Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
66.00 USD   +1.09%
04:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Steam Power signed a $165 million contract for three nuclear steam turbines with BHEL
PU
04:32aGE's Aeroderivative Technology Will Help Wheat Starch and Gluten Producer Manildra Reduce Carbon Emissions
AQ
06/20GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Steam Power signed a $165 million contract for three nuclear steam turbines with BHEL

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • GE Steam Power to supply BHEL with the design and manufacturing of three nuclear steam turbines from Sanand facility, India.
  • GE's steam turbines will equip the future nuclear power plants at Gorakhpur, Haryana and Kaiga, Karnataka being developed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).
  • It will support India's domestic nuclear program to deploy 8.4GW of reliable and CO2 free energy to the country, enough to power more than 14 million homes.

Baden, Switzerland, 21 May 2022: GE Steam Power signed a $165m contract with BHEL for the supply of three nuclear steam turbines out of six units for NPCIL's domestic nuclear program- phase 1 being developed at Gorakhpur, Haryana (units - 1 to 4 (GHAVP)) and Kaiga (Kaiga-5&6) Karnataka, India.

This domestic program includes 12 units of 700 MWe being developed by NPCIL with their own nuclear reactor technology i.e., Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR). In total, it will represent 8.4GW of CO2 free electricity for the country, enough to power more than 14 million homes.

In 2018, GE and BHEL had signed a business cooperation agreement and a License and Technology Transfer Agreement to enable them to manufacture nuclear steam turbines of 700 MW. Thanks to this partnership, the two companies are well positioned to respond to the country needs for lower carbon source of energy.

Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the self-reliant India1* campaign launched by the government of India, GE will manufacture the nuclear steam turbines at its facility in Sanand, Gujarat in India. These turbines are being engineered and manufactured with an improved design for enhanced output that will meet the requirements of the customer.

Frédéric Wiscart, Nuclear New Build Leader for GE Steam Power, said "Nuclear energy is a critical and one of the most dependable sources of carbon-free power providing round-the-clock energy supply without interruption. At GE Steam Power, we are proud to partner with BHEL and to continue to support NPCIL and India in its path to reliable and lower carbon energy future. With our facility in Sanand, we have local manufacturing capability deliver on the nuclear aspirations of India domestic programme."

Today, GE's steam turbine technology operates in 50% of the world's nuclear power plants, producing 200 gigawatts (GWs) for the global grid. GE Steam Power has supplied nuclear steam turbines in consortium with BHEL for the ongoing NPCIL projects at Kakrapar (KAPP) and Rawatbhatha (RAPP), that will deliver 2,8GW of CO2 free energy once completed.

About GE Steam Power

GE Steam Power offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services predominantly for coal and nuclear power plants helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future. With more than 30% of the world's steam turbine installed capacity and 50% of the world's steam turbines operating in nuclear power plants, GE Steam Power's technologies and services can be applied to power plants that produce more than half of the world's electricity today.

[1] The self-reliant India campaign launched by the government of India with the aim to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses- Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anne-Claire Delsol
GE Steam Power
+33 6 69 77 43 64
[email protected]
Europe/Paris business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
04:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Steam Power signed a $165 million contract for three nuclear steam t..
PU
04:32aGE's Aeroderivative Technology Will Help Wheat Starch and Gluten Producer Manildra Redu..
AQ
06/20GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Aeroderivative Technology Will Help Wheat Starch and Gluten Produc..
PU
06/20GE Healthcare Introduces Wireless Patient Monitoring Solution to Help Clinicians Detect..
BU
06/17ExecuJet MRO Services receives approval from India's DGCA to work on earlier model of t..
AQ
06/17General Electric Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.08 a Share, Payable July 25 to Sharehol..
MT
06/17GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/17General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 25, 2022
CI
06/17GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Dividends
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76 080 M - -
Net income 2022 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 72 644 M 72 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 66,00 $
Average target price 102,39 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.14%72 644
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.54%592 090
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.82%122 328
SIEMENS AG-32.19%86 513
3M COMPANY-26.90%73 887
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-27.78%55 515