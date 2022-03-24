General Electric : GE Renewable Energy awarded contract by SPIC Brasil for São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant modernization

Located in the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás in Brazil, São Simão hydroelectric plant has 1,710 MW of installed capacity, enough to supply 6 million homes

Scope of the project includes six generating units and auxiliary systems of the hydroelectric plant.

Execution of the project will require components and services from other companies, generating opportunities for the hydroelectric sector's supply chain inside and outside Brazil

Paris, March 24, 2022 - GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division signed a contract with SPIC Brasil to lead the full modernization project of São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant's generating units and auxiliary services. Located in Minas Gerais and Goiás, between the municipalities of Santa Vitória (MG) and São Simão (GO), the plant has six generating units, that deliver up to 1,710 MW, enough energy to supply 6 million homes.

The scope includes the supply of equipment for the turbines, generators, and auxiliary systems, besides the engineering project and integration, assembly and commissioning of the six generating units of São Simão. In addition to the work to be performed by GE's Hydro division, the project will be supported by Powerchina. This company, which is part of the consortium led by GE to execute the project, is responsible for the supply of electrical and mechanical BOP (Balance of Plant) systems, DCS (Digital Control System) and hydromechanics.

"We know that the modernization of hydroelectric plants, the main source of clean and renewable energy in Brazil for decades, is essential to accelerate the energy transition. With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to support the generation of clean, affordable, and reliable energy for millions of Brazilians. Our teams work to optimize the operations of the plants and improve their availability for our customers, so that they can make the most of their assets and the resources available to meet the demand for electricity in the country," says Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division.

"The modernization prepares São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant for the future, reinforcing the efficiency and reliability of our main renewable energy generation asset in the country, which is being equipped with the most advanced technology. The plant is located in an important and strategic region of electric-energy flow, being an important source for the national energy generation system", said Adriana Waltrick, CEO of SPIC Brasil.

The execution of the project is expected to be completed in nine years, covering the entire cycle of engineering, development, integration, supply, assembly, and commissioning. The stages of component acquisition and equipment manufacturing will take place at GE Renewable Energy's unit in Taubaté (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and in partnership with other suppliers, which creates opportunities for other companies operating in the hydroelectric industry and a positive impact for the sector's supply chain in Brazil and outside the country.

The final phase of the project which will be carried out by experts from GE Renewable Energy, includes the assembly, installation and testing of the equipment.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to providing and maintaining an installed base of renewable resources, including the water source, which in Brazil corresponds to more than 60% of the electric matrix. With technology and innovation, the company works in partnership with its customers to optimize the use of available resources, improve assets availability and contribute to reducing the cost of renewable energy, making operations more competitive, while helping accelerate the energy transition worldwide.

###

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.

About SPIC Brasil

SPIC Brasil is a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation of China (SPIC), a global power generation and related projects company. In Brazil, this translates into the union between the experience and financial power of a large Chinese group and the Australian pioneering spirit of more than 20 years of experience in renewable energy. Currently, SPIC Brasil operates the São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant, on the border between the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás, two wind farms in Paraíba and has a stake in the largest natural gas complex in Latin America, the GNA complex in Rio de Janeiro. It employs more than 200 employees located in São Paulo (SP), Natal (RN), São Simão (GO) and Mataraca (PB). China's SPIC has total assets of over US$200 billion with a total installed capacity of over 186 GW. It has more than 130 thousand employees in the 46 countries where it is present. For more information, access the SPIC Brasil Annual Report available on the website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim BrownCommunications, AmericasGE Renewable Energy+1 302 509 9352Danielle Abade BritoCommunications, Latin AmericaGE Renewable Energy+55 11 96855 0539Paula ResendeWeber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil+55 41 99867-8317João Mauro UchôaWeber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil+55 11 99865-4053Joelma AmaralWeber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil+55 11 98335-0082