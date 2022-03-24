Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Renewable Energy awarded contract by SPIC Brasil for São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant modernization

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Located in the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás in Brazil, São Simão hydroelectric plant has 1,710 MW of installed capacity, enough to supply 6 million homes
  • Scope of the project includes six generating units and auxiliary systems of the hydroelectric plant.
  • Execution of the project will require components and services from other companies, generating opportunities for the hydroelectric sector's supply chain inside and outside Brazil

Paris, March 24, 2022 - GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division signed a contract with SPIC Brasil to lead the full modernization project of São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant's generating units and auxiliary services. Located in Minas Gerais and Goiás, between the municipalities of Santa Vitória (MG) and São Simão (GO), the plant has six generating units, that deliver up to 1,710 MW, enough energy to supply 6 million homes.

The scope includes the supply of equipment for the turbines, generators, and auxiliary systems, besides the engineering project and integration, assembly and commissioning of the six generating units of São Simão. In addition to the work to be performed by GE's Hydro division, the project will be supported by Powerchina. This company, which is part of the consortium led by GE to execute the project, is responsible for the supply of electrical and mechanical BOP (Balance of Plant) systems, DCS (Digital Control System) and hydromechanics.

"We know that the modernization of hydroelectric plants, the main source of clean and renewable energy in Brazil for decades, is essential to accelerate the energy transition. With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to support the generation of clean, affordable, and reliable energy for millions of Brazilians. Our teams work to optimize the operations of the plants and improve their availability for our customers, so that they can make the most of their assets and the resources available to meet the demand for electricity in the country," says Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division.

"The modernization prepares São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant for the future, reinforcing the efficiency and reliability of our main renewable energy generation asset in the country, which is being equipped with the most advanced technology. The plant is located in an important and strategic region of electric-energy flow, being an important source for the national energy generation system", said Adriana Waltrick, CEO of SPIC Brasil.

The execution of the project is expected to be completed in nine years, covering the entire cycle of engineering, development, integration, supply, assembly, and commissioning. The stages of component acquisition and equipment manufacturing will take place at GE Renewable Energy's unit in Taubaté (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and in partnership with other suppliers, which creates opportunities for other companies operating in the hydroelectric industry and a positive impact for the sector's supply chain in Brazil and outside the country.

The final phase of the project which will be carried out by experts from GE Renewable Energy, includes the assembly, installation and testing of the equipment.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to providing and maintaining an installed base of renewable resources, including the water source, which in Brazil corresponds to more than 60% of the electric matrix. With technology and innovation, the company works in partnership with its customers to optimize the use of available resources, improve assets availability and contribute to reducing the cost of renewable energy, making operations more competitive, while helping accelerate the energy transition worldwide.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.

About SPIC Brasil
SPIC Brasil is a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation of China (SPIC), a global power generation and related projects company. In Brazil, this translates into the union between the experience and financial power of a large Chinese group and the Australian pioneering spirit of more than 20 years of experience in renewable energy. Currently, SPIC Brasil operates the São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant, on the border between the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás, two wind farms in Paraíba and has a stake in the largest natural gas complex in Latin America, the GNA complex in Rio de Janeiro. It employs more than 200 employees located in São Paulo (SP), Natal (RN), São Simão (GO) and Mataraca (PB). China's SPIC has total assets of over US$200 billion with a total installed capacity of over 186 GW. It has more than 130 thousand employees in the 46 countries where it is present. For more information, access the SPIC Brasil Annual Report available on the website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Brown
Communications, Americas
GE Renewable Energy
+1 302 509 9352
[email protected]Danielle Abade Brito
Communications, Latin America
GE Renewable Energy
+55 11 96855 0539
[email protected]Paula Resende
Weber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil
+55 41 99867-8317
[email protected]João Mauro Uchôa
Weber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil
+55 11 99865-4053
[email protected]Joelma Amaral
Weber Shandwick, for SPIC Brasil
+55 11 98335-0082
[email protected] business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:09aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy awarded contract by SPIC Brasil for São Simão Hydro..
PU
03/23PRAIRIE POWER : In Oklahoma, One of the World's Largest Wind Farms Just Began Spinning
PU
03/23INHERIT THE WIND : In Oklahoma, One of the World's Largest Wind Farms Just Began Spinning
PU
03/23INHERIT THE WIND : In Oklahoma, One of the Largest Wind Farms In The World Just Began Spin..
PU
03/23GE Secures Combined Cycle Power Plant Equipment Order for Generadora Gatún in Panama
AQ
03/22BP-Equinor JV Picks GE Consortium for NY Offshore Wind Farm Contract
MT
03/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's iFIX Improves Productivity and Process Control with Indust..
PU
03/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Global campaign will highlight hydropower's role in achieving net zero ..
PU
03/22General Electric-Bond JV Wins Supply Contract for Equinor, BP's Wind Power Project in N..
MT
03/22 GE-BOND Consortium Awarded Landmark Contract to Build High-Voltage Electrical Systems ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 143 M - -
Net income 2022 3 833 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 93,70 $
Average target price 115,91 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.82%103 234
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.78%769 037
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.76%131 846
SIEMENS AG-14.20%115 380
3M COMPANY-16.86%84 340
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.17%65 511