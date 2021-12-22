General Electric : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 21, 2021
General Electric Company

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

In connection with the previously reported GE Healthcare leadership transition, Kieran P. Murphy will no longer serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare after December 31, 2021. On December 21, 2021, GE and Mr. Murphy entered into a separation agreement pursuant to which Mr. Murphy will remain employed for a period of garden leave, which is typical for senior UK-based employees. During this period from January 1, 2022 until September 30, 2023, Mr. Murphy will remain available for advisory services or other work as required, and he will receive his regular salary, an annual bonus for the 2021 plan year based on the performance of GE Healthcare and health and life insurance benefits; he will not receive pension contributions, future bonuses or equity awards. Under the separation agreement, Mr. Murphy also granted a release in favor of GE and agreed to certain cooperation, confidential information, non-competition and non-solicitation covenants.

