General Electric Up 11 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $73.42, up $0.28 or 0.38%

--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $74.78

--Currently up 11 consecutive days; up 20.18% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Best 11 day stretch since the 11 days ending Nov. 23, 2020, when it rose 24.47%

--Up 15.31% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 17.42%

--Down 22.29% year-to-date

--Down 84.09% from its all-time closing high of $461.40 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Down 29.14% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $103.60

--Down 34.03% from its 52-week closing high of $111.29 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 20.18% from its 52-week closing low of $61.09 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $74.14

--Up 1.37% at today's intraday high

All data as of 12:27:55 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET