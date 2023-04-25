General Electric : GE 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

H. Lawrence Culp General Electric Company - Chairman & CEO

Carolina Dybeck Happe General Electric Company - Senior VP & CFO

Steven Eric Winoker General Electric Company - VP of IR

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head Christopher M. Snyder UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

Deane Michael Dray RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst Gautam J. Khanna TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

Joseph Alfred Ritchie Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Julian C.H. Mitchell Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst Nigel Edward Coe Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst Robert Michael Spingarn Melius Research LLC - MD

Seth Michael Seifman JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

PRESENTATION

Steven Eric Winoker General Electric Company - VP of IR

Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE's first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO, Larry Culp; and CFO, Carolina Dybeck Happe. Some of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today.

As described in our SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes. As a reminder, similar to our fourth quarter call, our remarks will be brief today, reflecting the company we are now and we'll move more quickly to Q&A.

Over to Larry.

H. Lawrence Culp General Electric Company - Chairman & CEO

Steve, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter as a new GE, a simpler and more focused GE. We are now GE Aerospace and GE Vernova, 2 industry leaders in their own rights. We're creating significant value today, underscored by strong first quarter results, 17% organic revenue growth with all segments up, more than doubling our adjusted profit with margin expansion in all segments, resulting in $0.27 of adjusted EPS and positive free cash flow.

This performance reflects robust market demand for our innovative technologies and services, and we're operating leaner and more focused businesses. Services proved again they're clearly one of our best assets, representing more than 60% of revenue, given not only the resiliency and higher margins we enjoy, but the fact they keep us in daily contact with our customers.

Since our investor conference in March, GE Aerospace has continued to see tremendous commercial momentum, delivering double-digit growth on the top and bottom lines. Our execution at GE Vernova is tracking well with continued signs of progress in Renewable Energy as Power continues to deliver. Now with GE Healthcare on its own, we're focused on launching these 2 businesses as independent investment-grade companies. Further, we also continued to simplify the balance sheet, partially monetizing our AerCap stake, closing out our Baker Hughes stake and calling half of the preferreds.

