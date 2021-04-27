General Electric : 1Q 2021 Presentation

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, our earnings release and the appendix of this presentation, as applicable.
Amounts shown on subsequent pages may not add due to rounding.
Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH and our financial services business as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company as GE Industrial.
GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other
information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
1Q 2021 snapshot
Results
GE Industrial
(10)%
organic revenue decline*
Adjusted GE Industrial
110 bps
organic margin expansion*
Adjusted EPS*
$0.03
GE Industrial
$(0.8)B
free cash flow*
Dynamics
Organic top-line still pressured ... Healthcare strength more than offset by Aviation
Adjusted GE Industrial margins* of 5.1% ... with organic expansion in Power, Renewable Energy & Healthcare
Industrial $0.04 of adjusted EPS*, partially offset by Capital
GE Industrial FCF* up $1.7B y/y ex BioPharma driven by earnings & working capital … in-line with seasonal trends
2Q Industrial FCF*-a) expected to show similar y/y improvement as 1Q … monitoring Aviation market trends
Solid 1Q results set us up well to deliver 2021 commitments
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - Excludes impact on GE Industrial FCF* of factoring reduction
2
A more focused, simpler, & stronger GE
Building momentum on a stronger foundation
GECAS/AerCap combination an important catalyst … focusing portfolio; committed to debt reduction
Lean … scaling company-wide, driving sustainable performance & cultural change
Decentralization … moving action closer to customers & enabling operational improvement at deeper levels of GE
Shifting more toward offense ... driving organic growth first through leading innovation & commercial wins
Driving profitable growth & value
Leading positions to capture strategic opportunities … energy transition, precision health, future of flight
Serving customers in vital global markets … vast installed base with strong service capability, representing ~50% of revenue
Focus on growth, profit & cash generation ...
leading to high-single-digit FCF* margins by 2023+
On a positive trajectory for 2021 & beyond
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
3
Earnings performance
($ in billions - except EPS)
1Q'21
y/y
y/y (org.)
1Q'21 EPS walk-c)
Orders
$17.0
(13)%
(8)%
Backlog
383.4
(4)%
GAAP Continuing EPS
$0.00
- RPO-a)
227.0
(6)%
Less: MTM & Gains
0.03
Revenues
17.1
(12)%
- GE Industrial
16.3
(13)%
(10)%*
Less: Restructuring & other-d)
(0.01)
Adjusted GE Industrial profit*-b)
0.8
(20)%
18%
Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin*-b)
5.1%
(40)bps
110bps
Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits
(0.04)
GAAP Continuing EPS
0.00
U
Adjusted EPS*
$0.03
Adjusted EPS*
0.03
50%
Improving Industrial earnings as actions take hold
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - Remaining Performance Obligation - backlog excluding any purchase order that provides the customer the ability to cancel or terminate without substantive penalty
(b - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other
4
(c - Numbers may not add due to rounding
(d - Includes significant, higher-cost programs that are recorded within Corporate Items and Eliminations and GE Capital tax loss related to GECAS sale
Industrial free cash flow
($ in billions)
1Q'21
y/y
Net earnings (loss)-a)
0.2
(6.2)
Depreciation & amortization
0.7
(0.0)
Operating working capital-b)
(0.9)
1.6
Current receivables
0.7
0.2
Inventory
(0.7)
0.4
Accounts payable
(0.4)
1.0
Progress collections
(0.4)
0.2
Current contract assets
(0.0)
(0.2)
Other CFOA-c)
(0.6)
5.7
Gross CAPEX-d)
(0.4)
0.2
GE Industrial FCF*
(0.8)
1.4
1Q'21 commentary
Industrial FCF* performance up $1.7B y/y ex BioPharma
Prior year earnings include non-cash items, offset in Other CFOA (BioPharma gain, BKR MTM)
Working capital flows improved significantly y/y
Net use from working capital flows in line with seasonality
Receivables a source … lower volume offset by $(0.8)B impact associated with factoring reduction
Inventory use … building to support second half volume
Accounts payable use … lower input volume
Progress use … outflow on Power projects, Onshore
Wind deliveries
1Q Industrial FCF* performance reinforces $2.5 - 4.5B full year outlook
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss) and (earnings) loss from discontinued operations
(b - Aggregates the following: current receivables, inventories (including deferred inventory costs), accounts payable & equipment project accruals, progress collections & current deferred income, current contract assets
(c - Aggregates the following: (Gains) losses on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating
5
activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions
(d - Aggregates the following: additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software
