General Electric : GE Renewable Energy secures a second wind farm project in Binh Thuan province, Vietnam

Contract includes supply and installation of eight units of its 3.8 MW-137 wind turbines

Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) is GE's second wind farm contract in Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam

The 30 MW wind farm can power the equivalent of 45,000* households in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam - 23 March, 2021 - GE Renewable Energy announced that it has been awarded a contract by Vietnam Join-Stock Construction Electricity Corporation (VNECO) to supply a total of eight of GE's 3.8-137 MW wind turbines to support construction of the Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) wind farm in Binh Thuan province, in the South-Central Coastal region of Vietnam. The contract also provides a 10-year full-service O&M agreement for operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

The wind farm will be powered by eight of GE's 3.8 MW platform with a 137-metre-rotor wind turbine, with a customized hub height of 131.4 metre towers that are ideally suited to take advantage of the wind conditions in Binh Thuan province.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said, 'we very much look forward to our new partnership with VNECO in the renewable space in Vietnam and are proud to have been selected by them for this project. The Thuan Nhien PHong wind farm underlines GE Renewable Energy's commitment to support Vietnam's renewable energy's aspirations.'

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of VNECO, said: 'VNECO has nearly 30 years' experience in the field of engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), technology transfer and investment projects in power generation, power transmission and substations for the power sector, industry and infrastructure in Vietnam. GE is one of the world's leading turbine manufacturers that is driving renewable energy development, especially in wind power. We believe that the strategic partnership of both companies with innovative technology and deep industry expertise will add more value for the community, environment and local people'.

GE is a long-term partner in supporting Vietnam's energy transition by bringing its innovative technology to support Vietnam in its efforts to power household with sustainable energy. Vietnam has seen an increase in demand for energy and this wind project further expands GE's contribution in providing technological support for a variety of power generation projects throughout the country. GE Vietnam has more than 1600 employees in Vietnam and is the only wind OEM with a manufacturing footprint in the country.

*2,400kWh/year/local family

