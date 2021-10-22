Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
General Electric : GE Healthcare Advances Precision Radiation Therapy Solutions with New Products, Partners and Solutions at #ASTRO21

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. We are committed to fostering an inclusive culture of respect, transparency, and unyielding integrity.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Advances Precision Radiation Therapy Solutions with New P..
PU
09:04aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and AerCap Obtain All Required Regulatory Clearances for GECAS Trans..
PU
03:55aAERCAP N : Holdings Units Price $21 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
10/21AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : Announces Pricing of $21 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Seni..
PR
10/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : Remote Operations Command Center from GE Digital Provides 360 View of P..
PU
10/20MAKE IT BIG : GE Plant That Builds Football-Field-Long Wind Turbine Blades To Expand Produ..
PU
10/19Workers face job losses as vaccine mandates kick in
RE
10/19GE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. workers
RE
10/19General electric says all u.s. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical ..
RE
10/19General electric says the company is complying with u.s. executive order which requires..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 434 M - -
Net income 2021 1 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 504x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,15 $
Average target price 116,51 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.39%113 217
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.11%649 281
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.5.56%155 008
SIEMENS AG17.92%128 823
3M COMPANY4.19%105 382
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.13%70 720