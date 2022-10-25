General Electric : GE 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Transcript

OCTOBER 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 General Electric Co Earnings Call

attractive commercial and military sectors. And we have leaders that nicely balance unparalleled experience and fresh perspective as nearly half are new to their roles in the last year. Our high-caliber team includes Russell Stokes leading our Commercial Engine business; Amy Gowder, who runs our Military business; and Rahul Ghai, who recently joined as CFO.

In that same vein, I'd like to recognize Shane Wright, who's retiring after 34 years of service. His many contributions across GE and GE Aerospace have been invaluable and helped build a world-class business and team. Shane, thank you.

The opportunity and the imperative to embrace lean more deeply, both within our 4 walls and with our partners, suppliers and customers, has really stood out to me over the last several months. We've been taking a harder look at our operating rhythms, moving toward a more frequent weekly and monthly cadence for each of our P&Ls. This has helped us manage the business in real time and deliver better, faster and more efficiently in what is clearly a dynamic environment.

The process capability improvements are real. Taking last quarter's example, the additional 20% of existing engineers that we reprioritized to support delivery. Through daily management, they're helping solve problems closer to the point of impact faster, and that's improving engine deliveries.

Engine output was up double digits sequentially, with LEAP units up over 50% sequentially, a credit to the entire team, especially those in our supply chain organization. However, the post pandemic recovery requires continued sequential improvements for the foreseeable future, which our lean efforts will help us deliver.

We have a similar story in services, where internal shop visits grew 10% sequentially and more than 30% year-over-year. Lean helps us reduce cycle time, improve turnaround time and generate capacity for more. In addition to strengthening our operating rhythms to meet this extraordinary industry demand, we updated our strategic plan last month with an eye toward how we continue to shape the future of flight for years to come.

The quality of our technology and product roads, coupled with the energy and collaboration in the room, have me even more excited about what this business will become when it's a stand-alone aerospace leader. First things first, of course, with respect to the post-COVID ramp. But this is a business with an exceptional future.

Turning to total company results on Slide 3. Orders declined 7%, driven by a tough comp at Renewables against prior year megadeals in Onshore Wind. Excluding Renewables, orders were up 8% and positive across all segments. Revenue was up 7% with particular strength in services, up 20%.

Looking at the segments. Aerospace and HealthCare were both up double digits as the market recovery continued and our pricing and delivery actions took hold. This was offset by Power down mid-single digits and Renewables down 10%, largely due to lower U.S. volumes resulting from the PTC lapse and our heightened new business selectivity.

Collectively, supply chain and macro pressures adversely affected revenue by about 4 percentage points in the quarter, easing slightly again. Adjusted operating margin declined 190 basis points. Strength at Aerospace from volume and price was more than offset by Renewables, which included about $500 million of higher warranty and related reserves tied to fleet performance, which we'll address shortly. Excluding this impact, margin expanded by 80 basis points. HealthCare improved sequentially and Power decline year-over-year due largely to planned service outage seasonality.

Adjusted EPS was down. Excluding the $0.40 Renewables reserve, EPS was $0.75. Free cash flow was $1.2 billion, largely driven by strong adjusted earnings. We've continued to build inventory as we prepare for the fourth quarter ramp and continue to work through ongoing supply chain challenges. All in all, I'm pleased with how the GE team has continued to navigate a tough operating environment.

And for the year, we're maintaining our prior outlook for revenue, trending toward the low end of our high single-digit growth range. We now expect 125 to 150 basis points of operating margin expansion and $2.40 to $2.80 for EPS. This is primarily driven by the higher warranty and related reserves at Renewables this quarter. And aligned with the color we shared in the second quarter, we're expecting

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

3