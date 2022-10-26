Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-10-26 am EDT
75.75 USD   +3.77%
10:14aPortland General Electric Prices Common Stock Offering
MT
10:08aGeneral Electric : GE Digital Software Now Offers Carbon Advice and Insights Designed for Emissions Reduction in Thermal Generation Plants
PU
10:00aWells Fargo Adjusts General Electric Company's Price Target to $74 From $73, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Digital Software Now Offers Carbon Advice and Insights Designed for Emissions Reduction in Thermal Generation Plants

10/26/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights are now available within Performance Intelligence thermal monitoring software to give asset management recommendations designed to reduce plant emissions
  • Real-time and cumulative thermal monitoring and carbon production data allows plant operators to balance availability, efficiency, and emissions during the energy transition

SAN RAMON, Calif. - OCTOBER 26, 2022 - GE Digital, an energy software leader, has expanded its Performance Intelligence software with new Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights functionality. Using thermal performance data, these capabilities are designed to help power generators meet their power commitments and reduce carbon emissions.

The Carbon Reduction Advice capability offers actionable recommendations to improve equipment degradation issues that have a negative impact on plant capacity and economics, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions. As an example, the software may recommend the optimal timing for an offline water wash or inlet filter cleaning to ensure equipment runs more efficiently, burns less fuel, and therefore, produces fewer emissions.

Also available now, Carbon Data Insights will support Carbon Reduction Advice with actual fuel data and gas turbine configurations, enabling a more accurate calculation of CO2 tonnage versus traditional statistical estimations. Carbon Data Insights allows plant operators to monitor and report both daily real-time production and cumulative calculations of their emissions.

"Energy must be produced in the most efficient process possible, but that cannot be achieved without tools that provide real-time visibility into asset degradation and possess the analytics and intelligence to make the necessary improvements that ensure the most optimized asset performance," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group.

"GE Digital's Performance Intelligence software provides the visibility, diagnostics, reporting, and asset performance management tools that leverage digital twin models and performance analytics engineered to greatly improve asset health and reliability and maximize asset performance and efficiency," continued Resnick. "These insights are so critical to minimizing costs, reducing unscheduled downtime, and increasing the sustainability of the energy production process with features such as carbon data insights to help facilities save fuel and reduce emissions."

GE Digital's Performance Intelligence software is designed to more accurately detect equipment degradation issues and offers recommended actions at any part of the operating range, not just base load range. This is vital as thermal generation plants operate with increasing variability as more renewable generation is added to the grid.

"By expanding Performance Intelligence with Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights, GE Digital is helping our customers address the critical need to increase decarbonization efforts in hard-to-abate industries," said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital's Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. "As the energy transition accelerates, we are using our depth of industry knowledge to continually innovate our software to support sustainable energy operations."

The new Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights capabilities are currently included as part of Performance Intelligence, which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

Click on these links for more information about GE Digital's software solutions for the Power Generation and Oil & Gas industries.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachael Van Reen
GE Digital
[email protected]
America/New_York business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 14:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:14aPortland General Electric Prices Common Stock Offering
MT
10:08aGeneral Electric : GE Digital Software Now Offers Carbon Advice and Insights Designed for ..
PU
10:00aWells Fargo Adjusts General Electric Company's Price Target to $74 From $73, Reiterates..
MT
09:07aCurrent Chemicals Showcases Next-Generation Display Technology at Phosphors & Quantum D..
BU
08:53aDeutsche Bank Lowers General Electric Price Target to $89 From $92 After Mixed Q3 Resul..
MT
08:22aRBC Boosts Price Target on General Electric to $93 From $81, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
07:34aBoeing takes $2.8 billion hit in defense business, keeps cash flow goal
RE
03:59aStatement from GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp on the Passing of Former Secretary of Def..
AQ
03:53aGe announces third quarter 2022 results
AQ
10/25Industrial Giant GE Cuts FY22 EPS Guidance After Swing To Q3 Loss
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -227 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 195x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 79 765 M 79 765 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,00 $
Average target price 87,21 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.35%79 765
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.03%638 145
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.05%127 766
SIEMENS AG-27.14%87 613
3M COMPANY-33.29%65 500
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-18.65%63 742