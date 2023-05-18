General Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition

Today GE announced that Rahul Ghai, CFO of GE Aerospace, will succeed Carolina Dybeck Happe as GE's CFO, starting September 1, 2023. Rahul will assume this role in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of GE Aerospace, which he has held since August 2022.



Rahul has already proven to be an exceptional addition to the GE Aerospace leadership team. His track record as a public company CFO, including successful spin-off experience, positions him well for this additional responsibility as we implement the next phase of our strategic plan as a company.



And as Larry notes in his comments, he - and all of us on the GE team - are grateful to Carolina for her contributions helping return GE to a position of strength and prepare the company for the future. She will remain on for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition with Rahul and help the teams prepare for separation readiness ahead of the planned GE Vernova spin-off.



Carolina has been a great partner and friend to me personally and professionally as we have progressed on GE's transformation together. I appreciate her impact across the company as well as her steadfast support of Investor Relations. I have also been fortunate to know Rahul for a long time stretching back to his UTC days and look forward to continuing to work together collaborating as we complete the GE Vernova spin and launch GE Aerospace as a standalone company.



You can read more about this update here.

Steve Winoker, VP-Investor Relations