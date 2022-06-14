General Electric : GE Healthcare update on iodinated contrast media

June 14, 2022

GE Healthcare's Shanghai facility has been operating at 100% production capacity since Wednesday June 8, following the easing of local COVID restrictions. We continue to keep our customers informed as supply recovers.

June 2, 2022

GE Healthcare expects production capacity from its Shanghai facility to be close to 100% starting next week (Monday 6 June), following the easing of local COVID restrictions. This will enable us to restabilize our global supply of iodinated contrast media. We will continue to work with impacted customers to help them plan several weeks ahead as supply progressively recovers.

May 23, 2022

GE Healthcare continues to experience temporary supply disruption for its iodinated contrast media products. After having to close our Shanghai manufacturing facility for several weeks due to local COVID policies, we have been able to reopen and are utilizing our other global plants wherever we can.

Our priority is delivering for our customers and their patients, and we are working around the clock to expand production and return to full capacity as soon as possible and in line with local authorities.

The company expects continued improvement over the coming weeks as a result of its actions to expand capacity, which include:

Working with local authorities to enable increasing numbers of operators to return back to the plant in line with COVID protocols. The impacted facility had increased production output from 0% of capacity when the plant was closed to 60% by May 21, 2022. GE Healthcare expects the plant to be producing at 75% in the next two weeks;

Expanding production at its Cork, Ireland manufacturing plant;

Accelerating product deliveries by switching logistics routes where possible from sea to air from both Shanghai and Cork; and

Optimizing production to focus on three main product variations.

In a recent update, GE Healthcare shared how the situation is evolving daily and that the company is working closely with impacted customers to help them plan.

