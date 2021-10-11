General Electric : GE Renewable Energy receives turbine supply order for Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm

Milestone follows Vineyard Wind's recent financial close for the project and earlier selection of GE as the preferred turbine supplier

GE Renewable Energy to supply 62 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines for Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the US

800 MW offshore wind farm will power the equivalent of 400,000 US homes and businesses

Boston, October 11, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has received an order1 in September from Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, to supply Haliade-X turbines for Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the US.

GE was announced as the preferred turbine supplier for the project in December of 2020. Vineyard Wind 1 recently became the first offshore wind farm in the US to achieve a financial close, which enabled Vineyard Wind and GE to achieve this latest contractual milestone.

The project will be installed 15 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and will feature 62 units of the Haliade-X 13 MW turbine, the most powerful offshore wind turbine built in the world today. With energy generation expected to start in 2023, the project will provide cost-competitive electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind, GE Renewable Energy, said: "We're pleased to supply the first utility-scale offshore installation in the US, increasing the potential of the turbine to generate more power for our customer. Our Haliade-X technology combined with our innovative digital capabilities means GE is well positioned to support the growth of offshore wind in the US and globally."

"After achieving financial close last month, we are now at the point when this industry is no longer just talking about opportunity but delivering it," said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen. "With the order now placed for GE's Haliade-X turbines, we are setting the stage for a new industry, one that will create jobs, save ratepayers more than $1 billion and contribute greatly to a reduction in carbon pollution."

GE's Haliade-X prototype operating in the Netherlands is the most powerful offshore wind turbine built today and received its official type certification from DNV GL in early 2021.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

1. The order was received and booked in GE's fiscal third quarter.

###

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business that combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable, and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

About Vineyard Wind

Vineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company seeking to build the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the US, to be located 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is 50 percent owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50 percent by Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). For more information, visit www.vineyardwind.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim BrownCommunications, AmericasGE Renewable Energy+1 302 509 9352