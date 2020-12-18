General Electric : GE to Accept for Purchase About $2.17 Billion in GE Capital Debt Securities in Debt Tender

By Michael Dabaie

General Electric Co. said it will accept for purchase about $2.17 billion in GE Capital debt securities in debt tender offers.

Including scheduled maturities in the fourth quarter, GE said it will reduce debt by about $16.6 billion in 2020, including about $9.6 billion in GE Industrial debt and about $7 billion in GE Capital debt, and by about $30 billion since the beginning of 2019.

GE said it continues to maintain elevated liquidity amid an uncertain environment and remains committed to reducing leverage over time.

