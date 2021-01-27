Log in
General Electric : Post Event Restructuring Details

01/27/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Summary
Additional detals - Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE segment profit margin excluding restructuring expense restructuring expense
Unaudited - additional materials posted on 1/27/2021
(Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate -a) GE Industrial
2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018
Total revenues (GAAP) $ 17,589 $ 18,625 $ 22,150 $ 15,666 $ 15,337 $ 14,288 $ 22,042 $ 32,875 $ 30,566 $ 18,009 $ 19,942 $ 19,784 $ (932) $ (305) $ 673 $ 73,100 $ 87,719 $ 89,038
Profit (GAAP) $ 274 $ 291 $ (1,105) $ (715) $ (791) $ 140 $ 1,229 $ 6,812 $ 6,454 $ 3,060 $ 3,737 $ 3,522 $ (1,328) $ (1,736) $ (1,514) $ 2,520 $ 8,313 $ 7,496
Less: restructuring expense (16) (94) (297) (200) (125) (152) (26) (8) (12) (134) (159) (176) (172) (43) (260) (549) (430) (896)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) $ 290 $ 386 $ (808) $ (515) $ (666) $ 292 $ 1,255 $ 6,820 $ 6,466 $ 3,194 $ 3,896 $ 3,698 $ (1,155) $ (1,693) $ (1,255) $ 3,069 $ 8,743 $ 8,392
Profit margin (GAAP) 1.6% 1.6% (5.0%) (4.6%) (5.2%) 1.0% 5.6% 20.7% 21.1% 17.0% 18.7% 17.8% 3.4% 9.5% 8.4%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) 1.6% 2.1% (3.6%) (3.3%) (4.3%) 2.0% 5.7% 20.7% 21.2% 17.7% 19.5% 18.7% 4.2% 10.0% 9.4%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate -a) GE Industrial
4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18 4Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP) $ 5,383 $ 5,401 $ 5,381 $ 4,442 $ 4,747 $ 4,646 $ 5,847 $ 8,936 $ 8,456 $ 4,823 $ 5,402 $ 5,398 $ (362) $ (343) $ 142 $ 20,271 $ 24,460 $ 24,437
Profit (GAAP) $ 306 $ 297 $ (920) $ (87) $ (227) $ (37) $ 564 $ 2,054 $ 1,721 $ 949 $ 1,138 $ 1,140 $ (443) $ (573) $ (377) $ 1,289 $ 2,689 $ 1,527
Less: restructuring expense (3) (5) (134) (65) (30) (16) (10) (2) (1) (34) (45) (36) (93) 3 (38) (204) (78) (226)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) $ 309 $ 302 $ (786) $ (22) $ (197) $ (21) $ 574 $ 2,056 $ 1,723 $ 983 $ 1,183 $ 1,176 $ (350) $ (577) $ (339) $ 1,493 $ 2,767 $ 1,753
Profit margin (GAAP) 5.7% 5.5% (17.1%) (2.0%) (4.8%) (0.8%) 9.6% 23.0% 20.4% 19.7% 21.1% 21.1% 6.4% 11.0% 6.2%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) 5.7% 5.6% (14.6%) (0.5%) (4.1%) (0.5%) 9.8% 23.0% 20.4% 20.4% 21.9% 21.8% 7.4% 11.3% 7.2%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate -a) GE Industrial
3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18 3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18 3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18 3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18 3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18 3Q'20 3Q'19 3Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP) $ 4,025 $ 3,926 $ 4,559 $ 4,525 $ 4,425 $ 3,920 $ 4,919 $ 8,109 $ 7,480 $ 4,565 $ 4,923 $ 4,707 $ (299) $ (120) $ 254 $ 17,918 $ 21,519 $ 21,273
Profit (GAAP) $ 148 $ (149) $ (759) $ (51) $ (131) $ 49 $ 350 $ 1,716 $ 1,664 $ 738 $ 935 $ 824 $ (321) $ (315) $ (214) $ 865 $ 2,056 $ 1,563
Less: restructuring expense (1) (6) (83) (56) (34) (68) (6) (2) (1) (27) (39) (37) (45) (11) (48) (136) (91) (238)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) $ 150 $ (144) $ (676) $ 5 $ (98) $ 116 $ 356 $ 1,718 $ 1,665 $ 765 $ 974 $ 861 $ (275) $ (303) $ (165) $ 1,001 $ 2,147 $ 1,801
Profit margin (GAAP) 3.7% (3.8%) (16.6%) (1.1%) (3.0%) 1.3% 7.1% 21.2% 22.2% 16.2% 19.0% 17.5% 4.8% 9.6% 7.3%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) 3.7% (3.7%) (14.8%) 0.1% (2.2%) 3.0% 7.2% 21.2% 22.3% 16.8% 19.8% 18.3% 5.6% 10.0% 8.5%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate -a) GE Industrial
2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18 2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18 2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18 2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18 2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18 2Q'20 2Q'19 2Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP) $ 4,156 $ 4,681 $ 6,261 $ 3,505 $ 3,627 $ 2,883 $ 4,384 $ 7,877 $ 7,519 $ 3,893 $ 4,934 $ 4,978 $ (33) $ (25) $ 146 $ 16,066 $ 21,416 $ 22,190
Profit (GAAP) $ (50) $ 36 $ 360 $ (251) $ (220) $ 41 $ (687) $ 1,382 $ 1,472 $ 506 $ 932 $ 884 $ (185) $ (492) $ (464) $ (666) $ 1,638 $ 2,294
Less: restructuring expense (10) (81) (50) (55) (36) (44) (7) (3) (3) (44) (27) (42) (28) (27) (107) (144) (174) (245)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) $ (40) $ 117 $ 410 $ (195) $ (184) $ 85 $ (680) $ 1,385 $ 1,475 $ 550 $ 958 $ 926 $ (156) $ (465) $ (357) $ (521) $ 1,812 $ 2,539
Profit margin (GAAP) (1.2%) 0.8% 5.7% (7.2%) (6.1%) 1.4% (15.7%) 17.5% 19.6% 13.0% 18.9% 17.8% (4.1%) 7.6% 10.3%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) (1.0%) 2.5% 6.5% (5.6%) (5.1%) 2.9% (15.5%) 17.6% 19.6% 14.1% 19.4% 18.6% (3.2%) 8.5% 11.4%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations
(Dollars in millions) Power Renewable Energy Aviation Healthcare Corporate -a) GE Industrial
1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18 1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18 1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18 1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18 1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18 1Q'20 1Q'19 1Q'18
Total revenues (GAAP) $ 4,025 $ 4,617 $ 5,948 $ 3,194 $ 2,538 $ 2,840 $ 6,892 $ 7,954 $ 7,112 $ 4,727 $ 4,683 $ 4,702 $ (237) $ 183 $ 131 $ 18,844 $ 20,324 $ 21,138
Profit (GAAP) $ (131) $ 107 $ 214 $ (327) $ (212) $ 87 $ 1,003 $ 1,659 $ 1,597 $ 867 $ 732 $ 673 $ (379) $ (356) $ (460) $ 1,032 $ 1,930 $ 2,112
Less: restructuring expense (2) (3) (30) (25) (25) (24) (2) (1) (6) (30) (49) (62) (5) (8) (66) (64) (86) (187)
Profit excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) $ (129) $ 110 $ 244 $ (302) $ (187) $ 111 $ 1,005 $ 1,660 $ 1,603 $ 896 $ 781 $ 735 $ (374) $ (348) $ (393) $ 1,096 $ 2,017 $ 2,299
Profit margin (GAAP) (3.3%) 2.3% 3.6% (10.2%) (8.4%) 3.1% 14.6% 20.9% 22.5% 18.3% 15.6% 14.3% 5.5% 9.5% 10.0%
Profit margin excluding restructuring expense (Non-GAAP) (3.2%) 2.4% 4.1% (9.5%) (7.4%) 3.9% 14.6% 20.9% 22.5% 19.0% 16.7% 15.6% 5.8% 9.9% 10.9%
a) - Represents Total Corporate Items and Eliminations

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
