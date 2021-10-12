Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : Vineyard Wind, America's First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm, Orders Turbines From GE

10/12/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GE Renewable Energy has received an order from Vineyard Wind to supply Haliade-X turbines for Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S. The project will be installed 15 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and will feature 62 units of the Haliade-X 13 MW turbine. With energy generation expected to start in 2023, the project will provide cost-competitive electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year.

GE was selected as the preferred turbine supplier for the project in December 2020. Vineyard Wind 1 recently became the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. to achieve a financial close, which enabled Vineyard Wind and GE to achieve this latest contractual milestone.

The Haliade-X was initially designed to produce 12 megawatts (MW) - and even at that level, a single rotation of the machine's blades could generate enough power to supply the equivalent of one U.K. household for two days.

But when GE Renewable Energy engineers started testing a Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam in 2019, they found it could produce more power. After reaching 13 MW last year, the prototype started operating at 14 MW last month, making GE Renewable Energy the first industry player to operate a turbine at this power output. "When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12 MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry," says Vincent Schellings, chief technology officer at GE Renewable Energy. "Over the past two years we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW today."

Those incremental improvement add up to produce real environmental benefits. One of the 14-MW machines "can generate up to 74 gigawatt-hours* of gross annual energy production, saving up to 52,000 metric tons of CO2, which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11,000 vehicles** in one year."

* Gross performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site.
** According to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator.

Image credit: GE Renewable Energy

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:42pPOWER OF NUMBERS : Daniel Caratini Brought A Love For Math From Puerto Rico To GE. Now He'..
PU
05:33pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Got Gas? GE Is Helping Australia Become A Hydrogen Powerhouse — A..
PU
05:33pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Vineyard Wind, America's First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm, Orders..
PU
07:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC : FlightSafety and GE Digital partner to leverage C-FOQA data for trainin..
PU
04:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : South Carolina Court Of Appeals Approves Cumulative Dose Theory, Increa..
AQ
04:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy launches second 107-meter wind turbine blade mold a..
PU
10/11GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy receives turbine supply order for Vineyard Wind off..
PU
10/11GENERAL ELECTRIC : Australia's Territory Generation Supports Energy Transition Goals with ..
PU
10/11GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Recommends Policy Actions to Fast-Track Decarbonization of India's P..
AQ
10/11GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Recommends Policy Actions to Fast-Track Decarbonization of India's P..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 482 M - -
Net income 2021 1 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 415x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 104,08 $
Average target price 116,58 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.46%114 238
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.62%636 063
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.22%148 636
SIEMENS AG16.05%126 000
3M COMPANY0.85%102 002
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.90%67 362