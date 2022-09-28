General Electric : GE Renewable Energy to supply another set of 81 turbines to Continuum Green Energy for 218 MW wind power projects in…

GE Renewable Energy will supply, install and commission 81 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for Continuum's 218.7 MW wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, India

The wind farms will power various industries and commercial establishments in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, India

GE Renewable Energy has received close to ~2 GW of 2.7-132 wind turbines orders over the past year in India

New Delhi, India - September 28, 2022 - GE Renewable Energy announced today orders from Continuum Green Energy Limited to supply, install and commission 81 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 218.70 MW wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, India. The orders have been placed by Continuum subsidiaries Continuum MP Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd and Dalavaipuram Renewables Private Limited. Last year, Continuum and GE signed an agreement to supply turbines for Continuum's 148.5 MW Morjar, Bhuj and 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farms in Gujarat, India.

The wind farms, which are being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy. Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions to the Indian market.

Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind in Asia Pacific said: "We are pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with Continuum in India. This is truly a testament to our strong working relationship and Continuum's continued trust in our technology and capacity to deliver turbines. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Continuum in the future as they continue to build out their renewable energy portfolio in India. Over the last year, we have secured over ~2 GW of orders in India making us one of the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in the country."

Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy said: "We are happy to collaborate with GE in our endeavor to accelerate India's energy transition towards a sustainable and carbon neutral future. GE is a trusted partner to Continuum. Our common purpose of delivering green energy to power the future of the planet brings together lot of synergies."

GE's 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India's low wind speeds. The project will leverage GE's significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE's Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE's plants in Vadodara and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

(*Based upon India's per capita energy consumption as of 2020: 1208 kWh)

###

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.

About Continuum Green Energy

Continuum (www.continuumenergy.in) is an India-focused renewable energy platform with 1+ GW of operating and under-construction capacity. Continuum is majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Antoine BalasOnshore Wind International, Communications LeaderGE Renewable Energy+33 6 89 69 41 10Anshul MadaanExternal Communications, Asia PacificGE Renewable Energy+91 877880468