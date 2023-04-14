Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
94.30 USD   +0.21%
06:16aGeneral Electric : GE Power Conversion commissions shore power system converters for ships at the Port of Brest
PU
04/13GE Secures 7HA Combined Cycle Gas Equipment Order from ENEVA to Support Grid Reliability and Energy Transition in Brazil
AQ
04/13UBS Raises Price Target on General Electric to $109 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Power Conversion commissions shore power system converters for ships at the Port of Brest

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The Shore Power System can help to reduce ports' carbon and noise emissions, enabling visiting ships to connect to the port's electrical power and turn their engines off in port
  • GE's Power Conversion business provides system paralleling capability so that the power supplies can flex for different ships' needs, sharing available power where and when it's needed

At the busy port of Brest in France, the Brest ESID (the Defence Infrastructure Service Establishment) installed a unique Shore Power System equipped with GE Power Conversion's converters. It is now up and running, delivering critical electric power to ships when they are in port. This equipment helps to reduce the port's carbon and noise emissions. Shore power supply tests, conducted in partnership with Cegelec Portes de Bretagne, a company in the VINCI Energies group, have recently been successfully completed as part of the installation and commissioning process, to provide a fully functional shore power supply system.

With its dynamic power management capability, GE Power Conversion's system is particularly adaptive. The conversion systems can be reconfigured automatically according to the needs of different ships berthed in port, without interruption to electrical power supply. For example, if a dock needs to draw more power than its allocated converter's capacity, another converter automatically connects to ensure continuity of service. This feature gives the Shore Power System extraordinary flexibility, protection and safety. The rapid reconfigurability results in very high-power supply availability, making it possible to supply the most demanding systems with electricity.

Some large ships are like floating cities with significant energy needs that are essential to a whole range of facilities, even when they are docked. The quality and stability of the power supply are critical because ports clearly don't want unscheduled downtime for repairs or maintenance when ships are making port calls.

GE's solution includes power conversion and control systems, which are key to the user experience. Cegelec Portes de Bretagne ensured the coordination of the electrical installation and supervisory system on the project.

Eric Cotelle, President of GE Energy Power Conversion France, said: "Port power and energy management provide high electrical power availability to the port's ship customers. The technologies embedded in our converters also help to ensure the high reliability, durability, and long life of the Shore Power System, which is critical for installations that will need to operate for several decades."

Used for more than 20 years on cruise ships and on port Shore Power Systems, press-pack power electronic technology has proven its reliability. Shore power applications have very specific demands, including the ability to accommodate repeat, frequent cycles of connection and disconnection from shore to ship, so converters-especially semiconductors-must be extremely robust. The GE technology also makes it possible to provide "hot redundancy", enabling instant correction if an issue is detected, which offers even higher power supply availability.

------------------------------------------------------------

About GE Power Conversion

GE Power Conversion, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electric transformation of the world's energy infrastructure. Designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that help improve the efficiency and decarbonization of energy-intense processes and systems, helping to accelerate the energy transition across marine, energy and industrial applications. GE Power Conversion is at the heart of electrifying tomorrow's energy. www.gepowerconversion.com

About GE

GE Power Conversion, part of GE Vernova, applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electric transformation of the world's energy infrastructure. Designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that help improve the efficiency and decarbonization of energy-intense processes and systems, helping to accelerate the energy transition across marine, energy and industrial applications. GE Power Conversion is at the heart of electrifying tomorrow's energy.

For more information, contact us

business unit

Attachments

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:16aGeneral Electric : GE Power Conversion commissions shore power system converters for ships..
PU
04/13GE Secures 7HA Combined Cycle Gas Equipment Order from ENEVA to Support Grid Reliabili..
AQ
04/13UBS Raises Price Target on General Electric to $109 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13Airlines, repair shops in N. America eye used, generic parts to keep aircraft flying
RE
04/12RBC Lifts Price Target on General Electric to $104 From $100, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/12GE Power Conversion to partner with Keppel Shipyard for delivery of electrical modules ..
AQ
04/11General Electric : GE Power Conversion to partner with Keppel Shipyard for delivery of ele..
PU
04/11General Electric : GE Announces Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Order from UCED Group to Suppor..
PU
04/10Citigroup Adjusts General Electric's Price Target to $109 From $93, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.03% in Third Week of Gains
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 809 M - -
Net income 2023 1 983 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 94,30 $
Average target price 103,45 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.56%102 814
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.16%702 555
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.59%130 411
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.96%70 484
3M COMPANY-11.48%58 538
HITACHI, LTD.9.18%51 724
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer