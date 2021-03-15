General Electric : GE Renewable Energy Announces Expansion of Onshore Turbine Repair Center in Noblejas

The expansion will increase the facility's indoor capacity by 5000 square meters

Noblejas, Toledo // March 3, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it will expand its Onshore Turbine Repair Center in Noblejas, Spain. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Over the last year, Noblejas has received an increasing number of production orders for larger components. The facility, used to repair and refurbish a variety of onshore wind turbine components, currently employs over 130 employees and contractors and has grown its workload more than 30% in the past year.

'Increased demand for our services has constrained our current capacity and capabilities in Noblejas,' said Sergio Barroso, Europe Services Parts & Repairs Leader. 'Also, as turbines grow in size, the components grow too-and we have been struggling with significant space constraints in the shop. We needed more room to meet the needs of our customers, while also prioritizing the safety of our employees and the quality of our products.'

The expansion will increase the facility's indoor capacity by 5000 square meters and will include two new bays and the ability to segregate disassembly, cleaning and inspection for remanufacturing processes from the assembly and testing areas. The facility will also insource the gears grinding phases enabling a faster response and higher flexibility to our customers. Three new assembly lines will also be installed.

'As onshore turbines grow in size, the amount of room that we need to service and repair their components also increases,' said Robin Goodman, CEO for Onshore Wind Europe. 'As our repair volume grows, this expansion will allow us to meet our customers' current needs, bring additional capabilities in-house, grow our capacity to service non-GE turbines, and improve our competitiveness in the region.'

The new space will also allow GE Renewable Energy to continue to serve a variety of additional customer needs, including remanufacturing processes that contribute toward the reuse of parts. This ultimately improves response time and reduces logistics costs and processing time, adding value for GE's customers. The business has also recently added a second shift and expanded offerings for multi-vendor repairs, contributing to continuous improvement efforts at the facility.

