Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Digital's Autonomous Tuning Accelerates the Energy Transition with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

01/20/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • ​​​​Software reduces harmful emissions and fuel consumption with Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning enabled continuous tuning for gas turbines
  • Lower total cost of ownership, operational flexibility, and productivity can result in payback in under one year
  • Power Generation plants have realized carbon monoxide reduction by 14%, nitrous oxide emissions decreased by 10% - 14%; fuel and carbon dioxide reduction between 0.5 and 1 percent

SAN RAMON, Calif. - January 20, 2022 -- GE Digital today announced the introduction of software that ensures gas turbines operate with ideal combustion for reduced emissions and fuel consumption. Autonomous Tuning uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a machine learning (ML) Digital Twin model of a gas turbine to continuously find optimal flame temperatures and fuel splits to minimize emissions and acoustics. The on-premises software senses changes in ambient temperature, gas fuel properties, and degradation, and sends real-time automatic adjustments to the controls every two seconds.

Gas turbines require seasonal adjustment of flame temperatures and fuel splits, which is generally a manual process performed by an expert after an outage and may take a few days to complete. However, manual seasonal tuning is only efficient for the precise conditions in which it was completed and does not respond to changes in ambient temperature or fuel properties.

"With Autonomous Tuning, GE Digital has introduced a practical industrial example of the use of machine learning in closed loop supervisory control, and all running at the Edge," according to Joe Perino, Principal Analyst at LNS Research. "This is a real-world application of AI for decarbonization with tangible reductions in emissions and fuel for gas turbine operators. This, and other building block sub-systems, are a step toward autonomous operations."

The goal of Autonomous Tuning is to allow for tracking of the turbine's "sweet spot" (operational conditions with low acoustics and low emissions) in response to changes in environmental conditions, fuel properties, or physical degradation, and reduce the need for seasonal remapping. The software is applicable to any OEM gas turbine platform. The software is also fully bound by the turbine controls system's safety-critical programming - ensuring it cannot harm the turbine.

"Gas turbines are becoming increasingly critical as the world looks to produce energy from lower carbon sources," said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital's Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. "While they offer a better alternative to coal, they can be made more efficient with software. Digital solutions like Autonomous Tuning are no longer optional. The energy transition demands we employ every measure for efficiency."

Power generators who benefit the most from this software are located in highly regulated regions or with constrained emissions, such as Europe, the United States and Canada, or in any location that does not have consistent weather patterns. In addition, any site subject to fuel-quality variability issues or sites looking to reduce their Operations & Maintenance (O&M) cost by reducing manual tuning and fuel consumption will benefit. Power Generation plants have realized carbon monoxide reduction by 14%, nitrous oxide emissions decreased by 10% - 14%; and fuel and carbon dioxide reduction between 0.5 and 1 percent.

Customers will enjoy full-service deployment of the on premises solution and calibration of the software to run autonomously without plant personnel intervention.

Click on these links for more information about GE Digital's full suite of Power Generation and Oil & Gas software solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellie Holman
Product & Technology Communications
GE Digital
[email protected]
America/New_York business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's Autonomous Tuning Accelerates the Energy Transition with A..
PU
10:08aGE Aviation, SmartSky Networks and Mosaic ATM Address Advanced Air Mobility Safety; Con..
AQ
09:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq aims for rebound after entering correction territory
08:07aRBC Trims Price Target on General Electric to $125 From $130, Citing Ongoing Supply Cha..
MT
06:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare, Circle Health Group enter 10-year partnership deal to em..
PU
05:37aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford...
01/19RBC Capital Lowers Price Target for General Electric to $125 From $130, Maintains Outpe..
MT
01/19EXECUTIVE SPOTLIGHT : Scott Reese Will Lead GE Digital To Help Transform Industry, The Ene..
PU
01/19BACK TO THE FUTURE : DOE's Granholm Tours GE Research Lab To See The Energy Transition Unf..
PU
01/19Starbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 885 M - -
Net income 2021 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 148x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float -
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 100,62 $
Average target price 124,14 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.51%110 447
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.05%703 773
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.06%145 071
SIEMENS AG-5.46%131 360
3M COMPANY0.48%102 850
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.85%76 031