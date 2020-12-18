Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE to Accept for Purchase About $2.17 Billion in GE Capital Debt Securities in Debt Tender

12/18/2020 | 08:39am EST
By Michael Dabaie

General Electric Co. said it will accept for purchase about $2.17 billion in GE Capital debt securities in debt tender offers.

Including scheduled maturities in the fourth quarter, GE said it will reduce debt by about $16.6 billion in 2020, including about $9.6 billion in GE Industrial debt and about $7 billion in GE Capital debt, and by about $30 billion since the beginning of 2019.

GE said it continues to maintain elevated liquidity amid an uncertain environment and remains committed to reducing leverage over time.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 0838ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 381 M - -
Net income 2020 3 635 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 95 307 M 95 307 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 189 400
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,95 $
Last Close Price 10,88 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%95 307
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.19.74%148 715
SIEMENS AG0.05%114 088
3M COMPANY0.13%101 896
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.14.74%65 238
HITACHI, LTD.-9.42%39 284
