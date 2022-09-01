Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:50 2022-09-01 am EDT
72.93 USD   -0.70%
08/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : UK companies demonstrate new tech solutions to aid future offshore wind maintenance
PU
08/31EU Affirms Confidence in GE's g³ Technology by Co-Funding Development of Its 245 kV SF₆-free g³ Gas-Insulated Substation
BU
08/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU affirms confidence in GE's g³ technology by co-funding development of its 245 kV SF₆-free g³ gas-insulated substation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : Kindle Energy Awards 7HA.03 Combined-Cycle Plant Equipment Order to GE For Magnolia Power Plant with Hydrogen…

09/01/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Kindle Energy, LLC ordered GE's 7HA.03 combined cycle plant equipment to power Magnolia plant in Louisiana
  • GE's advanced 7HA.03 gas turbine will be fueled initially by natural gas, with hydrogen capabilities up to 50% hydrogen by volume as hydrogen becomes more available in the area
  • Magnolia is currently expected to be the most efficient plant in the MISO South system

Atlanta, Georgia September 1, 2022 On the heels of of GE's first 7HA.03 gas turbine in commercial operation at the Dania Beach Energy Center, GE (NYSE: GE) today announced it has secured an order from Kindle Energy to provide H-Class power generation equipment for its expected 725 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired Magnolia Power Plant to be built in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Once in operation in 2025, the plant will be the most efficient plant in the MISO South system and it will help support the ongoing energy transition in Louisiana. It will be fueled initially by natural gas, with the ability to utilize up to 50% hydrogen by volume as hydrogen becomes more available in the area.

GE has achieved two world records for powering the most…the most efficient plant in an H-class combined cycle application. In addition, GE's advanced HA gas turbine is able to operate on a variety of fuels, including blends of hydrogen and natural gas to offer multiple pathways to achieve near-zero carbon operations.

"A mix of flexible and efficient energy sources will be necessary to achieve the carbon emissions goals of Louisiana," says Lee Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Kindle Energy. "By utilizing GE's flexible and highly efficient 7HA.03 gas turbine, we will support the growth of renewable energy sources which will ultimately play a critical role in facilitating the transition to a lower carbon future in the state. In addition, we selected GE's turbine because it is capable of using up to 50% by volume of hydrogen for fuel. When compared to other gas-fired power generation technologies, GE H-class power plant offers the lowest capital cost per megawatt, with tremendous benefits to the residents of Louisiana."

"In a region with an increasing power demand due to planned coal-fired plants retirements, Magnolia will be first new GE combined cycle plant to be installed in the MISO South RTO in about 20 years, and is expected to be the most efficient once it begins operation," said Eric Gray, Chief Executive Officer of GE Gas Power. "We are tremendously proud to continue our ongoing relationship with Kindle Energy - sealed through more than 11 GW of electricity projects including a 7HA.02 and 15 F-Class gas turbines - as we work together toward supporting a lower-carbon future in Louisiana."

The Kindle Energy-Magnolia Power Project will be powered by a GE 7HA.03 gas turbine, the second of its kind in North America, an STF-A650 steam turbine, a triple pressure with reheat Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) and Mark* VIe Distributed Control System (DCS) software solution.

Kindle Magnolia's STF-A650 is a two casing Steam Turbine (ST) featuring a separate High Pressure (HP) and combined Intermediate Pressure and Low Pressure (IPLP) section. This unit uses GE's ST modularized approach utilizing shared HP, IPLP, and LP modules across the entire combined cycle ST portfolio to ensure the highest level of availability and reliability. Additionally, GE will provide a full spectrum of power plant services for nearly two decades. The project is expected to create between 250 and 350 construction jobs locally at the site and provide between 20 and 25 longer-term full-time jobs.

GE introduced H-Class technology to the industry 26 years ago. Engineered to be more efficient, reduce carbon emissions and to help support today's flexible power generation model, GE's H-class portfolio is supporting lower carbon power generation for more than 50 customers around the world.

About Kindle Energy
Kindle Energy is a power generation development and asset management firm based in Princeton, NJ. With over 11GW currently under management, Kindle Energy offers customized approaches to investing in, operating, and managing power generation assets in North America. Supporting Utilities, Co-Ops, Municipals and other energy facility owners, Kindle Energy is focused on providing creative solutions to the complex energy issues of today to allow customers to focus on their core business.
Please visit https://kindle-energy.com/ to see more details.

For more information, contact:

Jon Baylor
Senior VP Development
Kindle Energy, LLC
[email protected]

About GE Gas Power
GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world's largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE's installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that's unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE's gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition

For more information, contact:

Laura Aresi
Public Relations Leader
GE Gas Power
[email protected]

Brooke Mills
Americas Communications Leader
GE Gas Power
[email protected]

business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : UK companies demonstrate new tech solutions to aid future offshore wind..
PU
08/31EU Affirms Confidence in GE's g³ Technology by Co-Funding Development of Its 245 kV SF&..
BU
08/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU affirms confidence in GE's g³ technology by co-funding development o..
PU
08/30THE MODERNIZERS : At CIGRE 2022 in Paris, GE Spotlights Its Holistic Approach to Grid Mode..
PU
08/29GE Plans to Invest up to $5 million to Support its Leading Aeroderivative Gas Turbines ..
AQ
08/29GENERAL ELECTRIC : Sohar Aluminium and GE Sign 10 Year Power Services Contract in Sultanat..
PU
08/25GOOD THINGS IN SMALL PACKAGES : GE Will Invest in South Carolina Hub to Boost Small-Turbin..
PU
08/25GE Plans to Invest up to $5 million to Support its Leading Aeroderivative Gas Turbines ..
AQ
08/25Hyliion Holdings to Buy KARNO Generator Technology From GE For $37 Million
MT
08/25GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Plans to Invest up to $5 million to Support its Leading Aeroderivati..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 159 M - -
Net income 2022 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 567x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 80 531 M 80 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,44 $
Average target price 89,37 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.26%80 531
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-6.51%618 109
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.19%127 564
SIEMENS AG-33.80%80 518
3M COMPANY-29.99%70 858
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-21.06%60 324