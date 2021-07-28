Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696041033

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

General Electric : GE Hitachi Awarded Long-Term Outage Services Contract by Leibstadt Nuclear Power Plant

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
WILMINGTON, NC-July 28, 2021-The Leibstadt Nuclear Power Plant (KKL) has awarded a long-term contract extension to GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) to provide outage services for the plant in Leibstadt, Switzerland.

'We have supported KKL with outage and inspection services since it went into operation in 1984 and we are proud to continue this strong working relationship,' said John Mackleer, Senior Vice President, Field Services for GEH.

Under the extension, which runs through 2030, GEH will continue to provide a full portfolio of outage and inspection services for the 1,275 Mw boiling water reactor, the most powerful nuclear power plant in Switzerland.

KKL generates enough carbon-free energy to supply two million Swiss households and represents approximately 15 percent of Swiss energy production.

About GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is a world-leading provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services. Established in 2007, GEH is a global nuclear alliance created by GE and Hitachi to serve the global nuclear industry. The nuclear alliance executes a single, strategic vision to create a broader portfolio of solutions, expanding its capabilities for new reactor and service opportunities. The alliance offers customers around the world the technological leadership required to effectively enhance reactor performance, power output and safety. Follow GEH on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon Allen
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
+1-910-819-2581
[email protected] business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 856 M - -
Net income 2021 1 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 187x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Average target price 14,53 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.11%114 859
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.42%641 892
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.30%159 040
SIEMENS AG13.36%125 961
3M COMPANY14.69%116 000
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.70%71 936