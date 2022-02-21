Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric : European Society of Radiology and GE Healthcare renew their strategic partnership for ECR 2022

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Vienna, Austria - February 21, 2022 - The European Society of Radiology (ESR) and GE Healthcare announce today the renewal of their partnership for the online European Congress of Radiology (ECR Overture) on March 2-6, 2022, and onsite ECR 2022 on July 13-17 in Vienna, Austria. The partnership includes a complete 2,000m² new area and joint sessions.

The Covid-19 crisis has put healthcare systems under immense pressure and exposed some of their most gaping problems. At the same time, it has also demonstrated the critical need to reimagine how healthcare is delivered and has accelerated the pace of change.

In cooperation with ESR, GE Healthcare's participation at ECR 2022 will be centered around Building a World that Works. Specifically, GE Healthcare will focus on three strategic pillars: Digital & Artificial Intelligence, Patient Experience and Sustainability & Resilience.

"Our partnership with GE Healthcare is the perfect example of Building Bridges, which will be a central theme of ECR 2022" said Prof. Regina Beets-Tan, ESR President. "At the congress we will learn that radiologists must redefine their approach to patient care, adopting a multidisciplinary approach and building strong cooperative ties with all partners in the healthcare continuum, including those in the industry, to deliver the best results for the patient. Partnerships such as this one with GE Healthcare are a critical part of how we grow as a medical profession".

"We are thrilled to be renewing our partnership with ESR for the ECR 2022 congresses. It has been a challenging year for most and now more than ever, radiologists need innovative solutions and smart technology to help tackle the challenges that we are facing. We are proud to partner with ESR to help bring the solutions to light," said Rob Walton, President & CEO, GE Healthcare EMEA.

During ECR 2022 Overture (March 2-6) GE Healthcare is getting heavily involved with several sessions, including:

The Future of Healthcare - Accelerated Pace of Change
Interview with Rob Walton, CEO of GE Healthcare Europe, Middle East and Africa.
March 2, 10:45 - 11:00 CET


Accelerating Cancer Care Pathways - 5 Ways to Detect and Diagnose Earlier

March 2, 14:00 - 15:00 CET

The future of clinical evidence generation

March 2, 15:30 - 16:30 CET

MR in 2022 - When innovation meets expectation

March 3, 09:15 - 10:00 CET

Key Enablers of Better Patient Care in a (Post)-COVID World

March 3, 13:30 - 14:30 CET

Let's talk about the future of X-ray: Get to know Definium Tempo and AMX Navigate your personal X-ray experts.

March 4, 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Post Covid-19 recovery: Investments into diagnostic imaging to drive resilience in Europe

March 4, 09:30 - 10:30 CET

AI in CT - Make an impact on your exams!

March 4, 11:30 - 12:30 CET

How latest ultrasound innovations can improve patient care by impacting on clinical decisions

March 4, 13:30 - 14:30 CET

Clinical excellence and operational efficiency - The promise of AI & Analytics

March 4, 15:00 - 16:00 CET

###

About the European Congress of Radiology

The ECR is the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology (ESR), which represents more than 125,000 members worldwide. The ECR is one of the largest medical congresses in the world, attracting more than 30,000 congress participants. With 300 companies exhibiting across more than 26,000m², its exhibition is also one of the largest medical exhibitions in Europe.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Mr. David ZIZKA

EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF RADIOLOGY

Director of Communications

Am Gestade 1, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 1 533 4064 545

[email protected]| myESR.org

Ms. Delphine BENOIT

GE HEALTHCARE

Communications Director, EMEA

Phone: +33 6 29 30 00 73

[email protected]

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
