GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business will supply two 500 kV air-insulated substations (AIS) to the municipalities of Currais Novos and Sao Tome, both in Rio Grande do Norte (RN), and a connection bay in Santa Luzia, Paraiba (PB)

The wind complex has 756 MW of installed generation capacity

The Grid Solutions equipment can support additional wind energy production, if needed in the future

São Paulo, BRAZIL - August 3, 2023 - Grid Solutions, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, has signed a contract with Casa dos Ventos, Brazilian renewable energy company and protagonist in the country's energy transition, to construct two 500 kV air-insulated substations (AIS) for the Serra do Tigre Wind Complex in the municipalities of Currais Novos and Sao Tome in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The contract also includes the construction of a connection bay that will be installed in Santa Luzia, Paraiba.

GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business has a long history of substation expertise in Brazil with 26% of all grid-connected 230 kV and 500 kV Brazilian wind farms relying on its technology. The Serra do Tigre Wind Complex project marks Grid Solutions' sixth wind project with Casa dos Ventos in the northeast since 2013.

"This new contract is an important milestone in the partnership between both companies," said Ivette Castillo, Grid Systems Integration General Manager for Latin America at GE Vernova. "This new project will further highlight Grid Solutions capacity and leadership in providing EPC projects in support of Brazil's energy transition."

"With a total capacity of 1 GW, the substations will be able to accommodate more energy generation in the northeast in the future, a region which is very conducive to the installation of renewables," said Romulo Carminati, Grid Systems Integration Commercial Leader at GE Vernova. Specifically for the Serra do Tigre project, the installed capacity is 756 MW, coming from 168 wind turbines.

Rio Grande do Norte produces almost 8 GW of onshore wind energy per year, more than any other Brazilian state, according to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEÓlica). The association estimates that the Northeastern region has the capacity to produce at least 93 GW more.

In addition to supplying the two greenfield substations, called Tigre Norte 2x 280 MVA and Tigre Sul 2x 220 MVA, Grid Solutions will also install a connection bay at the Santa Luzia substation and supply it with all the necessary high-voltage equipment, as well as the protection and control system, and the telecom system. The equipment and systems will be manufactured at Grid Solutions' plants in Itajubá and Taubaté, Brazil, as well as in Italy.

The National Electrical System Operator (ONS) and National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) has established a series of strict technical requirements to help guarantee the safety, reliability, and efficiency of 500 kV AIS. Both Grid Solutions' substations will be energized by the end of 2024. The complex's wind machinery will gradually be tested thereafter.

About GE Vernova's Grid Solutions

Grid Solutions, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, serves customers globally with over 12,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems, and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. For more about GE Vernova's Grid Solutions, visit www.gegridsolutions.com.

GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, is focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

About Casa dos Ventos

Casa dos Ventos is a Brazilian energy company, pioneer in energy solutions and positioned to be protagonist in the transition of businesses towards the green economy. Responsible for the largest wind measurement campaign ever undertaken in the world, the company developed one in four of the wind projects operating in Brazil. To advance its important position in the sector, Casa dos Ventos has the largest portfolio of wind and solar projects in the country, with approximately 20 GW of capacity. The company is also a leader in offering customized solutions to support the energy transition of large consumers. Recently, Casa dos Ventos announced a joint venture with TotalEnergies to jointly develop, build and operate the renewable portfolio in Brazil, including hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Casa dos Ventos is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and works in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the best ESG practices, preserving local biomes, developing social projects in the communities where it is present and contributing to a low-carbon economy.

