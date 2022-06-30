General Electric : GE Announces the Completion of Azito Phase IV Power Plant, Generating Approximately 8% of Ivory Coast Current Installed…

GE and Azito Energie S.A. celebrated the start of operations of Azito's Phase IV simple cycle power plant in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, making Azito power plant the largest gas power plant in the country to date.

The plant will add 180 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the Ivory Coast national grid - the equivalent needed to power more than 300,000 Ivorian homes, supporting the country's decarbonization roadmap and the country's growing energy consumption needs

For this project, GE provided power generation equipment, digital solutions, and services

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST-June 30, 2022-GE (NYSE: GE) and Azito Energie S.A. today announced the start of operations for the simple cycle of the Azito Phase IV power plant, located in the Yopougon district of Abidjan in Ivory Coast. For this project, GE provided a GT13E2 2012 MXL2 gas turbine including power generation equipment, analytics and controls software, and a service agreement for twenty years to manage all aspects of the project's lifecycle. The plant will add 180 megawatts (MW), the equivalent electricity needed to power more than 300,000 Ivorian homes, representing approximately 8% of the country's current installed capacity and the largest gas power plant in the country.

"Because of its relevance in providing energy to the people of Ivory Coast, the commissioning of the Azito Phase IV power plant is another milestone in ensuring energy efficiency for generations to come," said Luc Aye, Managing Director, Azito Energie S.A. "The growth of gas power generation plays a critical role in facilitating Ivory Coast's decarbonization and energy targets by delivering accessible, affordable and reliable energy across the country. We look forward to furthering the collaboration with GE's innovative technology solutions."

In addition, Azito power plant will use big data analytics to improve overall Azito's fleet performance and make smarter operational decisions using GE Digital Asset Performance Management (APM) software solution. APM will analyze Azito's plant historical performance and operations to monitor and diagnose possible issues, improve capacity planning, and drive improved efficiency, availability, flexibility, and emissions. Data collected from sensors throughout the facility will be monitored and analyzed 24/7 at GE's Monitoring & Diagnostics (M&D) Center in Atlanta, GA, United States.

"This project supports Ivory Coast's plans for transition towards lower carbon power generation through gas and renewables, and highlights GE's commitment to supporting power plant operators in their energy transition efforts to increase electricity production capacity with efficient gas technologies," said Kenneth Oyakhire, Services Director, GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa. "We are delighted to have delivered our advanced technology, digital solutions, and services for Phase IV, one of the most important projects in Ivory Coast and look forward to continue this strong working relationship."

GE powers plants that deliver flexible, efficient and reliable power to millions of people around the world. With almost 70 years of presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, GE has been collaborating with energy stakeholders to deploy innovative technologies tailored to respond to the needs of the Sub-Saharan Africa region with reliable baseload and flexible power. GE delivers across the entire energy ecosystem from generation to transmission and distribution and throughout the region, GE-built technologies are supported by GE local service and maintenance teams working together and in close co-operation with FieldCore to help ensure access to reliable and sustainable energy.

