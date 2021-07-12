General Electric : 2020 ESG Framework results
Sustainability Reporting Frameworks
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
The following table indicates where we provide climate-related disclosures identified in the TCFD framework. For more detailed discussion, see the referenced documents. This is our first disclosure mapping to the TCFD framework, and we intend to continue mapping our progress as we further develop our sustainability strategy and reporting.
TOPIC
RECOMMENDED DISCLOSURE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
Governance
Disclose the
a. Describe the board's oversight of climate-related
2020 Sustainability Report:
Board Oversight, pages
39-44
organization's
risks and opportunities.
2021 Proxy Statement: Key Areas of Board Oversight, pages
18-20
governance around
climate-related risks
GE Governance Principles,
page 3
and opportunities.
GE Governance and Public Affairs Committee Charter,
page 2
b. Describe management's role in assessing and
2020 Sustainability Report: Energy transition governance at
managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
management level
, pages
43-44
Strategy
Disclose the actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities
on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning where such information is material.
a. Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
b. Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
c. Describe the resilience of the organization's strategy, taking into consideration different climate- related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario.
2020 Form 10-K:
Risk Factors, pages (including risk factors related to "Industry dynamics and outlooks," "Customers & counterparties," and "Regulatory.")
44-51
2020 Sustainability Report: Integrated approach to strategy, risk and sustainability , pages
42-44
2020 Sustainability Report: Energy transition governance at management level , pages
43-44
Disclose how the organization identifies, assesses, and manages climate-related risks.
a. Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks.
b. Describe the organization's processes for managing climate-related risks.
c. Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organization's overall risk management.
2020 Sustainability Report: Integrated approach to strategy, risk and sustainability, pages
39-44
Disclose the metrics and targets used to assess and manage relevant climate- related risks and opportunities where such information is material.
a. Disclose the metrics used by the organization to
2020 Sustainability Report: Framework for climate change related risks and
assess climate-related risks and opportunities in
opportunities,
pages
43-44
line with its strategy and risk management process.
b. Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2 and, if appropriate,
2020 Sustainability Report:
Climate change, (Scope 1 and 2 emissions). See
page 66
Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the
also
regarding our ambition for GE to be a net zero company including the
page 69
related risks.
use of our sold products by 2050 (Scope 3 emissions).
c. Describe the targets used by the organization to
2020 Sustainability Report:
2020 Climate change commitments, (our goal
page 67
manage climate-related risks and opportunities and
of carbon neutrality for our own facilities and operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions)
by 2030). See also
regarding our ambition for GE to be a net zero company
page 69
performance against targets.
including the use of our sold products by 2050 (Scope 3 emissions).
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)
The following tables indicate where we provide disclosures identified in SASB standards related to our businesses. As a diversified industrial manufacturer, our businesses span several industries, so we have included metrics from the following SASB industry standards:
Resource Transformation - Aerospace & Defense, (2) Resource Transformation - Electrical & Electronic Equipment, (3) Renewable Resources & Alternative Energy - Wind Technology & Project Developers, and (4) Health Care - Medical Equipment & Supplies. This is our first disclosure mapping to SASB standards, and we have focused on a limited number of categories below that best align with available information and data. We intend to continue mapping our progress as we further develop our sustainability strategy and reporting.
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
RESOURCE TRANSFORMATION:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics
Energy
(1) Total energy consumed,
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
RT-AE-130a.1
Million MMBtu , Total MWh and Renewable
Management
(2) percentage grid electricity,
Percentage (%)
MWh (converted to GJ) from 2020 column on
table of
and page 11 in ESG report.
page 66
(3) percentage renewable
Hazardous
Number and aggregate quantity
Quantitative
Number, Kilograms (kg)
RT-AE-150a.2
2020 Sustainability Report: Spills and
Waste
of reportable spills, quantity
Releases 2020 number
and page 11
page 65
Management
recovered
Data Security
Description of approach to
Discussion
n/a
RT-AE-230a.2
2020 Sustainability Report:
Privacy and
identifying and addressing data
and Analysis
Cybersecurity,
pages
50-52
security risks in
(1) company operations and
(2) products
Fuel Economy
Description of approach and
Discussion
n/a
RT-AE-410a.2
The future of flight will continue to be
& Emissions in
discussion of strategy to address
and Analysis
defined by how the aviation industry
Use-phase
fuel economy and greenhouse
innovates to improve sustainability and
gas (GHG) emissions of products
efficiency. Advances in engine architectures,
aerodynamics, and materials developed
by GE and Safran Aircraft Engines through
CFM International* have resulted in today's
aircraft engines consuming 40 percent less
fuel - and emitting 40 percent less CO₂ -
than engines manufactured in the 1970s
and 1980s. We are currently developing the
next suite of engine technologies - including
open fan architectures, hybrid-electric and
electric propulsion concepts, and advanced
thermal management concepts - that offer
the potential to achieve at least a 20 percent
additional improvement in fuel efficiency
compared to today's state of the art single-
aisle aircraft engines. GE Aviation is also
supporting industry initiatives to approve and
adopt 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(SAF) and investigating hydrogen as the zero-
carbon fuel of the future.
2020 Sustainability Report:
Developing
the Future of Flight: New Technology for
Sustainability and Efficiency,
pages
31-36
*CFM International is a 50-50 joint company
between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.
Materials
Description of the management
Discussion
n/a
RT-AE-440a.1
2020 Sustainability Report: Ethical Supply
Sourcing
of risks associated with the use
and Analysis
Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,
of critical materials
page 79
.
Business Ethics
Discussion of processes to
Discussion
n/a
RT-AE-510a.3
2020 Sustainability Report:
Always
manage business ethics risks
and Analysis
with Unyielding Integrity: GE's Ethics &
throughout the value chain
Compliance Program,
pages 48-49 ;Human
Rights,
pages ; Ethical Supply Chain and
77-78
Responsible Mineral Sourcing,
page 79
UNIT OF
ACTIVITY METRIC
CATEGORY
MEASURE
CODE
2020 RESPONSE
Table 2. Activity Metrics
Production by reportable segment
Quantitative
Number
RT-AE-000.A
GE discloses revenues by segment.
2020 Form 10-K: MD&A -
Segment Operations, pages
9-19
Number of employees
Quantitative
Number
RT-AE-000.B
GE discloses General Electric Company and consolidated affiliates
employed by segment.
2020 Form 10-K: About General Electric, pages
4-5
UNIT OF
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
MEASURE
CODE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
RESOURCE TRANSFORMATION:
ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT
Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics
Energy
(1) Total energy consumed, (2) percentage grid
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
RT-EE-130a.1
2020 Sustainability Report:
Our
Management
electricity, (3) percentage renewable
Percentage (%)
Performance and Priorities,
page 11
Environment - Climate Change,
page 66
Hazardous
Number and aggregate quantity of reportable
Quantitative
Number,
RT-EE-150a.2
2020 Sustainability Report:
Our
Waste
spills, quantity recovered
Kilograms (kg)
Performance and Priorities,
page 11
Management
Environment - Our Environmental
Program,
page 66
Materials
Description of the management of risks
Discussion
n/a
RT-EE-440a.1
2020 Sustainability Report:
Ethical
Sourcing
associated with the use of critical materials
and Analysis
Supply Chain and Responsible Mineral
Sourcing - Responsible Mineral
Sourcing,
page 79
Business Ethics
Description of policies and practices for
Discussion
n/a
RT-EE-510a.1
2020 Sustainability Report:
Culture:
prevention of: (1) corruption and bribery and
and Analysis
Leading with Integrity and The Spirit &
(2) anti-competitive behavior
The Letter,
pages 47-48 ; Always with
Unyielding Integrity: GE's Ethics &
Compliance Program,
pages
48-49
ACTIVITY METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
Table 2. Activity Metrics
Number of units produced by product
Quantitative
Number
RT-EE-000.A
GE discloses revenues by segment.
category
2020 Form 10-K: MD&A -
Segment Operations, pages
9-19
Number of employees
Quantitative
Number
RT-EE-000.B
GE discloses General Electric Company and consolidated affiliates
employed by segment.
2020 Form 10-K: About General Electric, pages
4-5
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
RENEWABLE RESOURCES & ALTERNATIVE ENERGY:
WIND TECHNOLOGY & PROJECT DEVELOPERS
Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics
Workforce
(1) Total recordable incident
Quantitative
Rate
RR-WT-320a.1
GE does not report fatalities by business
Health & Safety
rate (TRIR) and (2) fatality rate
segment. 2020 Sustainability Report:
Safety,
for (a) direct employees and (b)
page 61
contract employees
Materials
Description of the management
Discussion
n/a
RR-WT-440a.1
2020 Sustainability Report:
Ethical Supply
Sourcing
of risks associated with the use
and Analysis
Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,
of critical materials
page 79
Materials
Description of approach to
Discussion
n/a
RR-WT-440b.3
Lean is a set of principles that emphasizes
Efficiency
optimize materials efficiency of
and Analysis
customer focus, elimination of waste, high-
wind turbine design
quality growth, and ruthless prioritization of
work to improve safety, quality, delivery, and
cost. In connection with GE's sustainability
strategy, lean is more than a contributor -
lean is fundamental to how we execute our
strategy. Lean principles help us examine
processes and continually improve them by
solving problems at their root cause. Lean
principles allow us to identify where we
can ensure worker safety, limit emissions,
eliminate hazardous wastes, reduce our
footprint, and deliver essential, life-saving
products quickly and efficiently. 2020
Sustainability Report:
Lean Principles Applied
to Sustainability: Our Strategy for Continuous
Improvement and Eliminating Waste,
page 45
Backed by funding from the U.S. Department
of Energy (DOE), GE researchers are
incorporating superconducting magnets into
offshore wind turbine generators that convert
strong sea winds into electric power, lowering
costs, simplifying the turbine-manufacturing
supply chain and supporting DOE's goal
of nearly tripling wind power's role in U.S.
energy production - to 20 percent - over
the next decade. The use of superconducting
magnets also would eliminate the need for
rare earth materials, essential ingredients
in the permanent magnets currently being
used in offshore wind turbines. 2020
Sustainability Report:
Leading the Energy
Transition: Sustainability, Reliability and
Affordability,
page 26
UNIT OF
ACTIVITY METRIC
CATEGORY
MEASURE
CODE
2020 RESPONSE
Table 2. Activity Metrics
Number of delivered wind turbines,
Quantitative
Number
RR-WT-000.A
GE discloses Onshore and Offshore wind turbine sales units and
by wind turbine class
Repower sales units
2020 Form 10-K: Onshore and Offshore (in units),
page 13
2020 Sustainability Report: Our Innovation:
GE is Building Technology
for a Sustainable Future - Energy Transition,
page 16
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
RESPONSE OR LOCATION
HEALTHCARE:
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES
Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics
Product Design
Total amount of products
Quantitative
Metric tons (t)
HC-MS-410a.2
We do not publicly disclose the amount
& Lifecycle
accepted for takeback and
of products accepted for takeback. Learn
Management
reused, recycled, or donated,
more about our Goldseal program - 2020
broken down by: (1) devices and
Sustainability Report:
Environment - Product
equipment and (2) supplies
Stewardship - GE Healthcare Product
Stewardship Commitment,
page 72
Supply Chain
Description of the management
Discussion
n/a
HC-MS-430a.3
2020 Sustainability Report:
Ethical Supply
Management
of risks associated with the use
and Analysis
Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,
of critical materials
page 79
ACTIVITY METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
2020 RESPONSE
Table 2. Activity Metrics
Number of units sold by product category
Quantitative
Number
HC-MS-000.A
GE discloses revenues by segment.
2020 Form 10-K: MD&A -
Segment
Operations,
pages
9-19
