Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696041033

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : 2020 ESG Framework results

07/12/2021 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability Reporting Frameworks

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

The following table indicates where we provide climate-related disclosures identified in the TCFD framework. For more detailed discussion, see the referenced documents. This is our first disclosure mapping to the TCFD framework, and we intend to continue mapping our progress as we further develop our sustainability strategy and reporting.

TOPIC

RECOMMENDED DISCLOSURE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

Governance

Disclose the

a. Describe the board's oversight of climate-related

2020 Sustainability Report: Board Oversight, pages 39-44

organization's

risks and opportunities.

2021 Proxy Statement: Key Areas of Board Oversight, pages 18-20

governance around

climate-related risks

GE Governance Principles, page 3

and opportunities.

GE Governance and Public Affairs Committee Charter, page 2

b. Describe management's role in assessing and

2020 Sustainability Report: Energy transition governance at

managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

management level, pages 43-44

Strategy

Disclose the actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities

on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning where such information is material.

a. Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term.

b. Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.

c. Describe the resilience of the organization's strategy, taking into consideration different climate- related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario.

2020 Form 10-K:Risk Factors, pages 44-51 (including risk factors related to "Industry dynamics and outlooks," "Customers & counterparties," and "Regulatory.")

2020 Sustainability Report: Integrated approach to strategy, risk and sustainability, pages 42-44

2020 Sustainability Report: Energy transition governance at management level, pages 43-44

Risk Management

Disclose how the organization identifies, assesses, and manages climate-related risks.

a. Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks.

b. Describe the organization's processes for managing climate-related risks.

c. Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organization's overall risk management.

2020 Sustainability Report: Integrated approach to strategy, risk and sustainability, pages 39-44

Metrics and Targets

Disclose the metrics and targets used to assess and manage relevant climate- related risks and opportunities where such information is material.

a. Disclose the metrics used by the organization to

2020 Sustainability Report: Framework for climate change related risks and

assess climate-related risks and opportunities in

opportunities, pages 43-44

line with its strategy and risk management process.

b. Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2 and, if appropriate,

2020 Sustainability Report: Climate change, page 66 (Scope 1 and 2 emissions). See

Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the

also page 69 regarding our ambition for GE to be a net zero company including the

related risks.

use of our sold products by 2050 (Scope 3 emissions).

c. Describe the targets used by the organization to

2020 Sustainability Report: 2020 Climate change commitments, page 67 (our goal

manage climate-related risks and opportunities and

of carbon neutrality for our own facilities and operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions)

by 2030). See also page 69 regarding our ambition for GE to be a net zero company

performance against targets.

including the use of our sold products by 2050 (Scope 3 emissions).

B U I L D I N G A W O R L D T H AT W O R K S F O R T O M O R R O W 1

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The following tables indicate where we provide disclosures identified in SASB standards related to our businesses. As a diversified industrial manufacturer, our businesses span several industries, so we have included metrics from the following SASB industry standards:

  1. Resource Transformation - Aerospace & Defense, (2) Resource Transformation - Electrical & Electronic Equipment, (3) Renewable Resources & Alternative Energy - Wind Technology & Project Developers, and (4) Health Care - Medical Equipment & Supplies. This is our first disclosure mapping to SASB standards, and we have focused on a limited number of categories below that best align with available information and data. We intend to continue mapping our progress as we further develop our sustainability strategy and reporting.

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

RESOURCE TRANSFORMATION:

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics

Energy

(1) Total energy consumed,

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

RT-AE-130a.1

Million MMBtu , Total MWh and Renewable

Management

(2) percentage grid electricity,

Percentage (%)

MWh (converted to GJ) from 2020 column on

table of page 11 and page 66 in ESG report.

(3) percentage renewable

Hazardous

Number and aggregate quantity

Quantitative

Number, Kilograms (kg)

RT-AE-150a.2

2020 Sustainability Report: Spills and

Waste

of reportable spills, quantity

Releases 2020 number page 11 and page 65

Management

recovered

Data Security

Description of approach to

Discussion

n/a

RT-AE-230a.2

2020 Sustainability Report: Privacy and

identifying and addressing data

and Analysis

Cybersecurity, pages 50-52

security risks in

(1) company operations and

(2) products

Fuel Economy

Description of approach and

Discussion

n/a

RT-AE-410a.2

The future of flight will continue to be

& Emissions in

discussion of strategy to address

and Analysis

defined by how the aviation industry

Use-phase

fuel economy and greenhouse

innovates to improve sustainability and

gas (GHG) emissions of products

efficiency. Advances in engine architectures,

aerodynamics, and materials developed

by GE and Safran Aircraft Engines through

CFM International* have resulted in today's

aircraft engines consuming 40 percent less

fuel - and emitting 40 percent less CO₂ -

than engines manufactured in the 1970s

and 1980s. We are currently developing the

next suite of engine technologies - including

open fan architectures, hybrid-electric and

electric propulsion concepts, and advanced

thermal management concepts - that offer

the potential to achieve at least a 20 percent

additional improvement in fuel efficiency

compared to today's state of the art single-

aisle aircraft engines. GE Aviation is also

supporting industry initiatives to approve and

adopt 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel

(SAF) and investigating hydrogen as the zero-

carbon fuel of the future.

2020 Sustainability Report: Developing

the Future of Flight: New Technology for

Sustainability and Efficiency, pages 31-36

*CFM International is a 50-50 joint company

between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Materials

Description of the management

Discussion

n/a

RT-AE-440a.1

2020 Sustainability Report: Ethical Supply

Sourcing

of risks associated with the use

and Analysis

Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,

of critical materials

page 79.

Business Ethics

Discussion of processes to

Discussion

n/a

RT-AE-510a.3

2020 Sustainability Report: Always

manage business ethics risks

and Analysis

with Unyielding Integrity: GE's Ethics &

throughout the value chain

Compliance Program, pages 48-49;Human

Rights, pages 77-78; Ethical Supply Chain and

Responsible Mineral Sourcing, page 79

2   GE SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT

UNIT OF

ACTIVITY METRIC

CATEGORY

MEASURE

CODE

2020 RESPONSE

Table 2. Activity Metrics

Production by reportable segment

Quantitative

Number

RT-AE-000.A

GE discloses revenues by segment.

2020 Form 10-K: MD&A - Segment Operations, pages 9-19

Number of employees

Quantitative

Number

RT-AE-000.B

GE discloses General Electric Company and consolidated affiliates

employed by segment.

2020 Form 10-K: About General Electric, pages 4-5

UNIT OF

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

MEASURE

CODE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

RESOURCE TRANSFORMATION:

ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics

Energy

(1) Total energy consumed, (2) percentage grid

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

RT-EE-130a.1

2020 Sustainability Report: Our

Management

electricity, (3) percentage renewable

Percentage (%)

Performance and Priorities, page 11

Environment - Climate Change, page 66

Hazardous

Number and aggregate quantity of reportable

Quantitative

Number,

RT-EE-150a.2

2020 Sustainability Report: Our

Waste

spills, quantity recovered

Kilograms (kg)

Performance and Priorities, page 11

Management

Environment - Our Environmental

Program, page 66

Materials

Description of the management of risks

Discussion

n/a

RT-EE-440a.1

2020 Sustainability Report: Ethical

Sourcing

associated with the use of critical materials

and Analysis

Supply Chain and Responsible Mineral

Sourcing - Responsible Mineral

Sourcing, page 79

Business Ethics

Description of policies and practices for

Discussion

n/a

RT-EE-510a.1

2020 Sustainability Report: Culture:

prevention of: (1) corruption and bribery and

and Analysis

Leading with Integrity and The Spirit &

(2) anti-competitive behavior

The Letter, pages 47-48; Always with

Unyielding Integrity: GE's Ethics &

Compliance Program, pages 48-49

ACTIVITY METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

Table 2. Activity Metrics

Number of units produced by product

Quantitative

Number

RT-EE-000.A

GE discloses revenues by segment.

category

2020 Form 10-K: MD&A - Segment Operations, pages 9-19

Number of employees

Quantitative

Number

RT-EE-000.B

GE discloses General Electric Company and consolidated affiliates

employed by segment.

2020 Form 10-K: About General Electric, pages 4-5

B U I L D I N G A W O R L D T H AT W O R K S F O R T O M O R R O W 3

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

RENEWABLE RESOURCES & ALTERNATIVE ENERGY:

WIND TECHNOLOGY & PROJECT DEVELOPERS

Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics

Workforce

(1) Total recordable incident

Quantitative

Rate

RR-WT-320a.1

GE does not report fatalities by business

Health & Safety

rate (TRIR) and (2) fatality rate

segment. 2020 Sustainability Report: Safety,

for (a) direct employees and (b)

page 61

contract employees

Materials

Description of the management

Discussion

n/a

RR-WT-440a.1

2020 Sustainability Report: Ethical Supply

Sourcing

of risks associated with the use

and Analysis

Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,

of critical materials

page 79

Materials

Description of approach to

Discussion

n/a

RR-WT-440b.3

Lean is a set of principles that emphasizes

Efficiency

optimize materials efficiency of

and Analysis

customer focus, elimination of waste, high-

wind turbine design

quality growth, and ruthless prioritization of

work to improve safety, quality, delivery, and

cost. In connection with GE's sustainability

strategy, lean is more than a contributor -

lean is fundamental to how we execute our

strategy. Lean principles help us examine

processes and continually improve them by

solving problems at their root cause. Lean

principles allow us to identify where we

can ensure worker safety, limit emissions,

eliminate hazardous wastes, reduce our

footprint, and deliver essential, life-saving

products quickly and efficiently. 2020

Sustainability Report: Lean Principles Applied

to Sustainability: Our Strategy for Continuous

Improvement and Eliminating Waste, page 45

Backed by funding from the U.S. Department

of Energy (DOE), GE researchers are

incorporating superconducting magnets into

offshore wind turbine generators that convert

strong sea winds into electric power, lowering

costs, simplifying the turbine-manufacturing

supply chain and supporting DOE's goal

of nearly tripling wind power's role in U.S.

energy production - to 20 percent - over

the next decade. The use of superconducting

magnets also would eliminate the need for

rare earth materials, essential ingredients

in the permanent magnets currently being

used in offshore wind turbines. 2020

Sustainability Report: Leading the Energy

Transition: Sustainability, Reliability and

Affordability, page 26

UNIT OF

ACTIVITY METRIC

CATEGORY

MEASURE

CODE

2020 RESPONSE

Table 2. Activity Metrics

Number of delivered wind turbines,

Quantitative

Number

RR-WT-000.A

GE discloses Onshore and Offshore wind turbine sales units and

by wind turbine class

Repower sales units

2020 Form 10-K: Onshore and Offshore (in units), page 13

2020 Sustainability Report: Our Innovation: GE is Building Technology

for a Sustainable Future - Energy Transition, page 16

4   GE SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

RESPONSE OR LOCATION

HEALTHCARE:

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES

Table 1. Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics

Product Design

Total amount of products

Quantitative

Metric tons (t)

HC-MS-410a.2

We do not publicly disclose the amount

& Lifecycle

accepted for takeback and

of products accepted for takeback. Learn

Management

reused, recycled, or donated,

more about our Goldseal program - 2020

broken down by: (1) devices and

Sustainability Report: Environment - Product

equipment and (2) supplies

Stewardship - GE Healthcare Product

Stewardship Commitment, page 72

Supply Chain

Description of the management

Discussion

n/a

HC-MS-430a.3

2020 Sustainability Report: Ethical Supply

Management

of risks associated with the use

and Analysis

Chain and Responsible Mineral Sourcing,

of critical materials

page 79

ACTIVITY METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

2020 RESPONSE

Table 2. Activity Metrics

Number of units sold by product category

Quantitative

Number

HC-MS-000.A

GE discloses revenues by segment.

2020 Form 10-K: MD&A - Segment

Operations, pages 9-19

B U I L D I N G A W O R L D T H AT W O R K S F O R T O M O R R O W 5

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:37aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : 2020 ESG Framework results
PU
06:50aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : Marafiq and GE Support Tanweer to Produce More Sustainable E..
PU
07/09GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Healthcare to Offer End-To-End Deep Learning Solutions wi..
AQ
07/09GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Healthcare to Offer End-To-End Deep Learning Solutions wi..
PU
07/09GENERAL ELECTRIC  : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
07/09GENERAL ELECTRIC  : 2020 SUStainability Executive Summary
PU
07/08TEAM EFFORT : How Airlines, Regulators And Engine Makers Are Working Together To..
PU
07/08THE AUTONOMOUS DIG : GE's Giant Earthworm Tunneling Robot Finds its Own Way
PU
07/08GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Renewable Energy and European Energy strengthen their par..
PU
07/08GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Healthcare's Industry-First Contrast-Guided Biopsy Soluti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 978 M - -
Net income 2021 1 441 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,16 $
Average target price 14,39 $
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.85%115 527
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.33%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.5.47%151 927
SIEMENS AG13.04%130 669
3M COMPANY15.00%112 892
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.53%70 420