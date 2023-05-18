Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:42:16 2023-05-18 am EDT
104.06 USD   +0.57%
10:19aGeneral Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition
PU
09:35aGE CFO to Step Down; Successor to Begin on September
MT
09:10aGeneral Electric Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe to Step Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

General Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition

05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today GE announced that Rahul Ghai, CFO of GE Aerospace, will succeed Carolina Dybeck Happe as GE's CFO, starting September 1, 2023. Rahul will assume this role in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of GE Aerospace, which he has held since August 2022.

Rahul has already proven to be an exceptional addition to the GE Aerospace leadership team. His track record as a public company CFO, including successful spin-off experience, positions him well for this additional responsibility as we implement the next phase of our strategic plan as a company.

And as Larry notes in his comments, he - and all of us on the GE team - are grateful to Carolina for her contributions helping return GE to a position of strength and prepare the company for the future. She will remain on for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition with Rahul and help the teams prepare for separation readiness ahead of the planned GE Vernova spin-off.

Carolina has been a great partner and friend to me personally and professionally as we have progressed on GE's transformation together. I appreciate her impact across the company as well as her steadfast support of Investor Relations. I have also been fortunate to know Rahul for a long time stretching back to his UTC days and look forward to continuing to work together collaborating as we complete the GE Vernova spin and launch GE Aerospace as a standalone company.

You can read more about this update here.

Steve Winoker, VP-Investor Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:19aGeneral Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition
PU
09:35aGE CFO to Step Down; Successor to Begin on September
MT
09:10aGeneral Electric Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe to Step Down
MT
08:55aGeneral Electric Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe Stepping Down
MT
08:54aGeneral Electric Finance Chief Carolina Dybeck Happe to Step Down; Rahul Ghai to Assume..
MT
08:35aGeneral Electric CFO Dybeck Happe to step down
RE
08:34aGE Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
05/17Industrials Up on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/17General Electric Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
05/17General Electric : Austrian Airlines Chooses GE Digital's Fuel Insight To Lower Costs and ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 619 M - -
Net income 2023 7 918 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Average target price 108,66 $
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY58.96%112 675
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.38%717 563
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.53%130 438
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.11%69 700
3M COMPANY-16.46%55 267
HITACHI, LTD.21.04%55 228
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer