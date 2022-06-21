General Electric : GE Steam Power signed a $165 million contract for three nuclear steam turbines with BHEL

GE Steam Power to supply BHEL with the design and manufacturing of three nuclear steam turbines from Sanand facility, India.

GE's steam turbines will equip the future nuclear power plants at Gorakhpur, Haryana and Kaiga, Karnataka being developed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

It will support India's domestic nuclear program to deploy 8.4GW of reliable and CO2 free energy to the country, enough to power more than 14 million homes.

Baden, Switzerland, 21 May 2022: GE Steam Power signed a $165m contract with BHEL for the supply of three nuclear steam turbines out of six units for NPCIL's domestic nuclear program- phase 1 being developed at Gorakhpur, Haryana (units - 1 to 4 (GHAVP)) and Kaiga (Kaiga-5&6) Karnataka, India.

This domestic program includes 12 units of 700 MWe being developed by NPCIL with their own nuclear reactor technology i.e., Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR). In total, it will represent 8.4GW of CO2 free electricity for the country, enough to power more than 14 million homes.

In 2018, GE and BHEL had signed a business cooperation agreement and a License and Technology Transfer Agreement to enable them to manufacture nuclear steam turbines of 700 MW. Thanks to this partnership, the two companies are well positioned to respond to the country needs for lower carbon source of energy.

Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the self-reliant India1* campaign launched by the government of India, GE will manufacture the nuclear steam turbines at its facility in Sanand, Gujarat in India. These turbines are being engineered and manufactured with an improved design for enhanced output that will meet the requirements of the customer.

Frédéric Wiscart, Nuclear New Build Leader for GE Steam Power, said "Nuclear energy is a critical and one of the most dependable sources of carbon-free power providing round-the-clock energy supply without interruption. At GE Steam Power, we are proud to partner with BHEL and to continue to support NPCIL and India in its path to reliable and lower carbon energy future. With our facility in Sanand, we have local manufacturing capability deliver on the nuclear aspirations of India domestic programme."

Today, GE's steam turbine technology operates in 50% of the world's nuclear power plants, producing 200 gigawatts (GWs) for the global grid. GE Steam Power has supplied nuclear steam turbines in consortium with BHEL for the ongoing NPCIL projects at Kakrapar (KAPP) and Rawatbhatha (RAPP), that will deliver 2,8GW of CO2 free energy once completed.

About GE Steam Power

GE Steam Power offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services predominantly for coal and nuclear power plants helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future. With more than 30% of the world's steam turbine installed capacity and 50% of the world's steam turbines operating in nuclear power plants, GE Steam Power's technologies and services can be applied to power plants that produce more than half of the world's electricity today.

[1] The self-reliant India campaign launched by the government of India with the aim to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses- Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anne-Claire DelsolGE Steam Power+33 6 69 77 43 64Europe/Paris