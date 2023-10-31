LM6000VELOX* package is built on the philosophy of GE Vernova's LM2500XPRESS* and is factory assembled into simplified modules for a faster and easier site installation and commissioning of LM6000 gas turbines

Available in both simple and combined cycle configurations for 50 and 60 Hertz customers, the new modular plant solution can provide reliable energy supply, ideal to bring stability to the grid when needed

LM6000VELOX will be installed at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)'s Johnsonville Aeroderivative Plant in middle Tennessee in 2023

Atlanta, GA - October 31, 2023 - GE Vernova's Gas Power business (NYSE: GE) today unveiled the first LM6000VELOX* package solution which will be installed at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)'s Johnsonville Aeroderivative Plant in Middle Tennessee. The new LM6000VELOX package aims to reduce the installation and commissioning schedule of LM6000* aeroderivative gas turbines by up to 40%, saving up to 4,000 labor hours, with an expected consequent reduction of installation time and total installed costs.

"This technology will be the first of its kind for TVA's fleet of natural gas plants," said Justin McBath, Sr. Project Manager of the Johnsonville Aeroderivative Combustion Turbine Plant project. "We have received six of the 10 total units that will be operating at Johnsonville, with final delivery expected in December 2023. These units will help us quickly meet demand during peak energy usage and will supplement solar generation on days when sunshine is limited."

With an installed base of nearly 1,200 LM6000 gas turbines across approximately 60 countries, these units are well-known in the power generation industry for their quick start time of down to 5 minutes to full power, high cyclic life helping to complement intermittent power from renewable sources, and operational flexibility which can help stabilize the grid and reduce the risk of electricity supply shortages. In addition, the turbine in a Singular Annular Combustor (SAC) configuration has the capability to burn up to 100% hydrogen by volume, which can reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions from power delivered by a gas turbine.

"With more renewables coming online every day, operators like TVA plan carefully to ensure grid reliability while delivering, cheaper, and lower emitting power for their end users," said Clive Nickolay, CEO of GE Vernova's Gas Power Aeroderivative business. "We are continuously committed to product innovation and competitiveness that delivers fast, flexible, and more sustainable power in a safe environment. With a scheduled 90-day package installation in a simple cycle configuration, our new LM6000VELOX package is expected to reduce installation and commissioning schedule of our LM6000 gas turbines by up to 40%, saving up to 4,000 labor hours, with consequent lower costs. These enhancements incorporated in the new package aim to reduce site construction delays for power generation utilities, EPC's, and other industry stakeholders."

GE Vernova's LM6000VELOX package is built on the philosophy of GE Vernova's LM2500XPRESS to enhance simplicity and speed of installation. The new package was developed at GE Vernova's Manufacturing Center in Veresegyház, Hungary, adopting GE Vernova's most advanced lean methodologies and its benefits include:

Enhanced modularity in package mounted air filter including simplified structure for air filter

Base mounted generator & gearbox which reduces foundation labor

50% reduction in number of accessories shipped to site with reduced lifts

Reduced lube oil flushing with pre-flushed with interconnects and polishing kit

Improved drive train alignment procedure cutting alignment time in half

Improved maintainability and accessibility with platforms and ladders

Improved Cable tray configuration

GE Vernova's LM6000VELOX package is available in both simple and combined cycle configurations, as either a DLE or SAC (water injected) combustor configuration, and for both 50 and 60 Hertz segments.

*Trademark of GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova's Gas Power business engineers advanced, efficient natural gas-powered technologies and services, along with decarbonization solutions that aim to help electrify a lower carbon future.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name - it retains its legacy, "GE," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" / "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable energy future with security. Learn more: Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

