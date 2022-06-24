Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45 2022-06-24 pm EDT
67.32 USD   +5.07%
02:37pGeneral Electric On Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
09:25aKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of General Electric Company Common Stock
PR
06/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts General Electric Company Price Target to $82 From $108, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric On Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $67.20, up $3.14 or 4.89%


--Would be highest close since June 15, 2022, when it closed at $69.10

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 20, 2021, when it rose 5.83%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 14.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since April 2022, when it fell 18.52%

--Down 28.86% year-to-date

--Down 85.43% from its all-time closing high of $461.40 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Down 36.17% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $105.28

--Down 39.61% from its 52-week closing high of $111.29 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week closing low of $64.07 on June 23, 2022

--Traded as high as $67.96

--Up 6.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.14%


All data as of 2:19:16 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1436ET

All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:37pGeneral Electric On Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
09:25aKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchas..
PR
06/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts General Electric Company Price Target to $82 From $108, Maintains..
MT
06/23Wheels Up Experience Appoints Todd Smith as CFO
MT
06/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE, Inogen and Sertavul to build first Hybrid Wind + Solar project in T..
PU
06/22CUTTING CARBON : GE Engineers Explain How The Aviation Industry Can Help Decarbonize the W..
PU
06/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital Partners with Climavision to Help Improve Utilities' Ability..
PU
06/22Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, General Electric, Tesla, Amazon, or..
PR
06/21A BRIDGE TO A CLEANER FUTURE : Natural Gas Will Help Australia Cut CO2 Emissions From Coal
PU
06/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's Airspace Insight Now Features a Network View Module to Ide..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 990 M - -
Net income 2022 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 70 520 M 70 520 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 64,07 $
Average target price 101,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.68%71 037
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.99%595 823
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.28%120 987
SIEMENS AG-34.99%85 146
3M COMPANY-26.73%74 205
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-27.03%56 490