MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Won't Try to Claw Back Jeff Immelt's Pay

01/05/2021 | 03:35pm EST
By Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co.'s board won't claw back compensation from former CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE's accounting issues or Mr. Immelt's use of a backup corporate jet, ending a three-year probe into allegations of misconduct at the conglomerate.

The investigation didn't find evidence to support shareholders' claims of fraud and abuse, and pursuing litigation against former leaders wasn't in the company's interest, according to the law firm that GE's board hired to run the process.

"The company does not have a sound legal claim to bring against any current or former officer, director or employee of the company, or against KPMG," lawyers at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP said in a letter dated Dec. 31 and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Since November 2017, GE's board received 11 formal requests from shareholders with allegations for the board to investigate, including that executives and directors breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws, according to Cravath's letter.

A GE spokeswoman confirmed the board's conclusions and said, "We have significantly enhanced our disclosures and internal controls and are a stronger company today." A representative for Mr. Immelt declined to comment. Lawyers representing some of the shareholders didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is relatively rare for corporate boards to claw back compensation from former executives. Wells Fargo & Co.'s board took back $69 million from former CEO John Stumpf because of a sales scandal during his tenure. McDonald's Corp. sued to claw back severance paid to former CEO Steve Easterbrook, who left after a probe into sexual relationships with employees. Mr. Easterbrook is fighting in court, saying the company knew about his relationships when it negotiated his severance.

Ted Mann contributed to this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 1534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 3.34% 10.815 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.25% 30.67 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 320 M - -
Net income 2020 3 425 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 91 716 M 91 716 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 189 400
Free-Float 74,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.06%91 716
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.23%145 916
SIEMENS AG0.09%115 351
3M COMPANY-1.67%99 138
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.37%64 295
HITACHI, LTD.0.49%37 733
