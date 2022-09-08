General Electric : GE Hitachi and Sheffield Forgemasters Agree to Collaborate in Support of Potential UK Deployment of BWRX-300 Small…

SHEFFIELD, South Yorkshire-September 8, 2022-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) and Sheffield Forgemasters have agreed to cooperate in support of the potential deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) in the U.K.

Through a memorandum of understanding GEH and Sheffield Forgemasters agree to discuss how the Sheffield-based company's existing and future capabilities could help meet the potential demands of BWRX-300 deployment.

"As the U.K. government aims to expand nuclear power capacity to 25 percent of the nation's electricity needs, we are pleased to be working with an industry leader like Sheffield Forgemasters to discuss a potential supply agreement for forgings in support of the deployment of BWRX-300 SMRs," said Sean Sexstone, Executive Vice President, Advanced Nuclear, GEH. "We will also look at how Sheffield Forgemasters' unique capabilities can help meet the growing global interest in the BWRX-300."

"SMRs have the potential to become a standard for civil nuclear power generation and as an emerging technology, our long track record of supplying nuclear grade components brings a wealth of technical forging experience to the market," said David Bond, CEO, Sheffield Forgemasters. "Sheffield Forgemasters is undergoing a transformation to Industry 4.0 manufacturing technologies, the centre-piece of which is our investment of up to £400m over ten years, to replace the company's defence-critical assets. We look forward to working with GEH to explore the possibilities of becoming a UK supply chain partner in the delivery of complex nuclear grade forgings into the commercial BWRX-300 SMR build programme."

Advanced nuclear technologies like the BWRX-300 are a key pillar of GE's energy transition leadership. In addition to helping customers achieve carbon-emission goals, the BWRX-300 has been designed to achieve construction and operating costs that are substantially lower than traditional nuclear power generation technologies. Specifically, the BWRX-300 leverages a unique combination of a new, patented safety breakthrough, proven components, the licensing basis of the U.S. NRC-certified ESBWR and an existing, licensed fuel design. This unique combination positions GEH to deliver an innovative, carbon-free baseload power generation source this decade.

About GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is a world-leading provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services. Established in 2007, GEH is a global nuclear alliance created by GE and Hitachi to serve the global nuclear industry. The nuclear alliance executes a single, strategic vision to create a broader portfolio of solutions, expanding its capabilities for new reactor and service opportunities. The alliance offers customers around the world the technological leadership required to effectively enhance reactor performance, power output and safety. Follow GEH on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sheffield Forgemasters

Casting and Forging solutions for the World's most complex engineering challenges. Sheffield Forgemasters specialises in the design and manufacture of high integrity forgings and castings offering end-to-end manufacture for steel production from a single site in the UK. Global markets served include Defence, Marine, Civil Nuclear, Steel Processing, Offshore, Renewables, Power Generation, High Pressure Reactors, Steel Plant and Ingot & Bar. The company also offers design, project management, steel melting, forging, casting, machining, testing and delivery. In addition, a number of specialist services are available onsite and through an extensive supplier network. Some of the largest bespoke engineered steel products in the world are produced at the Brightside Lane facility with capacity for castings of up to 350 tonnes and forgings of up to 200 tonnes finished weight.

