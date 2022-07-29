Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-07-29 pm EDT
73.76 USD   +0.84%
12:47pGeneral Electric Up 11 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 10 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships Program Tops $8 Million Awarded to More Than 200 Students Since 2011
PR
07/28General Electric on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since July 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
General Electric Up 11 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $73.42, up $0.28 or 0.38%


--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $74.78

--Currently up 11 consecutive days; up 20.18% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Best 11 day stretch since the 11 days ending Nov. 23, 2020, when it rose 24.47%

--Up 15.31% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 17.42%

--Down 22.29% year-to-date

--Down 84.09% from its all-time closing high of $461.40 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Down 29.14% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $103.60

--Down 34.03% from its 52-week closing high of $111.29 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 20.18% from its 52-week closing low of $61.09 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $74.14

--Up 1.37% at today's intraday high


All data as of 12:27:55 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 267 M - -
Net income 2022 745 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 329x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 80 202 M 80 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 73,14 $
Average target price 90,83 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.58%80 202
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-1.92%649 130
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.67%128 298
SIEMENS AG-30.51%85 617
3M COMPANY-20.98%79 955
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-17.54%63 379