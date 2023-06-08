General Electric : GE Grid Solution's Gas-Insulated Substations (GIS) to support the world's largest green hydrogen plant in the Kingdom…

GE Grid Solutions has been awarded a contract with Larsen & Toubro for three 380 kV gas-insulated substations to evacuate wind and photovoltaic (PV) power

GE continues to provide technological solutions to help accelerate the energy transition

The switchgear design and breaker configuration from GE's Grid Solutions business will help ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply at the hydrogen plant

Paris, FRANCE - June 8, 2023 - Grid Solutions, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, was awarded a contract by Larsen & Toubro to supply 380 kV T155 gas-insulated substations (GIS) for the world's largest utility-scale hydrogen plant to be powered entirely by renewable energy (producing what is sometimes referred to as "green hydrogen"). The mega plant will be located in Oxagon, the planned smart city of Neom in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) aims to produce carbon-free hydrogen at the plant using solely wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day by the end of 2026.

GE's field-proven GIS design and the 1.5 breaker configuration will help ensure uninterrupted operation at the hydrogen plant and the wind and photovoltaic plants, which will produce captive energy for the plant. GE's switchgear will also support the primary grid by increasing power supply reliability.

"GE is proud to be part of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, the largest green hydrogen production facility in the world," said Philippe Piron, President and CEO of GE Grid Solutions. "We are committed to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining an optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030."

GE is responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of the installation and commissioning of the 92 bays of GIS for the plant. The equipment is being manufactured at Grid Solutions' site in Aix-Les-Bains, France.

"The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's transition towards a more sustainable and decarbonized future. We are excited about the innovative solutions we are delivering as part of this project that will help enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of green hydrogen to power homes, businesses, and industries," said Eric Chaussin, Power Transmission Leader at GE Grid Solutions.

Larsen & Toubro was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to build a 2.2 GWac PV solar plant, a 1.65 GW wind generation balance of plant, and a 400 MWh battery energy storage system under the power elements package. Larsen & Toubro will also build three 380 kV substations, 306 km of 380 kV overhead lines, and underground cables required for the Kingdom's electrical grid.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company is an equal owned joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM, and Air Products.

GE Grid Solutions and Larsen & Toubro have collaborated on several T&D projects in the past, including the successful installation and commissioning of a similar GIS model at another project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

