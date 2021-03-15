Log in
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy Announces Expansion of Onshore Turbine Repair Center in Noblejas

03/15/2021 | 08:09am EDT
  • The expansion will increase the facility's indoor capacity by 5000 square meters
  • Construction expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Noblejas, Toledo // March 3, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it will expand its Onshore Turbine Repair Center in Noblejas, Spain. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Over the last year, Noblejas has received an increasing number of production orders for larger components. The facility, used to repair and refurbish a variety of onshore wind turbine components, currently employs over 130 employees and contractors and has grown its workload more than 30% in the past year.

'Increased demand for our services has constrained our current capacity and capabilities in Noblejas,' said Sergio Barroso, Europe Services Parts & Repairs Leader. 'Also, as turbines grow in size, the components grow too-and we have been struggling with significant space constraints in the shop. We needed more room to meet the needs of our customers, while also prioritizing the safety of our employees and the quality of our products.'

The expansion will increase the facility's indoor capacity by 5000 square meters and will include two new bays and the ability to segregate disassembly, cleaning and inspection for remanufacturing processes from the assembly and testing areas. The facility will also insource the gears grinding phases enabling a faster response and higher flexibility to our customers. Three new assembly lines will also be installed.

'As onshore turbines grow in size, the amount of room that we need to service and repair their components also increases,' said Robin Goodman, CEO for Onshore Wind Europe. 'As our repair volume grows, this expansion will allow us to meet our customers' current needs, bring additional capabilities in-house, grow our capacity to service non-GE turbines, and improve our competitiveness in the region.'

The new space will also allow GE Renewable Energy to continue to serve a variety of additional customer needs, including remanufacturing processes that contribute toward the reuse of parts. This ultimately improves response time and reduces logistics costs and processing time, adding value for GE's customers. The business has also recently added a second shift and expanded offerings for multi-vendor repairs, contributing to continuous improvement efforts at the facility.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

For media inquiries, please contact:

Verónica Botet García
Comunicación
GE Renewable Energy
+34 629085281
[email protected] business unit

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
