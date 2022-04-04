General Electric : Powered by Three GE HA Gas Turbines, Malaysia's Largest Combined Cycle Power Plant Adds 2.2 Gigawatts Representing…

GE and Edra Energy Sdn Bhd celebrated the start of commercial operation of Edra's 2.2-gigawatt power plant in Alor Gajah, Malacca, Malaysia, which is now the largest combined cycle power plant in the country

GE provided H-Class combined cycle plant technology including power generation equipment, digital solutions and service agreements

Gradual coal phase-out providing a key role for gas power in Malaysia, which is crucial to support the country's decarbonization roadmap and growing energy consumption needs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA-April 4, 2022 - GE (GE: NYSE) and Edra Energy Sdn Bhd ("Edra"), Malaysia's second-largest independent power producer, today announced the start of commercial operation for Edra's power plant in Alor Gajah, Malacca, Malaysia. Powered by GE technology, the largest combined cycle power plant in the country adds more than 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to the national grid, which is equal to the approximate amount needed to power up to 10% of the country's current demand. In addition, GE provided Edra with a holistic solution including the core power plant equipment, and a service agreement to manage the project's lifecycle to manage all aspects of the project's lifecycle.

In Malaysia, total energy consumption continues to grow: according to Energy Watch's current projections, Malaysia's electricity demand is expected to grow from approximately 18.8 GW in 2020 to over 24 GW by 2039. In addition, the country's energy transition objectives in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) includes plans to phase out of coal-fired power generation, with expected 7 GW of coal power to be retired by 2033, leading to a notable increase in other energy sources including gas, as reported by IHS Markit Research .

"GE is honored to support Edra in providing the equivalent electricity needed to supply several million Malaysian households. Our technology is proven globally, and it has achieved record levels of efficiency to better meet the growing demand for electricity and the ambitious power generation and sustainability goals of the Malaysian government," said Ramesh Singaram, President & CEO for GE Gas Power Asia. "Our H-Class technology, coupled with digital solutions and service expertise, will contribute to making Edra's new power plant one of the most efficient and sustainable in the region. In addition, the project had immense spillover effects to the local economy, through the generation of approximately 2,500 job opportunities, particularly for the local community."

The new plant consists of three generating blocks capable of generating over 745 MW per block, each including a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, a STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG). GE's integrated Mark* VIe control system will provide gas turbine generator control and performance visibility and GE Digital's asset performance management (APM) suite of digital solutions will help make the Malacca power plant's operations safer, more predictable, and reliable while helping to ensure better performance at a lower sustainable cost. In addition, as part of the multiyear services agreement, the power generation equipment at Alor Gajah is part of the fleet monitored by GE's Monitoring & Diagnostics (M&D) Center in Kuala Lumpur.

GE has been a major player in power generation in Malaysia since 1975. GE's gas turbines (simple and combined cycle) have the capacity to generate more than 7GW of electricity with an installed base representing more than 65% of total installed capacity in the country. This project continues to strengthen the long-standing relationship between GE and Edra, built over the past 5 years. GE has maintained and serviced the company's gas turbines installed at Telok Gong 1, Tanjong Kling and Kuala Langat power plants. Collectively, these facilities have a combined output capacity of 1.4 GW powered by GE's E-class technology. As part of the company's commitment to supporting Malaysia's growing energy needs, last year, GE announced the start of commercial operation for Southern Power Generation's Track 4A Power Plant, a 1,440-megawatt combined cycle gas power plant in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia.

