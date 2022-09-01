General Electric : Kindle Energy Awards 7HA.03 Combined-Cycle Plant Equipment Order to GE For Magnolia Power Plant with Hydrogen…

Kindle Energy, LLC ordered GE's 7HA.03 combined cycle plant equipment to power Magnolia plant in Louisiana

GE's advanced 7HA.03 gas turbine will be fueled initially by natural gas, with hydrogen capabilities up to 50% hydrogen by volume as hydrogen becomes more available in the area

Magnolia is currently expected to be the most efficient plant in the MISO South system

Atlanta, Georgia ‒ September 1, 2022 ‒ On the heels of of GE's first 7HA.03 gas turbine in commercial operation at the Dania Beach Energy Center, GE (NYSE: GE) today announced it has secured an order from Kindle Energy to provide H-Class power generation equipment for its expected 725 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired Magnolia Power Plant to be built in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Once in operation in 2025, the plant will be the most efficient plant in the MISO South system and it will help support the ongoing energy transition in Louisiana. It will be fueled initially by natural gas, with the ability to utilize up to 50% hydrogen by volume as hydrogen becomes more available in the area.

GE has achieved two world records for powering the most…the most efficient plant in an H-class combined cycle application. In addition, GE's advanced HA gas turbine is able to operate on a variety of fuels, including blends of hydrogen and natural gas to offer multiple pathways to achieve near-zero carbon operations.

"A mix of flexible and efficient energy sources will be necessary to achieve the carbon emissions goals of Louisiana," says Lee Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Kindle Energy. "By utilizing GE's flexible and highly efficient 7HA.03 gas turbine, we will support the growth of renewable energy sources which will ultimately play a critical role in facilitating the transition to a lower carbon future in the state. In addition, we selected GE's turbine because it is capable of using up to 50% by volume of hydrogen for fuel. When compared to other gas-fired power generation technologies, GE H-class power plant offers the lowest capital cost per megawatt, with tremendous benefits to the residents of Louisiana."

"In a region with an increasing power demand due to planned coal-fired plants retirements, Magnolia will be first new GE combined cycle plant to be installed in the MISO South RTO in about 20 years, and is expected to be the most efficient once it begins operation," said Eric Gray, Chief Executive Officer of GE Gas Power. "We are tremendously proud to continue our ongoing relationship with Kindle Energy - sealed through more than 11 GW of electricity projects including a 7HA.02 and 15 F-Class gas turbines - as we work together toward supporting a lower-carbon future in Louisiana."

The Kindle Energy-Magnolia Power Project will be powered by a GE 7HA.03 gas turbine, the second of its kind in North America, an STF-A650 steam turbine, a triple pressure with reheat Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) and Mark* VIe Distributed Control System (DCS) software solution.

Kindle Magnolia's STF-A650 is a two casing Steam Turbine (ST) featuring a separate High Pressure (HP) and combined Intermediate Pressure and Low Pressure (IPLP) section. This unit uses GE's ST modularized approach utilizing shared HP, IPLP, and LP modules across the entire combined cycle ST portfolio to ensure the highest level of availability and reliability. Additionally, GE will provide a full spectrum of power plant services for nearly two decades. The project is expected to create between 250 and 350 construction jobs locally at the site and provide between 20 and 25 longer-term full-time jobs.

GE introduced H-Class technology to the industry 26 years ago. Engineered to be more efficient, reduce carbon emissions and to help support today's flexible power generation model, GE's H-class portfolio is supporting lower carbon power generation for more than 50 customers around the world.

About Kindle Energy

Kindle Energy is a power generation development and asset management firm based in Princeton, NJ. With over 11GW currently under management, Kindle Energy offers customized approaches to investing in, operating, and managing power generation assets in North America. Supporting Utilities, Co-Ops, Municipals and other energy facility owners, Kindle Energy is focused on providing creative solutions to the complex energy issues of today to allow customers to focus on their core business.

Please visit https://kindle-energy.com/ to see more details.

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world's largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE's installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that's unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE's gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition

