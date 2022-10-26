General Electric : GE Digital Software Now Offers Carbon Advice and Insights Designed for Emissions Reduction in Thermal Generation Plants

Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights are now available within Performance Intelligence thermal monitoring software to give asset management recommendations designed to reduce plant emissions

Real-time and cumulative thermal monitoring and carbon production data allows plant operators to balance availability, efficiency, and emissions during the energy transition

SAN RAMON, Calif. - OCTOBER 26, 2022 - GE Digital, an energy software leader, has expanded its Performance Intelligence software with new Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights functionality. Using thermal performance data, these capabilities are designed to help power generators meet their power commitments and reduce carbon emissions.

The Carbon Reduction Advice capability offers actionable recommendations to improve equipment degradation issues that have a negative impact on plant capacity and economics, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions. As an example, the software may recommend the optimal timing for an offline water wash or inlet filter cleaning to ensure equipment runs more efficiently, burns less fuel, and therefore, produces fewer emissions.

Also available now, Carbon Data Insights will support Carbon Reduction Advice with actual fuel data and gas turbine configurations, enabling a more accurate calculation of CO2 tonnage versus traditional statistical estimations. Carbon Data Insights allows plant operators to monitor and report both daily real-time production and cumulative calculations of their emissions.

"Energy must be produced in the most efficient process possible, but that cannot be achieved without tools that provide real-time visibility into asset degradation and possess the analytics and intelligence to make the necessary improvements that ensure the most optimized asset performance," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group.

"GE Digital's Performance Intelligence software provides the visibility, diagnostics, reporting, and asset performance management tools that leverage digital twin models and performance analytics engineered to greatly improve asset health and reliability and maximize asset performance and efficiency," continued Resnick. "These insights are so critical to minimizing costs, reducing unscheduled downtime, and increasing the sustainability of the energy production process with features such as carbon data insights to help facilities save fuel and reduce emissions."

GE Digital's Performance Intelligence software is designed to more accurately detect equipment degradation issues and offers recommended actions at any part of the operating range, not just base load range. This is vital as thermal generation plants operate with increasing variability as more renewable generation is added to the grid.

"By expanding Performance Intelligence with Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights, GE Digital is helping our customers address the critical need to increase decarbonization efforts in hard-to-abate industries," said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital's Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. "As the energy transition accelerates, we are using our depth of industry knowledge to continually innovate our software to support sustainable energy operations."

The new Carbon Reduction Advice and Carbon Data Insights capabilities are currently included as part of Performance Intelligence, which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

