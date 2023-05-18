Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
103.47 USD   +2.31%
General Electric CFO Dybeck Happe to step down

05/18/2023 | 08:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday Carolina Dybeck Happe would step down as finance chief of the industrial giant, as it prepares to complete the spin-offs of its businesses next year.

Rahul Ghai will become the CFO of GE, effective Sept. 1, while retaining his role as the finance chief of GE Aerospace, the company said in a statement.

A former A.P. Moller-Maersk executive, Dybeck Happe took over as GE's CFO in early 2020. She helped the company lower its debt levels and stabilize cash flow, as well as navigate the turbulence brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late 2021, GE announced it would split into three public companies that would focus on energy, healthcare and aviation.

GE completed the spin-off of the healthcare unit earlier this year. It has set early next year as the target for completing the separation of its energy unit.

Last year, GE Chief Executive Larry Culp expanded his responsibilities to become the head of the firm's aviation unit.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -1.21% 11860 Delayed Quote.-24.07%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.31% 103.47 Delayed Quote.58.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 619 M - -
Net income 2023 7 918 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Average target price 108,66 $
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY58.96%112 675
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.38%717 563
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.53%130 438
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.11%69 700
3M COMPANY-16.46%55 267
HITACHI, LTD.21.04%55 228
