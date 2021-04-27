Log in
General Electric : 1Q 2021 Presentation

04/27/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A p r i l 2 7 , 2 0 2 1

GE 2021 first quarter performance

Financial results & company highlights

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, our earnings release and the appendix of this presentation, as applicable.

Amounts shown on subsequent pages may not add due to rounding.

Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH and our financial services business as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company as GE Industrial.

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other

information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

1Q 2021 snapshot

Results

GE Industrial

(10)%

organic revenue decline*

Adjusted GE Industrial

110 bps

organic margin expansion*

Adjusted EPS*

$0.03

GE Industrial

$(0.8)B

free cash flow*

Dynamics

  • Organic top-line still pressured ... Healthcare strength more than offset by Aviation
  • Adjusted GE Industrial margins* of 5.1% ... with organic expansion in Power, Renewable Energy & Healthcare
  • Industrial $0.04 of adjusted EPS*, partially offset by Capital
  • GE Industrial FCF* up $1.7B y/y ex BioPharma driven by earnings & working capital … in-line with seasonal trends
  • 2Q Industrial FCF*-a) expected to show similar y/y improvement as 1Q … monitoring Aviation market trends

Solid 1Q results set us up well to deliver 2021 commitments

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes impact on GE Industrial FCF* of factoring reduction

2

A more focused, simpler, & stronger GE

Building momentum on a stronger foundation

  • GECAS/AerCap combination an important catalyst … focusing portfolio; committed to debt reduction
  • Lean … scaling company-wide, driving sustainable performance & cultural change
  • Decentralization … moving action closer to customers & enabling operational improvement at deeper levels of GE
  • Shifting more toward offense ... driving organic growth first through leading innovation & commercial wins

Driving profitable growth & value

  • Leading positions to capture strategic opportunities … energy transition, precision health, future of flight
  • Serving customers in vital global markets … vast installed base with strong service capability, representing ~50% of revenue
  • Focus on growth, profit & cash generation ...
    leading to high-single-digit FCF* margins by 2023+

On a positive trajectory for 2021 & beyond

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

3

Earnings performance

($ in billions - except EPS)

1Q'21

y/y

y/y (org.)

1Q'21 EPS walk-c)

Orders

$17.0

(13)%

(8)%

Backlog

383.4

(4)%

GAAP Continuing EPS

$0.00

- RPO-a)

227.0

(6)%

Less: MTM & Gains

0.03

Revenues

17.1

(12)%

- GE Industrial

16.3

(13)%

(10)%*

Less: Restructuring & other-d)

(0.01)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-b)

0.8

(20)%

18%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-b)

5.1%

(40)bps

110bps

Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits

(0.04)

GAAP Continuing EPS

0.00

U

Adjusted EPS*

$0.03

Adjusted EPS*

0.03

50%

Improving Industrial earnings as actions take hold

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Remaining Performance Obligation - backlog excluding any purchase order that provides the customer the ability to cancel or terminate without substantive penalty

(b - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other

4

(c - Numbers may not add due to rounding

(d - Includes significant, higher-cost programs that are recorded within Corporate Items and Eliminations and GE Capital tax loss related to GECAS sale

Industrial free cash flow

($ in billions)

1Q'21

y/y

Net earnings (loss)-a)

0.2

(6.2)

Depreciation & amortization

0.7

(0.0)

Operating working capital-b)

(0.9)

1.6

Current receivables

0.7

0.2

Inventory

(0.7)

0.4

Accounts payable

(0.4)

1.0

Progress collections

(0.4)

0.2

Current contract assets

(0.0)

(0.2)

Other CFOA-c)

(0.6)

5.7

Gross CAPEX-d)

(0.4)

0.2

GE Industrial FCF*

(0.8)

1.4

1Q'21 commentary

  • Industrial FCF* performance up $1.7B y/y ex BioPharma
  • Prior year earnings include non-cash items, offset in Other CFOA (BioPharma gain, BKR MTM)
  • Working capital flows improved significantly y/y
  • Net use from working capital flows in line with seasonality
  1. Receivables a source … lower volume offset by $(0.8)B impact associated with factoring reduction
  1. Inventory use … building to support second half volume
  1. Accounts payable use … lower input volume
  1. Progress use … outflow on Power projects, Onshore
    Wind deliveries

1Q Industrial FCF* performance reinforces $2.5 - 4.5B full year outlook

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations

(b - Aggregates the following: current receivables, inventories (including deferred inventory costs), accounts payable & equipment project accruals, progress collections & current deferred income, current contract assets

(c - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating

5

activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions

(d - Aggregates the following: additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
