  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
General Electric : GE Healthcare update on iodinated contrast media

06/14/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
June 14, 2022

GE Healthcare's Shanghai facility has been operating at 100% production capacity since Wednesday June 8, following the easing of local COVID restrictions. We continue to keep our customers informed as supply recovers.

June 2, 2022

GE Healthcare expects production capacity from its Shanghai facility to be close to 100% starting next week (Monday 6 June), following the easing of local COVID restrictions. This will enable us to restabilize our global supply of iodinated contrast media. We will continue to work with impacted customers to help them plan several weeks ahead as supply progressively recovers.

May 23, 2022

GE Healthcare continues to experience temporary supply disruption for its iodinated contrast media products. After having to close our Shanghai manufacturing facility for several weeks due to local COVID policies, we have been able to reopen and are utilizing our other global plants wherever we can.

Our priority is delivering for our customers and their patients, and we are working around the clock to expand production and return to full capacity as soon as possible and in line with local authorities.

The company expects continued improvement over the coming weeks as a result of its actions to expand capacity, which include:

  • Working with local authorities to enable increasing numbers of operators to return back to the plant in line with COVID protocols. The impacted facility had increased production output from 0% of capacity when the plant was closed to 60% by May 21, 2022. GE Healthcare expects the plant to be producing at 75% in the next two weeks;
  • Expanding production at its Cork, Ireland manufacturing plant;
  • Accelerating product deliveries by switching logistics routes where possible from sea to air from both Shanghai and Cork; and
  • Optimizing production to focus on three main product variations.

In a recent update, GE Healthcare shared how the situation is evolving daily and that the company is working closely with impacted customers to help them plan.

Customer Service, Sales and Medical Affairs teams are available to answer any questions.

For customer inquiries

  • Contact your local GE Healthcare Pharmaceutical Diagnostics Account Manager or Customer Service team

For media inquiries

  • David Morris, [email protected] Location/Timezone: Europe/London. Mobile: +44 7920591370
  • Jennifer Fox, [email protected] Location/Timezone. U.S./Central. Mobile: +1 414 530 3027

For investor inquiries

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see https://www.ge.com/investorrelations/important-forward-looking-statement-information as well as GE's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 18:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
