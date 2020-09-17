Log in
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy to support the development of pumped hydro storage solutions in India

09/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT
  • GE Renewable Energy to supply and commission four 125 MW fixed speed pumped storage turbines for the new Kundah hydropower plant
  • Project is part of ongoing effort by Indian government to take full advantage of hydropower resources
  • Greenfield project will generate a sustainable and flexible energy source and help to improve grid stability in the country

Paris, September 17, 2020 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) to supply and commission four 125 MW fixed speed pumped storage turbines for the new Kundah hydropower plant in India.

This greenfield project is part of the initiatives supported by the central government of India to significantly increase hydropower resources locally including pumped hydro storage solutions. The policies are intended to ensure sustainable and flexible energy production during peak demand periods and consequently reinforcing grid stability in the country. This new plant will be operated by the state government utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

'With the measures announced by the Indian government that support hydropower development, we are confident that hydropower is playing an increasingly important role in the electricity production in India. We are proud to contribute to this expansion and start this first collaboration with MEIL. We are delighted to provide MEIL with our knowledge and proven experience in hydro storage solutions that will benefit millions of inhabitants' said Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.

GE Renewable Energy is responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, erection supervision and the commissioning of the four pumped storage turbines and motor generators as well as the electronic governor, excitation system, control and protection system and part of the balance of plant.

The pumped storage technology will enable the surplus energy that is available on the grid during night times and holidays to be used to generate power during the morning and evening peak demands and will help TANGEDCO to generate more profitability.

The commissioning of the plant is expected by September 2023.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at ge.com/renewableenergy, on linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on twitter.com/GErenewables

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sebastien Duchamp
Communications Director
GE Renewable Energy
+33 6 73 19 59 64
[email protected] business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 08:04:03 UTC
