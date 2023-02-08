Advanced search
General Electric : GE Grid Solutions wins order to modernize 39 substations in Nepal

02/08/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The multi-million dollar contract was awarded to GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business by Nepal Electricity Authority and is funded by the Asian Development Bank
  • The project aims to strengthen Nepal's power transmission network to meet current and future demands, improve reliability and quality of supply, and reduce power transmission losses in the country
  • The project scope includes construction of Master Control Centers (MCCs) to be monitored by GE Digital Solutions

Paris, FRANCE - February 08, 2023: GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business (NYSE:GE) announced today it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to automate 39 substations of various ratings across Nepal, including construction of six Master Control Centers (MCCs). The MCCs will be monitored by GE Digital Solutions. The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project scope also includes retrofitting of relay panels and other electrical components in the substations. After the substations are automated, GE will connect the substations to Nepal's National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) to enable real-time monitoring of power transmitting through these substations.

"Our objective is to improve the reliability, efficiency, and financial sustainability of the electricity supply in Nepal. Modernization of these substations will help strengthen Nepal's power transmission network to meet current and future demands, improve reliability and quality of supply, and reduce losses. We are happy to award this contract to GE as part of this mission," said Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director, NEA.

Johan Bindele, Grid Systems Integration Business Leader for GE Grid Solutions said: "The grid today integrates energy from multiple directions and sources. Intelligent controls are needed to ensure the smooth functioning of the grid and to manage the increase in power capacity .The modernization of these substations will significantly improve the quality of power transmission in Nepal.

Following years of chronic electricity shortages during Nepal's dry winter months, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has significantly improved the country's power generation capacity in recent years. However, the transmission system continues to need strengthening to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted supply of power from generating locations to the load centers. In 2016, the Nepal's government initiated plans to install an additional 10,000 MW of generation capacity over the next 10 years and export the excess electricity to neighboring countries. These plans demanded the immediate upgrade and expansion of the country's transmission systems.

###

About GE's Grid Solutions
Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 12,000 employees. We provide power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. For more about GE Grid Solutions, visit https://www.gegridsolutions.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anshul Madaan
External Communications, Asia Pacific
GE Renewable Energy
+91 877880468
[email protected]Allison J. Cohen
Grid Solutions, External Communications Manager
GE Renewable Energy
+972 54 7299742
[email protected] business unit

Attachments

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
