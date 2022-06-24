General Electric On Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $67.20, up $3.14 or 4.89%

--Would be highest close since June 15, 2022, when it closed at $69.10

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 20, 2021, when it rose 5.83%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 14.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since April 2022, when it fell 18.52%

--Down 28.86% year-to-date

--Down 85.43% from its all-time closing high of $461.40 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Down 36.17% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $105.28

--Down 39.61% from its 52-week closing high of $111.29 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week closing low of $64.07 on June 23, 2022

--Traded as high as $67.96

--Up 6.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.14%

All data as of 2:19:16 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1436ET