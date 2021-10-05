Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy's Haliade-X prototype starts operating at 14 MW

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
  • GE's Haliade-X prototype is now running at 14 MW
  • The Haliade-X 14 MW can produce up to 74 GWh* of gross annual energy production and is an uprated version of the Haliade-X 13 MW
  • GE Renewable Energy was the first industry player to start operating an offshore wind turbine in the 12 MW and above category back in November 2019

Paris, October 5, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that its Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam, a port city in the Netherlands, has started operating at 14 MW. With this new milestone, GE Renewable Energy becomes the first industry player to operate a turbine at this power output.

The Haliade-X 14 MW is an uprated version of the Haliade-X 13 MW, which received its type certification in January 2021. The GE Renewable Energy team has now officially started certification measurements on the Haliade-X 14 MW. One turbine can generate up to 74 GWh* of gross annual energy production, saving up to 52,000 metric tons of C02, which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11,000 vehicles** in one year.

Vincent Schellings, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind, said: "We're pleased to announce that the Haliade-X prototype is the first turbine in the industry to successfully run at 14 MW. When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12 MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry. Over the past two years we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW today."

The ability to produce more power from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be installed at each wind farm. In addition to less capital expenditure, this also simplifies operations and maintenance, improving the affordability and accessibility of renewable energy for customers and consumers around the world.

The Haliade-X 14 MW will make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England and, together with Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, is due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion. GE Renewable Energy will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for Dogger Bank C.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

* Gross performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site
** According to EPA Greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business that combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable, and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sebastien Duchamp
Communications Director
GE Renewable Energy
+33 6 73 19 59 64
[email protected] business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
