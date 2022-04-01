General Electric : Three GE Healthcare Solutions Selected as Finalists for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards

Three GE Healthcare solutions are among six named finalists for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards - CT in a Box in the Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices category; Mural Virtual Care Solution in the Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps category; and the Oregon Capacity System in the Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps category.

Winners will be announced on April 7

Chicago - April 1, 2022 - Three GE Healthcare solutions have been named finalists for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards. With a mission to recognize significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility, the Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) is a premier awards program for the medtech industry.

All three solutions were designed to provide hospital systems with greater efficiency and diagnostic confidence, while improving access to real-time data. The GE Healthcare finalists are:

CT in a Box in the Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices category

Oregon Capacity System in the Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps category

Mural Virtual Care Solution in the Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps category

Developed in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CT in a Box[1] is an all-in-one portable CT solution available to pop-up scan centers and hospitals to enable fast CT deployment using safe distancing measures and helping to minimize contact with potential COVID-19 cases. In response to a call for help from Wuhan, China in February 2020, GE Healthcare engineers applied out of box thinking to create the "CT in a Box." The solution provides the medical imaging needed to assess and monitor COVID-19 patients - all while using safe distancing measures, simplifying sanitization efforts, and minimizing contact between clinicians and potential COVID-19 cases. With more than 100 installed throughout the world[1], GE Healthcare's CT in a Box solution helps provide accelerated access to CT imaging in situations requiring increased CT scans[2].

Specifically created to enable dynamic allocation of critical bed and ventilator resources in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Capacity System (OCS) is an automated system which tracks resource availability for all hospitals in Oregon and southern Washington. Unlike previous methods in Oregon and elsewhere, OCS is the first system to be automated (meaning data is pulled from all EMRs instead of manual entry), near-real time (meaning data is refreshed every five minutes instead of once or twice per day) and low-risk (no patient-identifiable information is collected). OCS is built on GE's Command Center Software, hosted in Oregon Health Sciences University's (OHSU) data center, and managed by Apprise Health Insights, a subsidiary of the Oregon Hospital Association. Based on the success of OCS in 2020, stakeholders expanded it to more data categories including COVID-19 patients, emergency department, ECMO and CRRT, divert status and PPE. The overall impact includes better utilization of resources, improved patient access and easier coordination between health systems.

Mural Virtual Care Solution is a scalable, clinical decision support software solution that aggregates real-time[3] data from multiple systems and devices in the hospital to provide a comprehensive picture of patient status, helping care teams prioritize patient care based on hospital-defined protocols. The Mural Solution currently supports two use cases:

As an ICU solution that enables clinical surveillance of ICU patients - including those on mechanical ventilation. As a Labor and Delivery solution that provides care teams the ability to assess the status of their maternal patients, utilize hospital-defined protocols to identify patients at risk for hemorrhage and hypertension, and track adherence to hospital-defined best practices. As a result, patients may receive more consistent, proactive and timely care, and hospitals are equipped to deliver better patient outcomes.[4]

"We are honored to be recognized for our teams' outstanding product design, digital innovation and engineering work, particularly during a time where our customers needed us the most," said Rekha Ranganathan, Senior Vice President and GM of Imaging Platforms & Solutions and Interim Chief Digital Officer. "The COVID-19 pandemic brought many trials, tribulations, and disruptions to an already overburdened healthcare industry. We understood our customers' needs and rapidly innovated alongside them to design products that addressed urgent challenges and continue to meet the demands of today."

The finalists were determined by a panel of jurors, including clinicians, engineers, and designers, who reviewed all product submissions and narrowed them down to the final six in each category. Based on jurors' scores, gold, silver, and bronze awards will be given in each category, and an overall best-in-show product will be named. There is also a Readers' Choice award where readers vote for one product overall. Votes can be placed here. The category winners, best-in-show and readers' choice recipients will be announced on MD+DI on April 7, 2022.

