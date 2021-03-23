Log in
General Electric : GE Renewable Energy secures a second wind farm project in Binh Thuan province, Vietnam

03/23/2021
  • Contract includes supply and installation of eight units of its 3.8 MW-137 wind turbines
  • Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) is GE's second wind farm contract in Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam
  • The 30 MW wind farm can power the equivalent of 45,000* households in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam - 23 March, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced that it has been awarded a contract by Vietnam Join-Stock Construction Electricity Corporation (VNECO) to supply a total of eight of GE's 3.8-137 MW wind turbines to support construction of the Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) wind farm in Binh Thuan province, in the South-Central Coastal region of Vietnam. The contract also provides a 10-year full-service O&M agreement for operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

The wind farm will be powered by eight of GE's 3.8 MW platform with a 137-metre-rotor wind turbine, with a customized hub height of 131.4 metre towers that are ideally suited to take advantage of the wind conditions in Binh Thuan province.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said, 'we very much look forward to our new partnership with VNECO in the renewable space in Vietnam and are proud to have been selected by them for this project. The Thuan Nhien PHong wind farm underlines GE Renewable Energy's commitment to support Vietnam's renewable energy's aspirations.'

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of VNECO, said: 'VNECO has nearly 30 years' experience in the field of engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), technology transfer and investment projects in power generation, power transmission and substations for the power sector, industry and infrastructure in Vietnam. GE is one of the world's leading turbine manufacturers that is driving renewable energy development, especially in wind power. We believe that the strategic partnership of both companies with innovative technology and deep industry expertise will add more value for the community, environment and local people'.

GE is a long-term partner in supporting Vietnam's energy transition by bringing its innovative technology to support Vietnam in its efforts to power household with sustainable energy. Vietnam has seen an increase in demand for energy and this wind project further expands GE's contribution in providing technological support for a variety of power generation projects throughout the country. GE Vietnam has more than 1600 employees in Vietnam and is the only wind OEM with a manufacturing footprint in the country.

*2,400kWh/year/local family

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adeline Teo
Communications, Onshore Wind Asia Pacific
GE Renewable Energy
+65 87253027
[email protected] business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 05:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
