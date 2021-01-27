General Electric : Post Event Restructuring Details
Summary
Additional detals - Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense restructuring expense
Unaudited - additional materials posted on 1/27/2021
(Dollars in millions)
Power
Renewable Energy
Aviation
Healthcare
Corporate
-a)
GE Industrial
2020
2019
2018
2020
2019
2018
2020
2019
2018
2020
2019
2018
2020
2019
2018
2020
2019
2018
Total revenues (GAAP)
$ 17,589
$ 18,625
$ 22,150
$ 15,666
$ 15,337
$ 14,288
$ 22,042
$ 32,875
$ 30,566
$ 18,009
$ 19,942
$ 19,784
$ (932)
$ (305)
$ 673
$ 73,100
$ 87,719
$ 89,038
Profit (GAAP)
$ 274
$ 291
$ (1,105)
$ (715)
$ (791)
$ 140
$ 1,229
$ 6,812
$ 6,454
$ 3,060
$ 3,737
$ 3,522
$ (1,328)
$ (1,736)
$ (1,514)
$ 2,520
$ 8,313
$ 7,496
Less: restructuring expense
(16)
(94)
(297)
(200)
(125)
(152)
(26)
(8)
(12)
(134)
(159)
(176)
(172)
(43)
(260)
(549)
(430)
(896)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 290
$ 386
$ (808)
$ (515)
$ (666)
$ 292
$ 1,255
$ 6,820
$ 6,466
$ 3,194
$ 3,896
$ 3,698
$ (1,155)
$ (1,693)
$ (1,255)
$ 3,069
$ 8,743
$ 8,392
Profit margin (GAAP)
1.6%
1.6%
(5.0%)
(4.6%)
(5.2%)
1.0%
5.6%
20.7%
21.1%
17.0%
18.7%
17.8%
3.4%
9.5%
8.4%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
1.6%
2.1%
(3.6%)
(3.3%)
(4.3%)
2.0%
5.7%
20.7%
21.2%
17.7%
19.5%
18.7%
4.2%
10.0%
9.4%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions)
Power
Renewable Energy
Aviation
Healthcare
Corporate
-a)
GE Industrial
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
4Q'20
4Q'19
4Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP)
$ 5,383
$ 5,401
$ 5,381
$ 4,442
$ 4,747
$ 4,646
$ 5,847
$ 8,936
$ 8,456
$ 4,823
$ 5,402
$ 5,398
$ (362)
$ (343)
$ 142
$ 20,271
$ 24,460
$ 24,437
Profit (GAAP)
$ 306
$ 297
$ (920)
$ (87)
$ (227)
$ (37)
$ 564
$ 2,054
$ 1,721
$ 949
$ 1,138
$ 1,140
$ (443)
$ (573)
$ (377)
$ 1,289
$ 2,689
$ 1,527
Less: restructuring expense
(3)
(5)
(134)
(65)
(30)
(16)
(10)
(2)
(1)
(34)
(45)
(36)
(93)
3
(38)
(204)
(78)
(226)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 309
$ 302
$ (786)
$ (22)
$ (197)
$ (21)
$ 574
$ 2,056
$ 1,723
$ 983
$ 1,183
$ 1,176
$ (350)
$ (577)
$ (339)
$ 1,493
$ 2,767
$ 1,753
Profit margin (GAAP)
5.7%
5.5%
(17.1%)
(2.0%)
(4.8%)
(0.8%)
9.6%
23.0%
20.4%
19.7%
21.1%
21.1%
6.4%
11.0%
6.2%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
5.7%
5.6%
(14.6%)
(0.5%)
(4.1%)
(0.5%)
9.8%
23.0%
20.4%
20.4%
21.9%
21.8%
7.4%
11.3%
7.2%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions)
Power
Renewable Energy
Aviation
Healthcare
Corporate
-a)
GE Industrial
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
3Q'20
3Q'19
3Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP)
$ 4,025
$ 3,926
$ 4,559
$ 4,525
$ 4,425
$ 3,920
$ 4,919
$ 8,109
$ 7,480
$ 4,565
$ 4,923
$ 4,707
$ (299)
$ (120)
$ 254
$ 17,918
$ 21,519
$ 21,273
Profit (GAAP)
$ 148
$ (149)
$ (759)
$ (51)
$ (131)
$ 49
$ 350
$ 1,716
$ 1,664
$ 738
$ 935
$ 824
$ (321)
$ (315)
$ (214)
$ 865
$ 2,056
$ 1,563
Less: restructuring expense
(1)
(6)
(83)
(56)
(34)
(68)
(6)
(2)
(1)
(27)
(39)
(37)
(45)
(11)
(48)
(136)
(91)
(238)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 150
$ (144)
$ (676)
$ 5
$ (98)
$ 116
$ 356
$ 1,718
$ 1,665
$ 765
$ 974
$ 861
$ (275)
$ (303)
$ (165)
$ 1,001
$ 2,147
$ 1,801
Profit margin (GAAP)
3.7%
(3.8%)
(16.6%)
(1.1%)
(3.0%)
1.3%
7.1%
21.2%
22.2%
16.2%
19.0%
17.5%
4.8%
9.6%
7.3%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
3.7%
(3.7%)
(14.8%)
0.1%
(2.2%)
3.0%
7.2%
21.2%
22.3%
16.8%
19.8%
18.3%
5.6%
10.0%
8.5%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions)
Power
Renewable Energy
Aviation
Healthcare
Corporate
-a)
GE Industrial
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
2Q'20
2Q'19
2Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP)
$ 4,156
$ 4,681
$ 6,261
$ 3,505
$ 3,627
$ 2,883
$ 4,384
$ 7,877
$ 7,519
$ 3,893
$ 4,934
$ 4,978
$ (33)
$ (25)
$ 146
$ 16,066
$ 21,416
$ 22,190
Profit (GAAP)
$ (50)
$ 36
$ 360
$ (251)
$ (220)
$ 41
$ (687)
$ 1,382
$ 1,472
$ 506
$ 932
$ 884
$ (185)
$ (492)
$ (464)
$ (666)
$ 1,638
$ 2,294
Less: restructuring expense
(10)
(81)
(50)
(55)
(36)
(44)
(7)
(3)
(3)
(44)
(27)
(42)
(28)
(27)
(107)
(144)
(174)
(245)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
$ (40)
$ 117
$ 410
$ (195)
$ (184)
$ 85
$ (680)
$ 1,385
$ 1,475
$ 550
$ 958
$ 926
$ (156)
$ (465)
$ (357)
$ (521)
$ 1,812
$ 2,539
Profit margin (GAAP)
(1.2%)
0.8%
5.7%
(7.2%)
(6.1%)
1.4%
(15.7%)
17.5%
19.6%
13.0%
18.9%
17.8%
(4.1%)
7.6%
10.3%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
(1.0%)
2.5%
6.5%
(5.6%)
(5.1%)
2.9%
(15.5%)
17.6%
19.6%
14.1%
19.4%
18.6%
(3.2%)
8.5%
11.4%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions)
Power
Renewable Energy
Aviation
Healthcare
Corporate
-a)
GE Industrial
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
1Q'20
1Q'19
1Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP)
$ 4,025
$ 4,617
$ 5,948
$ 3,194
$ 2,538
$ 2,840
$ 6,892
$ 7,954
$ 7,112
$ 4,727
$ 4,683
$ 4,702
$ (237)
$ 183
$ 131
$ 18,844
$ 20,324
$ 21,138
Profit (GAAP)
$ (131)
$ 107
$ 214
$ (327)
$ (212)
$ 87
$ 1,003
$ 1,659
$ 1,597
$ 867
$ 732
$ 673
$ (379)
$ (356)
$ (460)
$ 1,032
$ 1,930
$ 2,112
Less: restructuring expense
(2)
(3)
(30)
(25)
(25)
(24)
(2)
(1)
(6)
(30)
(49)
(62)
(5)
(8)
(66)
(64)
(86)
(187)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
$ (129)
$ 110
$ 244
$ (302)
$ (187)
$ 111
$ 1,005
$ 1,660
$ 1,603
$ 896
$ 781
$ 735
$ (374)
$ (348)
$ (393)
$ 1,096
$ 2,017
$ 2,299
Profit margin (GAAP)
(3.3%)
2.3%
3.6%
(10.2%)
(8.4%)
3.1%
14.6%
20.9%
22.5%
18.3%
15.6%
14.3%
5.5%
9.5%
10.0%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP)
(3.2%)
2.4%
4.1%
(9.5%)
(7.4%)
3.9%
14.6%
20.9%
22.5%
19.0%
16.7%
15.6%
5.8%
9.9%
10.9%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
