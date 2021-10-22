General Electric : GE Healthcare Advances Precision Radiation Therapy Solutions with New Products, Partners and Solutions at #ASTRO21

As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. We are committed to fostering an inclusive culture of respect, transparency, and unyielding integrity.
Disclaimer
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:11 UTC.