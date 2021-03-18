General Electric : GE Energy Consulting begins Microgrid Study for Town of Bedford, MA

March 16, 2021- Bedford, MA - GE Energy Consulting begins Microgrid Study for Town of Bedford

GE Energy Consulting along with their subcontractor and partner, Nexant, kicked off a microgrid feasibility and evaluation study for the Town of Bedford, Massachusetts. The study, which is funded through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) Clean Energy and Resiliency (CLEAR) Program, will analyze the economic and financial impacts of a microgrid project and develop a high-level system design needed to create resilient town facilities, providing protection to vulnerable populations from major power outage events.

On February 23, members of the project team from GE Energy Consulting and Nexant formally began the study and evaluation process for a microgrid with the Town of Bedford. The project team met with town officials and MassCEC through an introductory virtual meeting. GE Energy Consulting and Nexant outlined the overall scope of the project and tasks to be completed over the nine-month project period. Bedford town officials discussed their hopes for incorporating a microgrid to support the Bedford Police Station (including dispatch center), Fire Station, Town Hall, Town Center and High School.

The Bedford Microgrid Study is part of a second round of projects awarded through the CLEAR Program to GE Energy Consulting, which was originally awarded two projects in September 2020 by MassCEC. The goal of the CLEAR projects is to provide least-cost microgrid solutions to communities throughout Massachusetts in order to reduce economic losses from major power outage events, lower services interruption time for utility customers, and provide a replicable pathway for customers to assist utilities in outage recovery events.

The CLEAR program is intended to aid communities in identifying and pursuing specific investment plans that will enable critical loads to 'ride through' interruptions in grid service. Funding through the CLEAR program will advance first-stage system designs for nine community sites. Additionally, it will support the development of a toolkit which will provide a guide for all Massachusetts communities seeking to become more resilient, as well as a resiliency certification, to strengthen collaboration between utilities and communities so that resilient systems can be fully utilized during major events and grid disturbances.

'Building on the Community Microgrids program, this program is focused on assisting communities with resilient design studies while at the same time generating a toolkit and certification for all Massachusetts' communities to use in the future,' said MassCEC CEO Stephen Pike at the launch event for the program. 'Bedford and GE are helping shape how Massachusetts buildings and communities will adapt to climate change and protect our most vulnerable residents moving forward.'

'The Bedford community has been very supportive of the Town's efforts to move toward green, renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions,' said Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton. 'This exciting project will provide Bedford with energy resiliency and power security. Bedford is appreciative of the opportunity to partner on this initiative with MassCEC and its energy consultants, GE Energy Consulting and Nexant.'

'The microgrid study work for the Town of Bedford is an exciting project for GE Energy Consulting,' shared Gene Hinkle, Managing Director. 'Our team of power systems experts have been providing this type of analysis and techno-economic solutions for communities across the greater Northeast and beyond. Microgrids are one of the tools that can support grid resiliency, especially when our communities and essential services are impacted by powerful storms.'

About MassCEC

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits and to secure long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. MassCEC works to increase the adoption of clean energy while driving down costs and delivering financial, environmental, and economic development benefits to energy users and utility customers across the state. For more information, visit www.masscec.com/.

About the Town of Bedford, MA

Bedford, incorporated in 1729, is located in Middlesex County, about fifteen miles northwest of Boston near the junction of routes 3 and 95 [128]. Surrounding towns are Lexington, Concord, Carlisle, Burlington, Billerica, and Lincoln. The Town has a land area of almost fourteen square miles, with almost 66 miles of public roads. There are rivers, ponds, fields and forests saved as conservation lands. The Town maintains open spaces with walking trails and bikeways as well as athletic fields and parks for recreation. For more information, visit www.bedfordma.gov/.



About Nexant

Nexant is a software and consulting firm that provides innovative solutions to improve customer engagement, boost operational efficiency, and save resources. We offer expertise in demand-side management, grid management, and renewables, as well as a comprehensive suite of software designed to support these initiatives. Every day, we work with customers to reimagine the world we live in and create a more sustainable energy future. For more information on Nexant's services, contact [email protected]or visit www.nexant.com.

About GE Energy Consulting

GE Energy Consulting, GE's power systems experts, solve the world's toughest technical and economic problems, enabling technology integration and shaping the energy transition. With our cross-company resources, GE's Energy Consulting business serves a diverse global client base with a strong local presence. For more information, visit www.geenergyconsulting.com.

