    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
03/02/2023
84.14 USD   -0.67%
05:18aGeneral Electric : GE Renewable Energy continues to add wind power to Lithuania
PU
02/28RBC Raises Price Target on General Electric to $93 From $87 Ahead of Analyst Meeting, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/27GENERAL ELECTRIC CO Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy continues to add wind power to Lithuania

03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
  • GE Renewable Energy selected by Inikti to supply four onshore wind turbines for the Otada wind farm
  • GE enjoys a growing position in Lithuania with an installed onshore wind capacity of close to 500 MW

Paris, March 2, 2023 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Inikti as the supplier for the Otada wind farm in Lithuania, located near Sakiai city in the south west of the country. With this 18 MW project, GE's total installed onshore wind capacity in Lithuania will reach close to 500 MW by the end of 2023.

The developer and investor of the wind farm - Inikti - will operate four GE turbines at 5.5 MW derated at 4.5 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m. All turbines will be erected on a 151m tower. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will take place in Q3 2023.

Gilan Sabatier, GE's Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, commented: "We're delighted to start a partnership with Inikti, and we are thrilled they've selected our technology. We are also very proud to keep contributing to the energy transition in Lithuania, a country which is one of the most attractive countries in Europe in terms of wind energy potential."

"We are thrilled to have chosen the partner with one of the most modern and high-performance wind turbines in the market. We hope that the beginning of our cooperation with GE will open up more opportunities for both companies, not only as a customer, but also as an installation and service provider", said Aivaras Stumbras, CEO of Inikti.

According to the Lithuanian wind power association, LVEA, Lithuania reached an installed capacity of 668 MW of wind power in the country in 2021 and is now approaching the 800 MW mark. While the country set an ambitious target of 7 GW of installed capacity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

GE's most powerful onshore wind platform includes turbines with power ratings between 4.8 and 6.1 MW, 158- and 164-meter rotor diameters, and various hub heights. Since the introduction of the 4.8-6.1 onshore wind fleet in 2017, GE Renewable Energy has received nearly 9 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a nearly $13 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With around 36,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on twitter.com/GErenewables

About Inikti
In more than 10 years of operation, INIKTI has dismantled, assembled and ensured maintenance of nearly 200 wind turbines across Europe. The total capacity of projects that INIKTI has been involved in developing, from greenfield, obtaining construction permits to fully completing, is more than 850 MW, numbers expected to reach 2 GW by 2030. In 2021, companies revenue more than doubled from the previous year, exceeding 5.68 million Eur. INIKTI currently has 65 employees. The company will continue to offer reliable full-service solutions and strive for excellence and growth in all sectors of the Wind energy market. Follow us at www.inikti.com, on www.linkedin.com/company/inikti-wind/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Antoine Balas
Onshore Wind International, Communications Leader
GE Renewable Energy
+33 6 89 69 41 10
[email protected]Andrius Palinavičius
Head of Communication
Inikti
+370 655 06570
[email protected] business unit tags

Attachments

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
