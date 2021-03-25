Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : GE Wins Order to Upgrade Nepal's Grid Infrastructure

03/25/2021 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • GE wins order for the construction of three 400-kiloVolt (kV) Gas-Insulated Substations (GIS) in Nepal
  • The multi-million dollar contract awarded by Nepal Electricity Authority is a Nepal South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power Transmission and Distribution Project funded by the Asian Development Bank and Nepal's government
  • The project aims to enhance the Nepal's power transmission capacity by adding approximately 1,000 Megawatts (MW) of renewable energy onto the country's grid, providing access to reliable electricity for hundreds of thousands of households

Paris, France -- March 25, 2021: GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business (NYSE:GE) announced today it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to upgrade three Gas-Insulated Substations (GIS) located in Khimti, Barhabise and Lapsiphedi in Nepal. These modern substations will deliver uninterrupted hydro energy to hundreds of thousands of households in the power scarce regions outside Nepal's capital Kathmandu that still do not have access to the national grid. The contract, awarded by Nepal Electricity Authority, is the state-owned parent generator and distributor of electric power in Nepal that operates and maintains the country's installed power capacity of around 1,332 Megawatts (MW).

Nepal, a landlocked, mountainous country, with a population of around 28 million, has long recognized that the development of its large hydropower potential is an important cornerstone for poverty reduction and economic growth. The three GIS substations that GE will upgrade from 220 kiloVolt (kV) to 400 kiloVolt (kV) are a critical part of Nepal's South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power Transmission and Distribution Project. This project will also enable Nepal to trade the excess power with neighboring countries. The project is being spearheaded by NEA with funding from the Asian Development Bank and Nepal's government.

'The project is a crucial step towards meeting our vision of providing sustainable, reliable and affordable power to all in Nepal. Extending the access of electricity to all Nepali households and potential commercial establishments is our fundamental objective and we are happy to partner with GE on this mission,' said Hitendra Dev Shakya, Managing Director, Nepal Electricity Authority.

Following years of chronic electricity shortages during Nepal's dry winter months, Nepal Electricity Authority has significantly improved the country's power generation capacity in recent years. However, the transmission system continues to need strengthening to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted supply of power from generating locations to the load centers. In 2016, the Nepal's government initiated plans to install an additional 10,000 MW of generation capacity over the next 10 years and export the excess electricity to neighboring countries. These plans demanded the immediate upgrade and expansion of the country's transmission systems.

Pitamber Shivnani, President & CEO, GE's Grid Solutions, South Asia, said: 'We are proud to partner with Nepal Electricity Authority to upgrade Nepal's transmission infrastructure. More than 90% of power utilities around the world have been equipped with GE's grid technology. Our substations use the most advanced grid technology whose benefits include smarter transmission, greater load control and real time monitoring. These substations will help to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of electricity for the people in Nepal.'

GE's Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) technology is one of the most advanced substation technologies in the world and requires up to 70% less land for installation compared with Air Insulated Substations (AIS). The upgrade in Nepal will include full substation automation along with relay panels and high-quality substation equipment that will be manufactured and supplied at GE's Grid Solutions' state-of-the-art factories in India located in Padappai, Hosur, Noida and Pallavaram.

###

About GE's Grid Solutions
Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 13,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. For more about GE's Grid Solutions, visit www.gegridsolutions.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anshul Madaan
Communications Leader
GE's Grid Solutions - South Asia
[email protected]Allison J. Cohen
Grid Solutions, External Communications Manager
GE Renewable Energy
+972 54 7299742
[email protected] business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Wins Order to Upgrade Nepal's Grid Infrastructure
PU
03/24GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Wins Order for 1.2 Gigawatts of Power Equipment in Malays..
AQ
03/24GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Healthcare Introduces StarGuide, a New Nuclear Medicine S..
AQ
03/24GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Healthcare Announces 510(k) Clearance of New 3D Surgical ..
AQ
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at General Electric Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Op..
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : General Electric Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security t..
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at General Electric Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivativ..
MT
03/23GENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Renewable Energy secures a second wind farm project in Bi..
PU
03/22THE STORY OF THE 1ST US JET ENGINE : The Hush-Hush Boys Wanted To Win The War Bu..
PU
03/22PORTABLE OASIS : GE And Its Partners Are Building A Box To Produce Water From Ai..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 960 M - -
Net income 2021 361 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -170x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 12,50 $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.74%117 275
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.68%587 122
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.23%150 367
SIEMENS AG15.35%128 546
3M COMPANY9.10%109 728
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.08%69 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ