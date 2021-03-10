Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Capital Update & 2021 Outlook

03/10/2021 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors,

Today is an exciting day for GE as we mark our transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company.

First, we just announced an agreement to combine GECAS with AerCap for consideration worth more than $30 billion, including ~$24 billion of cash, ~46% ownership of the combined company, and ~$1 billion of notes and/or cash. We will discuss this transaction for the first 30 minutes of our Investor Outlook this morning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

For the remainder of the call, Larry and Carolina will be joined by each of our business leaders to discuss our detailed outlook for 2021 and share some of our expectations for 2022+. As I hope you'll see, momentum is building across GE, as evidenced by the improvements across our businesses. The near-term segment outlooks we discuss today are grounded in reality, and we're confident in the underlying fundamentals of the company.

As described in our release, GE is also announcing today that our Board will recommend that shareholders approve a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8. The split would decrease the number of shares outstanding to a number more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization.

In all, these are major steps forward for GE. As we shift towards more offense, we're well placed to lead the energy transition to drive decarbonization, precision health that personalizes diagnoses and treatments, and a future of smarter and more efficient flight. We remain focused on unlocking upside across growth, cash generation, and profit, leading to high single digit free cash flow* (FCF) margins over the next few years.

You can find the slides and press releases for both announcements, as well as webcast details for this morning's investor call, on our investor website here. As always, I welcome your feedback, and thank you for your interest in GE.

Steve

For important information about forward-looking statements involving GE's outlook and this transaction, please seehere.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
07:19aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Capital Update & 2021 Outlook
PU
07:16aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : AerCap Holdings to Acquire GE Capital Aviation Services
MT
07:00aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : Unveils 2021 Earnings Outlook, Reverse Share Split
MT
06:52aGE-AerCap's $30 Billion Deal Adds Pressure on Boeing and Airbus
DJ
06:51aAerCap to buy GE's aircraft-leasing unit in $30 billion deal
RE
06:51aGENERAL ELECTRIC CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06:51aGE Reaches Jet-Leasing Deal With AerCap
DJ
06:38aGeneral Electric reaffirms 2021 free cash flow outlook
RE
06:32aGE  : Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
BU
06:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : AerCap to Acquire GE Capital Aviation Services
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 687 M - -
Net income 2021 781 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 574x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 184 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,59 $
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY29.63%122 751
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.39%144 393
SIEMENS AG14.96%128 327
3M COMPANY3.66%104 921
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.42%66 768
HITACHI, LTD.29.67%46 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ