General Electric : GE Renewable Energy and OX2 strengthen their partnership in Sweden

GE Renewable Energy selected by OX2 to supply 24 Cypress onshore wind turbine units to the 146 MW Klevberget wind farm project

Paris, March 29, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by OX2 as the supplier for the 146 MW Klevberget wind farm, located in Ånge, Sweden. The project, which will use 24 turbines from GE's Cypress onshore wind platform, represents GE's fifth Cypress project with OX2 and includes a 35-year full-service contract.

The Swedish wind farm will operate the Cypress turbines at 6.1 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will commence in Q2 2023 and the turbines are scheduled to be fully commissioned and operational in the second half of 2023.

Gilan Sabatier, GE's Chief Commercial Officer for Onshore Wind International, commented: "OX2 is one of the biggest developers of wind farms in the Nordic region, and we are thrilled they've selected our most powerful onshore wind turbine for this fifth wind farm. In partnership with OX2, we will deliver even more affordable and sustainable renewable energy to Sweden, helping the country to reach its ambitious decarbonization targets."

Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2 said: "We are very pleased to start the construction of the Klevberget wind farm that will contribute a considerable amount of renewable energy in Sweden. The turbines as well as the long-term commitment from GE is an important part of realizing this project."

The Cypress platform includes wind turbines with 158- and 164-meter rotor diameters, various hub heights, and power ratings between 4.8 and 6.1 MW. It is equipped with both single piece and jointed blade variants, improving logistics and offering increased output from hard-to-reach sites. Since its introduction, GE Renewable Energy has received more than 7 GW of orders for its Cypress turbines in multiple countries around the world.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons. Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.

About OX2

OX2 develops, builds and manages renewable power generation. OX2 has taken a leading position in large-scale onshore wind power over the past 15 years, having generated more than 2 GW of wind power in the Nordic region. By constantly increasing access to renewable energy, OX2 is promoting the transition towards a more sustainable future. OX2 has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, Lithuania and France. Its head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 has sales revenues of approx. EUR 470 million. For more information, please visit: www.ox2.com

