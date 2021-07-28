General Electric : GE Hitachi Awarded Long-Term Outage Services Contract by Leibstadt Nuclear Power Plant

WILMINGTON, NC-July 28, 2021-The Leibstadt Nuclear Power Plant (KKL) has awarded a long-term contract extension to GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) to provide outage services for the plant in Leibstadt, Switzerland.

'We have supported KKL with outage and inspection services since it went into operation in 1984 and we are proud to continue this strong working relationship,' said John Mackleer, Senior Vice President, Field Services for GEH.

Under the extension, which runs through 2030, GEH will continue to provide a full portfolio of outage and inspection services for the 1,275 Mw boiling water reactor, the most powerful nuclear power plant in Switzerland.

KKL generates enough carbon-free energy to supply two million Swiss households and represents approximately 15 percent of Swiss energy production.

About GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is a world-leading provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services. Established in 2007, GEH is a global nuclear alliance created by GE and Hitachi to serve the global nuclear industry. The nuclear alliance executes a single, strategic vision to create a broader portfolio of solutions, expanding its capabilities for new reactor and service opportunities. The alliance offers customers around the world the technological leadership required to effectively enhance reactor performance, power output and safety. Follow GEH on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon AllenGE Hitachi Nuclear Energy+1-910-819-2581