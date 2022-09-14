Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
70.84 USD   -5.95%
06:30aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Provide Services to Enhance Operational Reliability at Taurus Arm's 500 MW Bazyan Power Plant in Iraq
PU
06:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's FACTS technology helps the City of Los Angeles move closer to its renewable energy goals
PU
03:40aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare and Wayra collaborate with seven healthtech start-ups to drive the digital transformation of healthcare…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE's FACTS technology helps the City of Los Angeles move closer to its renewable energy goals

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • A new contract for GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business will help Los Angeles significantly increase its grid transmission capacity and move closer to meeting its renewable energy goals
  • GE's Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) will help provide system stability for renewable energy use while adding 475 MW of capacity
  • As grid challenges become more complex, GE's Grid Solutions business continues to meet the growing power needs of transmission systems worldwide

Paris, France - September 14, 2022 - GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE] has been contracted to provide its unique and innovative Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) to help the City of Los Angeles, California, meet its renewable energy goals.

As the primary technology subcontractor on the $75-million project led by Beta Engineering California LP, GE will provide four new Fixed Series Capacitor (FSC) systems at two Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) switching stations. The new FSC banks will add 475 MW of capacity, allowing for more stable renewable energy use as part of LA's Green New Deal to transition to 100% renewable energy. The work is expected to be substantially completed within the next two and a half years.

As more governments and industries recognize the need for clean energy, the need to overhaul the corresponding electric infrastructure has become more pressing than ever. That's where GE's FACTS solutions-like the FSC systems-come in, offering grid operators the ability to provide reactive power support, enhance controllability, improve stability, and increase the power transfer of existing alternating current transmission systems without having to invest in building costly new lines. The added stability means less damage to transmission and distribution equipment and, ultimately, fewer potential blackouts.

Available for both new and existing substations, GE's FACTS portfolio includes power electronic-based technology, as well as more traditional electro-mechanical solutions, which utility operators have become more interested in because of their grid-friendly and reliable nature.

Meeting renewable energy goals

LADWP transmission studies had shown the need to upgrade the Department's series capacitors to boost capacity and address ongoing maintenance issues along West of Colorado River (WOR) Path 46. The added capacity from the new banks will help the Department meet California's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) policy, the City's Sustainability Plan, LA100 goals, and the mandates set forth in California Senate Bill 100.

"With more than a century of experience designing transmission networks, this contract award reiterates our customers' confidence in our FACTS solutions. This increased capacity rating will allow new renewable generation projects to be interconnected to LADWP's power system, helping it meet the local environmental mandates that have been set forth," explained Fabrice Jullien, FACTS Global Business Leader at GE's Grid Solutions. "It is one more step to providing 100% clean, renewable energy for the City of Los Angeles."

More about the contract

Located in southeast California and Nevada up to the Colorado River, the set of 14 high voltage (230 kV and 500 kV) alternating current transmission lines known as the WOR Path 46 have a total capacity of 10.6 GW. Shared by many utilities, including LADWP, the lines' capacity comes from many different sources, such as hydroelectric dams and, more recently, utility-scale solar and wind plants.

The agreement, led by GE's partner Beta Engineering California LP, includes the replacement of two obsolete FSC systems on two parallel transmission lines plus the addition of two new FSC systems. The FSCs will be located at LADWP's McCullough and Victorville switching stations. The project includes the demolition of the existing series capacitors, as well as the design, engineering, procurement, installation, integration, training, and commissioning of the new FSC banks and associated equipment.

GE's Grid Integration Solutions division, which comprises high voltage direct current (HVDC) and FACTS technologies, designs and integrates transmission solutions that help meet the world's ever-evolving power needs. GE is the undisputed global leader in FSC technology with more than 141,000 megavar (Mvar) of reactive compensation installed, dating back to 1928 when the first FSC solution was installed at New York Power & Light.

###

About GE's Grid Solutions business
Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 12,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. For more about GE's Grid Solutions, visit https://www.gegridsolutions.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Allison J. Cohen
Grid Solutions, External Communications Manager
GE Renewable Energy
+972 54 7299742
[email protected] business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:30aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Provide Services to Enhance Operational Reliability at Taurus Arm..
PU
06:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's FACTS technology helps the City of Los Angeles move closer to its ..
PU
03:40aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare and Wayra collaborate with seven healthtech start-ups to ..
PU
09/13General Electric Tentatively Agrees to Accelerate Rate of Raises for Workers at Lynn Av..
MT
09/13General Electric Tentatively Agrees to Accelerate Rate of Raises for Workers at Lynn Av..
MT
09/13Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant
AQ
09/13Bernstein Cuts Price Target on General Electric Company to $95 From $100, Maintains Out..
MT
09/13GE Digital Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency Status and Adds New AWS Marketpl..
BU
09/13Lantheus, GE Healthcare Say Study Shows 18F flurpiridaz PET Radiotracer Can Improve Cor..
MT
09/13GE Healthcare and Lantheus Phase III Clinical Trial Finds [18F]flurpiridaz PET Radiotra..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 154 M - -
Net income 2022 299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 548x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 77 680 M 77 680 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 70,84 $
Average target price 89,11 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-20.27%77 680
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.09%613 279
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.28%124 620
SIEMENS AG-31.52%82 673
3M COMPANY-30.05%66 720
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.89%62 057