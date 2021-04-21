General Electric : GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 Onshore Wind turbines totaling 110 MW for CleanMax Wind Hybrid Projects in India

Three projects totaling 110 MW will help meet the electricity demands of various industrial companies in the states of Karnataka and Gujarat

Projects total 42 x GE 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines with 10-year long-term Full-Service Agreement.

New Delhi, India - 21 April 2021 - GE Renewable Energy today announced the supply of 42 units of 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the onshore wind hybrid projects to CleanMax totaling 110 MW.

These wind farms will contribute significantly to India's commitment to harness the majority of its electricity from renewable sources meeting its target of 175 GW of renewable energy (with 60 GW coming from wind) by 2022.

GE's 2.7-132 wind turbine is well suited to meet the needs of customers due to its efficiency in capitalizing on India's low wind speeds. These projects will leverage GE's significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE's Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades being manufactured in GE's plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

'This marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership positioning GE Renewable Energy as a trusted renewable energy partner for companies and governments. It is a landmark project that demonstrates what we can achieve with new economic models, and we are thrilled and thankful to have formed a new relationship with CleanMax' said Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN.

'We are delighted to partner with GE for the first deliveries of their new generation 2.7 MW wind turbines in India under our multi-year framework agreement with GE Renewable Energy', Mr. Kuldeep Jain - Founder and Managing Director, CleanMax.

###

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $15.7 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables.

About CleanMax

Founded in 2012, CleanMax has successfully installed 500+ projects for 150+ corporates, with a total solar and wind operating capacity of 700+ MW. With clientele spanning sectors such as Automotive, Education, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and Information Technology, the company develops projects on a turnkey basis, providing power on a per-kWh basis, under long-term Power Purchase Agreement. For more information visit www.cleanmax.com

