wide Network Operations Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

  • Reducing cost, maximizing on time performance and improving passenger experience with Network Operations decision support
  • Improving disruption management and operational efficiency, to minimize the impact of delays and cancellations as operations change

GE Aviation has partnered with the world’s best low-cost carrier and today announced the go-live of its Network Operations Insights (NOI) to help reduce flight disruption impacts and save costs across AirAsia Group’s airlines.

“As airlines deal with restoring operations affected by COVID-19, operational efficiency has never been more important,” said Andrew Coleman, GM for GE Aviation’s Digital Group. “Our Network Operations platform helps airlines operate flights more efficiently and recover from disruptions faster, enabling them to recoup substantial costs in the process.”

Network Operations Insights (NOI) highlights the impact and cost of a disruption enabling airline operations managers to make data driven decisions as the operations change in real time. Before NOI, obtaining the data from multiple systems was very manual and impractical. Now, live views quantify impacts of operational disruptions on passengers, crew, costs and revenue. Managers can run what-if simulations of cancellations, delays or downgrades to assess options and they can review disruption event history to identify potential process improvements.

Javed Malik, Chief Operating Officer, AirAsia Group said, “AirAsia remains committed to providing the very best in terms of safe, affordable and on time services. Now more than ever, it’s important that we further improve our digital capabilities to deliver an enhanced customer experience on the ground and in the air. We are pleased to expand our partnership with GE Aviation with the introduction of this new software which both integrates easily with and compliments our ongoing in-house digital developments focused upon assisting operational teams across the AirAsia Group to drive service excellence, operational efficiency and operating cost reduction benefits.”

Coleman added, “The Network Operations suite of products delivers powerful software applications, hosted in the cloud on Microsoft Azure, that collect and analyze data streams in real time across multiple airline systems. The analytic software automatically optimizes use of crew and aircraft, while protecting passenger experience as the operation changes.”

About AirAsia

AirAsia is a leading travel and financial platform company in Asia Pacific, providing air transport, travel and lifestyle services, as well as financial services. AirAsia started as a low-cost carrier with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, India and Japan, and has carried more than 600 million guests to over 150 destinations in its network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the US. Recognized for its world-class service, the airline has been named Skytrax World’s Best Low-Cost Airline 11 years in a row from 2009 to 2019 and World Travel Awards World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for seven consecutive years from 2013 to 2019. AirAsia has since embarked on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline, with the inclusion of hotels, holidays, activities and online shopping on its travel and lifestyle platform airasia.com, integrated logistics through Teleport and digital financial services via its money app, BigPay. Follow AirAsia on Facebook (AirAsia), Twitter (@AirAsia), Instagram (@airasia), YouTube (AirAsia), Weibo (@亚航之家) and WeChat (亚洲航空).

About GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, avionics, electrical power systems, digital solutions and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation Watch the video to see how airlines are using GE’s Network Operations. See how digital technology is helping airlines improve air travel.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
01:27pGENERAL ELECTRIC : AirAsia and GE Aviation Implement Group-Wide Network Operatio..
BU
12:03pSudan signs preliminary deal with GE to boost power provision
RE
10:56aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Introduces New Edge Technology Designed to Give..
AQ
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about trading options or stock in Sleep Number Corp,..
PR
10/14Industrials Up As Investors Look Past Stalled Stimulus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation, U.S. Army near completion of FATE program; As pa..
AQ
10/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's product line offerings meet Army's Future Vertical Lift ..
AQ
10/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Provide Rauma Marine Constructions with LM2500 Gas Turb..
AQ
10/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : Uber Elevate and GE Aviation Team to Enhance Safety for Next-..
BU
10/14UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners With GE Aviation for Upcoming Air Taxi
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 096 M - -
Net income 2020 4 423 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 59 697 M 59 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,64 $
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.89%59 697
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.99%121 738
SIEMENS AG-3.55%104 869
3M COMPANY-4.55%97 002
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.07%64 213
HITACHI, LTD.-23.19%32 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group