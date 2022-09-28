Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
64.47 USD   +0.19%
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy awarded contract for maintenance of Belo Monte hydropower plants
PU
GE Renewable Energy Receives New Orders For Onshore Wind Turbines In India
MT
Libertine Replaces General Electric With Hyliion on Master Consultancy Services Agreement
MT
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy awarded contract for maintenance of Belo Monte hydropower plants

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
  • GE, which has already supplied some of the equipment for the Belo Monte power plants, will now be responsible for the scheduled and routine maintenance of these plants over the next five years
  • GE will maintain a total of 24 power generating units at the project, which is located on the Xingu River
  • Belo Monte project has an installed capacity of more than 11 GW - enough electricity to supply 60 million people with clean energy

São Paulo, September 28, 2022 - GE Renewable Energy's hydropower business has signed a five-year contract with Norte Energia covering the full scope of routine, planned and corrective maintenance of the Belo Monte hydropower plant (11 GW) and its complementary powerhouse (Pimental - 233 MW). The amount of energy generated by the Belo Monte project is sufficient to meet the electricity needs of 60 million people.

GE Renewable Energy was previously selected to supply equipment and solutions for the construction and installation of the plants. The contract covers all maintenance work for a total of 24 power generation units. Eighteen of them are located at Belo Monte and another six are at the complementary Pimental powerhouse, located just a few kilometers from the main Belo Monte hydropower plant.

"GE's experience in the maintenance of large-scale assets, our digital technologies and services, and the fact that we are also a manufacturer put us in a unique position to add value on this important project. We were the only company that could combine the expertise in manufacturing the assets with a corresponding digital offering," says Pascal Radue, CEO of GE Renewable Energy's hydro division. He adds, "The five-year contract with Norte Energia for the maintenance of the Belo Monte project's assets highlights, above all, our experience and knowledge in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of hydropower plants, acquired in more than 20 years as a provider of O&M services in Brazil."

The Belo Monte power plant is the largest hydropower plant in Brazil and the fourth largest in the world. Ensuring the proper maintenance of the Belo Monte project will help make the best use of its assets and resources to generate clean, affordable and reliable energy for millions of Brazilians. To execute the contract, GE Renewable Energy will assemble a team of professionals with expertise in mechanical, electrical, planning, health and safety, administration, and project management.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to providing and maintaining an installed base of renewable resources, including hydropower, which accounts for more than 60% of the electric grid in Brazil. Working with its customers, GE Renewable Energy is helping to reduce the cost of renewable energy and increase its competitiveness, while accelerating the energy transition worldwide.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Brown
Communications, Americas
GE Renewable Energy
+1 302 509 9352
[email protected] business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
