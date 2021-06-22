Log in
General Electric : GE and IHI Sign Agreement to Develop Ammonia Fuels Roadmap across Asia

06/22/2021 | 02:31am EDT
  • Under the MOU agreement GE and IHI will cooperate to define an Ammonia Gas Turbine Business Roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap) to achieve a mutual goal of reducing carbon emissions from gas turbines power installations
  • Joint research and feasibility studies will focus on the possible innovative approaches to use carbon-free ammonia as a viable fuel option for power generation

Tokyo, June 22, 2021 - GE (NYSE: GE) and IHI Corporation (IHI), a heavy industry manufacturer based in Japan, today announced that a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed for collaborative development of gas turbine business roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap). The Ammonia Roadmap will support the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to lower carbon emissions in both existing and new gas turbines. According to the MOU, both companies will conduct advanced research on the marketplace volume of ammonia as well as feasibility studies for ammonia as feedstock for gas turbine power plant installations in Japan and across Asia.

Ammonia is utilized today as a fertilizer, chemical raw material and used recently, as a fuel, effectively produced in industrial applications. In addition, when used as a carrier for hydrogen, ammonia enables an efficient, lower-cost transport and storage of a carbon-free fuel which can be used directly in natural gas power generation. Since ammonia contains no carbon, it does not emit carbon dioxide when burned and may therefore enhance the power sector's efforts in reducing carbon emissions.

'GE is continuing to advance our gas power technologies towards near zero-carbon power generation and part of this evolution may involve the use of ammonia as a fuel in order to reduce CO2 emissions,' said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO for GE Gas Power in Asia. 'We look forward to the collaboration with IHI. Together, we'll define an ammonia gas turbine business roadmap supporting both companies' goal of reducing carbon emissions from gas turbines power installations.'.

'IHI is the leading company of ammonia co-firing technology on a gas-turbine with 70% of the liquid ammonia co-firing ratio. GE and IHI have a strong relationship through the gas turbine and aero engine business. We are thrilled to collaborate with GE and, develop a new business opportunity.' said Koji Takeda Executive Officer President of Resources, Energy & Environment Business Area IHI. 'Our combined strengths will empower us to explore the potential of ammonia-fired gas turbines to contribute to the Japanese government's target of becoming carbon neutral by the year 2050'.

AboutIHI

IHI is a preeminent Japanese integrated heavy industry group that originated with the establishment of the nation's first modern shipyard in 1853. It leveraged its shipbuilding technology to expand into onshore machinery, bridge, plant, aero-engine, and other manufacturing fields. IHI has provided an array of solutions in recent years. These are principally in the Resource, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense business segments. In power generation, the Company manufactures boilers and gas turbines for thermal power plants. It is developing technology for co-firing ammonia with coal and natural gas and is constructing carbon-free fuel ammonia supply chain to help decarbonize the economy. Click below for more information about IHI's Carbon Solutions business.

https://www.ihi.co.jp/en/products/resources_energy_environment/boiler/index.html
https://www.ihi.co.jp/en/all_news/2020/resources_energy_environment/119702032.html

Laura Aresi
Media Relation Leader
GE Gas Power
[email protected]

Yuki Takahashi

Media Relations & Investor Relations Group,
Corporate Communication Division,
IHI Corporation
[email protected]

