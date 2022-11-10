Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
83.15 USD   -1.01%
General Electric : GE Healthcare Joins White House Pledge to Decarbonize the Health Care Sector

11/10/2022 | 08:49am EST
Chicago, US - November 10, 2022 - GE Healthcare has joined the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House in the pledge to decarbonize the health care sector and make health care facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change. An affirmation of its climate goals, the pledge reinforces GE Healthcare's commitment to reducing organizational emissions by 50%, against a 2019 baseline, by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Currently, the health care sector accounts for 8.5% of U.S. emissions[1]. The emissions arise directly from health care facilities and indirectly from the supply chain. Studies also show that climate change can have a direct impact on people's health, and increase the number of injuries, illnesses, and deaths[2].

The HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, developed the White House/HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge to help focus industry response to climate challenges. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, signatories also commit to producing detailed plans to prepare their facilities for both chronic and acute catastrophic climate impacts.

"The connection between a healthy planet and healthy lives is clear," said Kelvin Sanborn, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Program Leader at GE Healthcare. "With over two billion exams conducted every year using GE Healthcare equipment, we have a responsibility to intensify our actions to further reduce our emissions. Climate action is an integral part of our mission to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in the U.S. and beyond."

GE Healthcare has set out and begun implementing a strategy around three pillars: facility footprint reductions, fleet electrification, and renewable energy. In 2021, GE Healthcare achieved a 7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions against a 2019 baseline. The company has also signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the SBTi gives companies a framework for defining climate targets with the long-term goal of achieving net zero emissions.

###

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Pernilla Mello

[email protected]

+447766440153

[1] Yale Insights. Uncovering Healthcare's Hidden Climate Impact. June 30, 2021. Available here: https://insights.som.yale.edu/insights/uncovering-healthcares-hidden-climate-impact

[2] Health Affairs. Health Risks Due To Climate Change: Inequity In Causes And Consequences. December 2020. Available here: https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.01125

business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
